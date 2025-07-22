Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

U.S city tops Time Out ranking of the 20 best places in the world for nightlife

The ranking was compiled by a survey of 18,500 people around the world, who were asked about nightlife and going out in their city

Ted Thornhill
US Travel Editor
Tuesday 22 July 2025 12:44 EDT
Comments
Las Vegas is lauded by Time Out for its DJ-oriented raves and hidden speakeasies. Pictured is Omnia nightclub in Caesars Palace
Las Vegas is lauded by Time Out for its DJ-oriented raves and hidden speakeasies. Pictured is Omnia nightclub in Caesars Palace (Al Powers, PowersImagery.com)

Las Vegas has suffered a drop in visitor numbers recently, with "ridiculous prices" to blame.

But there's more than one reason to go against the grain and book a vacation there.

For one, we revealed insider tips for enjoying Sin City on a budget, from the best-value hotels to book to a pro tip for getting a discount after you've checked in.

Secondly, it's just been crowned the global nightlife capital.

It tops Time Out's 20-strong ranking of the best cities in the world for nightlife for 2025.

Vegas has a slew of tiki bars and dozens of speakeasies, says Time Out
Vegas has a slew of tiki bars and dozens of speakeasies, says Time Out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The list was compiled by a survey of 18,500 people around the world, who were asked about nightlife and going out in their city.

Each city was ranked according to how locals rated the quality and affordability of the nightlife scene, from clubbing to entertainment, coupled with the thoughts of Time Out city editors, and arts and culture writers.

Las Vegas is lauded by Time Out for its DJ-oriented raves and hidden speakeasies.

Recommended

Las Vegas expert Ryan Slattery says: "Nightlife in Las Vegas famously centres around top DJs spinning EDM or hip hop in enormous resort nightclubs.

"But in recent years, there's been a shift to a more low-key nightlife venue: the cocktail bar."

He continues: "Many of these cocktail lounges – Stray Pirate, Doberman and Nocturno, to name a few – can be found in the city's thriving Arts District, a walkable downtown neighborhood of vintage shops, breweries and restaurants.

Second place in the ranking goes to Madrid, 'home to an incredibly diverse nightlife scene'. Pictured is the Matadero Madrid cultural center
Second place in the ranking goes to Madrid, 'home to an incredibly diverse nightlife scene'. Pictured is the Matadero Madrid cultural center (Matadero Madrid)

"Vegas also has a slew of tiki bars and dozens of speakeasies; spots hidden inside a working barbershop, behind a bookcase of a Mamak stall at Resorts World or in the basement of the Mob Museum. There's even one called The Lock that you crawl into through a safe door."

Second place in the ranking goes to Madrid, "home to an incredibly diverse nightlife scene with outstanding bars and clubs".

In third place is Paris, which Time Out acknowledges is expensive, but declares that going out there is "worth every penny".

The guide adds: "Parisian nightlife is going through a new golden age right now with Queer collectives like La Créole, Divin0 and Le Bunker lighting up the city with joyous, inclusive and intersectional parties where dancehall, perreo and afrobeats ring out, proving that techno no longer has a monopoly on the dancefloor."

World's Best Cities for Nightlife in 2025

  1. Las Vegas
  2. Madrid
  3. Paris
  4. Shanghai
  5. Berlin
  6. Melbourne
  7. Brighton
  8. Mexico City
  9. Dubai
  10. Mumbai
  11. Cape Town
  12. Warsaw
  13. Bangkok
  14. Lagos
  15. Cairo
  16. Riyadh
  17. Amsterdam
  18. Medellin
  19. Marrakech
  20. Athens

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in