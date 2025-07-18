Don’t gamble with your bank balance: Insider secrets to enjoying Las Vegas on a budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Las Vegas has suffered a slump in visitor numbers, with one expert blaming “ridiculous prices”.

International arrivals at the Harry Reid International Airport were down 8.7 percent in May compared with the same month in 2024.

But there's no need for a trip to Sin City to be a gamble with your bank balance.

Just heed the advice of the Vegas experts here, who reveal insider secrets to a cheaper stay, from the best-value hotels to book to a pro tip for getting a discount after you've checked in.

Book a bargain hotel

open image in gallery You can use Hilton Honors Points to book Resorts World Las Vegas ( Getty Images )

A cheaper Vegas stay starts before you even arrive — at a booking portal for a hotel or rental.

Las Vegas expert Michael Trager, who runs travel tips site TravelZork, advised booking refundable rates, and to "keep checking prices".

He revealed: "Vegas does a lot of 'capacity predicted' pricing, so while booking in advance is great, they are taking a 'guess' at what to set the rates at based on conferences, events and past experience."

Michael stressed that once you've booked, keep an eye on your inbox.

He explained: "Most of the hotels have 'upgrade offer requests' they push via email. So, it's very important you monitor your email and use a valid email you check often."

Can money be saved using loyalty points in Vegas?

Absolutely.

Michael revealed: "You can book certain properties with the major programs. For example, you can use Hilton Honors Points to book Resorts World Las Vegas — home to three Hilton hotels, Las Vegas Hilton, Conrad and Crockfords — or Waldorf Astoria, and Hilton gives Gold and Diamond Status benefits if booked directly with Hilton.

"You can also use Marriott Bonvoy points to book the Marriott properties."

"Rio Hotel & Casino, meanwhile, can be booked with World of Hyatt Points, and they give Hyatt Benefits if you have Hyatt Status, such as Globalist Status."

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch (andreaworoch.com) recommended booking through a cash-back portal.

She revealed: "For example, CouponCabin.com offers 2.5 percent cash back at Caesar's Palace, 2.5 percent back at Harrah's Las Vegas, two percent back at Paris Las Vegas, 2.5 percent back at Hotels.com and 1.5 percent back at Marriott and more."

Another, slightly left-field, pro tip comes from travel coach Kendyl Grender (@kendyltravels), who suggests considering booking a hotel that's hosting a timeshare presentation.

She explained: "You'll get your hotel stay for around $200 for a three or four-night stay. You'll just have to attend a two-hour presentation. Timeshares are never a good investment, but for those with the ability to say no, it's an easy way to get your hotel room for less."

And before you set off, purchase the Las Vegas Advisor Membership, which offers a $50 yearly membership deal that includes a "coupon book on steroids" that will "pay for itself 10 times over", according to Michael.

Cheaper Strip stays

Vegas is awash with smart but cheap accommodation — even on the Strip.

Vegas expert David Yeskel revealed to The Independent several major Strip hotels offering "a better value proposition than I've seen in years".

He continued: "MGM Resorts is offering low rates, plus up to $150 in resort credit, while rates at some Caesars Entertainment properties are as low as $70 per night — including resort fees.

"But some smaller, independent properties are going even further: The Strat Hotel's 'All-in Summer of Value' rates start at $49 (midweek) and $99 weekend, including resort fees and taxes. Adding in a $25 daily dining credit brings the effective daily hotel rate down to as low as $24.

"And at the nearby Sahara, rooms in the property's recently refreshed Marra Tower start at $49 per night, including resort fees.

"Simply put, these deals are cheaper than staying home — and a lot more fun!"

Michael added: "Consider suites in the lower-tier properties like Luxor. Some of these properties can have a great value on larger accommodations, and while not super luxury, they present a great deal for a room with more space."

Stay off-Strip, where cheaper is guaranteed

open image in gallery Strip Plaza Hotel & Casino ( Strip Plaza Hotel & Casino )

If staying on the dazzling Strip isn't a priority, book a stay off-Strip. There are plenty of cheap and cheerful options away from Sin City's main thoroughfare.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Las Vegas — E Tropicana has rooms from $151 per night, and kids eat free on-site.

Candlewood Suites Las Vegas — E Tropicana has rooms from $132 per night and Holiday Inn Express Las Vegas-Nellis, right outside Nellis Air Force Base, has rooms from $123 per night. Here, breakfast is free for every guest.

Another option is the Plaza Hotel & Casino, which has all-inclusive deals for just $125 per person.

Prefer a rental? Try booking through whimstay.com, which specializes in offering exclusive deals on last-minute bookings.

While you're there — roll the dice

open image in gallery If you gamble a lot at your casino hotel, it may lower the bill when you check out ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If you're a gambler, the hotel may cut you a discount.

TravelZork's Michael explained: "If you book a casino hotel directly on their website and you gamble a lot, they can sometimes remove or credit some of the room charges.

"At minimum, they can also credit the resort fees based on your gambling.

"So, after you gamble and before checking out, speak to a "host on duty" and they can analyze your play and offer comps "on the back end", that might be F&B charges on your folio or even room rate charges."

He added: "Always charge everything back to your room. Why? The casino can choose to pick up purchases based on casino play.

"Further, some programs earn points on the loyalty program based on spend, so even if you do not get something comp, you can get extra loyalty points/loyalty program credit for your spend at restaurants and such at the property."

Cheaper drinking

open image in gallery Drinks in casino bars are often $10 to $15 a time, but the casino hotel will comp them to active gamblers ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Note that you get free drinks while gambling, said Michael.

He added: "You don't have to be gambling much and it's applicable to the machines on the casino floor.

"Drinks in casino bars are often $10 to $15 a time, but they will comp them to active players.

"You can be betting small amounts on a slot machine, as low as 50 cents, and still be served cocktails."

Michael's pro tip is that "it's totally fine to order more than one drink at a time", just remember to tip the staff.

He explained: "Usually tipping helps with encouraging the cocktail associate to return. Sometimes, you can see a cocktail server and get their attention while sitting down at a machine. Similar situation with table games.

"Properties like Wynn Las Vegas have some of the nicest complimentary drinks in lovely glassware."

Cheaper eating

The rule with hotels also applies to restaurants. They're cheaper off-Strip.

Michael said: "You can get huge value by leaving your hotel property to dine at some of the more local places.

"A quick Uber can yield incredible value."

Kendyl Grender added: "You can actually find some great deals by choosing to eat during the happy hours in Las Vegas, especially true on the Strip.

"But you can also find some deals like the La Salsa Cantina $6.99 breakfast platter."

Cheaper parking

Consider using a homeowner's driveway, says Daniel Clarke, Director of Parklink.

He explained: "If you aren't staying at a hotel that offers free parking, you could consider using an app such as Spacer, Neighbor or ParkWhiz to pay to park on a homeowner's driveway — but always check reviews and that the area is within a permitted zone, before booking. I'd avoid parking anywhere without permission as towing is enforced."

Staying at a hotel? Some resorts offer free parking or cheaper rates for guests.

But there's a caveat.

Daniel warned: "This can be an appealing offer, but check whether the free parking is for one hour, or overnight. Off-strip parking tends to be reliably free or cheap, tied to guest booking."

The cheapest time to visit

Michael from TravelZork stressed that visitors looking for the best value should avoid major convention periods, major event periods and that midweek is almost always the best value if there is not a huge convention in town.

He added: "Friday and Saturday nights are almost always more expensive, sometimes double or more the price."

Visit lvcva.com to find out about upcoming events.