Tired of fighting for a spot on the beach? Then head to one of these under-the-radar strips of sand.

They're all breathtaking and guaranteed to be jostle-free, even in peak season.

Our granular compendium of gorgeous grains includes a Florida island garlanded with sands so white and immaculate you'd be forgiven for thinking you've arrived in the Maldives; a secluded Michigan shore crowned by an otherworldly rock formation; and a low-key Lost Coast destination with black sands and a spellbinding uncharted-territory atmosphere.

We've also included a remote isle 11 miles out to sea that has a photogenic coastline watched over by lifeguards, plus a secret gem in LA that offers the quintessential Southern Californian beach experience minus the congestion of more famous neighbors.

1. Thompson's Harbor State Park beach, Lake Huron, Michigan

open image in gallery The primal beach at Thompson's Harbor State Park ( Pure Michigan )

If you like your beaches wild and wondrous, then wind your way through the oaks and maples of Thompson's Harbor State Park in Northern Michigan to the beach that stretches for nearly eight miles along the shore of awe-inspiring Lake Huron.

This spot, just north of the city of Alpena, will electrify the senses and stir the soul.

Amenities? If you're lucky, you might find a log to sit on.

Crowd-free? Guaranteed. You're more likely to spot deer and black bears here than other people.

The beach, a mixture of limestone cobbles and dunes, slopes into diamond-clear waters that are perfect for kayaking.

While on land, visitors can enjoy six miles of hiking trails and stargazing — the 5,000-acre park is home to a designated dark sky preserve.

Where to stay

There are two rustic cabins available to rent in Thompson's Harbor State Park, but if creature comforts are a priority, book into the Big Bear Lodge in Alpena, a 30-minute drive away. This cosy motel offers ensuite rooms and suites with kitchenettes.

2. Torrance Beach, Los Angeles County, California

open image in gallery Torrance Beach in LA County's South Bay has a laidback local vibe ( Discover Torrance )

Los Angeles is blessed with epic stretches of sand, but they're often cursed by crowds.

However, head south from the bustling beaches of Santa Monica and Venice and a secret spot with a laidback local vibe lies in wait, tucked away in LA County's South Bay.

That haven is Torrance Beach, a breath of fresh air compared to its more congested neighbors, but a location that checks all the boxes for a classic Southern Californian beach experience — an inviting shoreline, panoramic views and beautiful waves that dolphins frolic in, and you can surf yourself.

Beyond the sands are boutique shops, restaurants and art galleries in Riviera Village, as well as the gorgeous Palos Verdes Peninsula, an oasis of green amid a concrete sprawl.

Drive and you can park for a flat fee of $7 per day, but a more satisfying way of reaching the spot is by bicycle.

Torrance Beach lies at the end of The Strand, SoCal's 22-mile paved coastal bike path (also known as the Marvin Braude Bike Trail) that starts in Santa Monica and passes through all the beaches to the south.

Where to stay

Bluestem Hotel has a courtyard with firepits, a well-equipped fitness center, 58 spacious rooms and is just minutes from the surf.

3. Cumberland Island, Georgia

open image in gallery Cumberland Island is accessible only by ferry, with visitors disembarking into one of the USA's most remarkable coastal ecosystems ( Explore Georgia )

Cumberland Island, the largest and southernmost isle in Georgia's barrier island archipelago, is a world away from mainland life.

The 57-square-mile car-free island is accessible only by catching a ferry from the waterfront docks in St. Marys, with disembarking visitors stepping into a veritable paradise and one of the USA's most remarkable coastal ecosystems.

The 17 miles of beautiful, pristine beaches are a huge draw, as are the 100 or so wild horses that roam the wilderness and occasionally gallop along the sands.

The area is also home to more than 500 plants, 300 species of birds — including the brown pelican and great blue heron — endangered loggerhead sea turtles, alligators and armadillos, and is festooned with Spanish-moss-draped oaks.

There is a lot of history to absorb, too – 4,000 years' worth.

This land has been inhabited by the Timucua tribe, Spanish missionaries, freed black communities and wealthy industrialists.

Many of the island's haunting historic sites — including the ruins of Thomas and Lucy Carnegie's 19th-century mansion, Dungeness — can be seen via a walking experience with Molly's Old South Tours.

For those with mobility impairments, complimentary wheelchairs fitted with tracks and balloon tires are available for exploration of the island's sandy landscapes.

Where to stay

Camping is permitted, or you can stay in the island's only hotel — Greyfield Inn, an all-inclusive 14-bedroom property built in 1900 by the Carnegies. It's richly adorned with stately décor and the cost includes transportation to and from the island on the hotel's private ferry, all meals and non-alcoholic beverages, the use of bicycles, and guided history and nature tours.

4. Black Sands Beach, the Lost Coast, California

open image in gallery Little Black Sands beach, above, and adjacent Black Sands Beach have an edge-of-the-map vibe ( Summer Bashore )

The Lost Coast: it conjures up images of a land before time – and delivers on the promise.

This shoreline, in northern California between Rockport and Ferndale, is one of America's most primeval — rugged and spellbinding — with Black Sands Beach and adjacent Little Black Sands Beach helping to lend the area an edge-of-the-map vibe.

Their black grains contrast strikingly with the white shore breakers.

While the atmosphere is tranquil and otherworldly — these spots are perfect for relaxation, photography and whale watching — swimming is not advised, due to the powerful waves and strong currents.

Hiking is a must, though, as is a visit to Surf Point Coffee House.

Where to stay

The Inn of the Lost Coast offers dramatic Pacific Ocean views from all guest rooms and hot tubs, and is just a short walk from Black Sands Beach.

5. Keewaydin Island, Florida

open image in gallery Keewaydin Island is a pristine off-grid barrier island on Florida's west coast, with Maldives-style white sands ( Calliope Films )

Set foot on Keewaydin Island and you'd be forgiven for thinking you're in the Maldives rather than a spot just 100 miles from Miami.

This pristine off-grid barrier island on Florida's west coast, south of Naples, is just eight miles long and is ringed by blindingly white flour-soft sand and clear waters.

Access is by boat only, with the Hemingway Water Shuttle making several runs a day from the Rose Marina on Marco Island. Keep your eyes peeled for dolphins along the way.

The east side of the island can be lively. A "burger barge" routinely anchors onshore here, serving hot dogs and refreshments, and a party vibe often prevails during college breaks and at weekends.

Take a short walk to the west coast, though — never more than half a mile away — and you'll be enveloped in blissful tranquility.

One of the main activities here is simply feeling your blood pressure drop, but beachcombing for seashells also comes highly recommended, for Keewaydin Island is home to several rarities, including the Junonia, considered a holy grail of shelling.

Where to stay

There are no hotels on the island, but Cove Inn is only four miles or so away on Naples Bay, offering boutique cosiness and water views.

6. Chapel Rock Beach, Lake Superior, Michigan

open image in gallery The crown jewel of Chapel Rock Beach is the lone 250-year-old pine tree that stands sentinel on a rock at the eastern end ( Ryan Resatka, on behalf of Pure Michigan )

It's a six-mile hike to reach Chapel Beach on the shore of Lake Superior, but the effort is truly worth it.

The walk begins 15 miles east of Munising town at the end of Chapel Road, with the trail leading prospective beach-goers through the verdant maple forests of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and past the stunning 60-foot-high Chapel Falls.

The reward for the exertion is a peach of a beach — golden grains bordered by dramatic tree-lined cliffs slope into breathtaking turquoise waters.

But the crown jewel is the lone 250-year-old pine tree that stands sentinel on Chapel Rock at the eastern end.

The outcrop became isolated in the 1940s when the archway connecting it to the mainland collapsed, leaving the roots of the tree forming an unlikely bridge to the adjacent forest.

It’s photogenic spot from every angle.

Where to stay

Holiday Inn Express Munising-Lakeview Hotel By IHG has two swimming pools, including one suitable for children, and eye-catching views of Lake Superior.

7. Ship Island, Mississippi

open image in gallery Remote Ship Island features a stunning beach with loungers, umbrellas and lifeguards ( Coastal Mississippi )

It's a castaway destination — with lifeguards for peace of mind.

Say "ahoy there" to Ship Island, which lies 11 miles off the Mississippi Coast and makes for one of the USA's most surprising and memorable beach escapes, accessed by a ferry from Gulfport that's often escorted by bottlenose dolphins.

The uninhabited island is seven miles long and up to a quarter of a mile wide and blessed with sugar-white sands that merge with the tranquil Mississippi Sound to the north and the emerald waters of the Gulf of Mexico to the south, where the island's "swim beach" is located.

Here, there are beach showers, water fountains, a pavilion, deck chairs and lifeguards on duty during the summer months.

While there, it's well worth taking a break from beach-basking to explore beautifully preserved Fort Massachusetts on the island's western tip, built in the mid-1800s to guard New Orleans and used by Federal troops during the Civil War to stage an invasion of the city.

Where to stay

Continue splashing around at the Centennial Plaza Resort Gulfport, which boasts an outdoor swimming pool and waterpark with slides.

8. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina

open image in gallery Beachwalker Park is frequented by dolphins that beach themselves to catch fish ( Explore Charleston )

Kiawah Island, South Carolina, has 10 miles of postcard-perfect coastline, and while the sands are largely privately owned, the public has access to one of the country's finest beaches at the southwestern tip of the island: Beachwalker Park.

It's wide with clean water and crowd-free — partly due to the entry fees, $5-$15 for cars and $20 for RVs — and frequented by dolphins that "strand feed", beaching themselves to catch fish.

Beachwalker Park is also one of the best places in the country to watch baby sea turtles make their first dash to the ocean.

Round out your visit by teeing off at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, riding a bike along the island's 30 miles of paved trails, then driving through spellbinding swampy terrain to explore the quaint cobbled streets of Charleston, just 45 minutes away by car.

Where to stay

The island's Andell Inn operates a free shuttle service to Beachwalker Park, which is just 2.5 miles away. Back at the hotel, guests can indulge in craft cocktails at The Porch Bar and go for a swim in the outdoor saltwater pool.

9. Main Street Beach, Vermilion, Lake Erie, Ohio

open image in gallery Perfectly formed Main Street Beach in Vermilion, Ohio, is flanked by beautiful white wooden properties and a lighthouse ( Shores & Islands Ohio )

On the south shore of Lake Erie, the 11th largest lake on Earth by surface area, at the far western end of the Cleveland metropolitan district, lies the historic city of Vermilion and the perfectly formed Main Street Beach, flanked by beautiful white wooden houses and a small lighthouse.

With just 17 per cent of Ohio's lakefront property open for public access, this is a treasured spot.

And here, there's a feeling of tranquil seclusion and of life in a simpler time, when a paddle, a sandcastle and an ice cream were highlights of a day by the water.

Of course, those who'd like their lakeside visit to be punctuated by moments of excitement are catered for, with jet skis and canoes available for hire.

Where to stay

Holiday Inn Express Vermilion by IHG is just a mile away from Main Street Beach and features a heated indoor pool and 24-hour fitness center.

10. Moonstone Beach, Cambria, San Luis Obispo County, California

open image in gallery Moonstone Beach is festooned with pearly rocks and is watched over by swaying Monterey pines ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Named for the pearly rocks that wash ashore, dreamy Moonstone Beach in the village of Cambria is a gem by definition.

Walk the sands and go treasure hunting, or take it all in from the gently creaking boardwalk that runs alongside the sand as the Pacific surf rolls in and Monterey pines sway in the background.

While there, keep an eye out for elephant seals, whales and otters, and explore quaint Cambria, where stately Victorian houses stand amid boutique galleries and chic cafes.

Spare some time, too, for bombastic Hearst Castle, a 10-minute drive away. This architectural wonder was conceived by publishing tycoon William Randolph Hearst (1863-1951), with visitors able to travel back in time and experience what life was like in one of the country's most ostentatious homes.

Where to stay

Family run Moonstone Landing hotel is positioned right in front of Moonstone Beach, with the property offering 29 rooms, a hot tub, and complimentary wifi and EV charging.

