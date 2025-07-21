Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Booking a trip to a Disney theme park can be a daunting experience even for seasoned Disney vacationers.

The options for passes, restaurants, rides and hotels are seemingly infinite, and what's on offer continually changes. And then there's the terminology to get to grips with, from "Lightning Lanes" to "rope drop".

Recognizing that it's all too easy for the Happiest Place on Earth to become one of the most confusing and frustrating, a cottage industry of planning and support agencies has emerged to offer Disney-goers a helping hand with the planning and booking — and understanding what's worth doing and what isn't.

"Mouse Counselors" is one such company, formed in 2008 by the husband-and-wife team of Phil and Bonnie Marino, who explain that their counselors are “graduates of the College of Disney Knowledge” (an online training program for Disney travel agents).

There are caveats to bear in mind, as we explain, but Sebastian Garrido, from Mexico City, tellsThe Independent that this firm "was the very reason a recent trip to Walt Disney World did not end up being totally overwhelming".

open image in gallery Mouse Counselors and Pixie Vacations are two firms that can help plan a VIP-style Disney trip ( David Roark, photographer )

So, how does the Mouse Counselors service work?

First, the customer is sent a form to fill out that details the ride and restaurant options, with a weekly email explaining parts of the experience in more detail.

Nearer the departure time, you'll have a Zoom review with your "Mouse Counselor", which is a chance to run through any outstanding questions.

When you arrive at the park, you won't be armed with an itinerary as such, but if your “counselor” has done their job, you’ll know which rides you should aim for at rope drop — early entrance for those staying at a Disney resort — and which you should add to Lightning Lane multi and single passes.

Mouse Counselors are also trained to reveal the rides for which a pass would be redundant, because they don't get booked up or have a very high capacity.

The result should be a trip unscarred by soul-destroying queues.

To add to the VIP vibe, Mouse Counselors aim to secure reservations at difficult-to-book restaurants.

Sebastian, the digital marketing manager and copywriter at Vibe Adventures, said: "Mouse Counselors got us into Oga's Cantina and Space 220, the latter of which I had been attempting to book on my own unsuccessfully. It was all done for us."

open image in gallery A vacationer revealed to The Independent how Mouse Counselors got him into the popular Space 220 restaurant ( Todd Anderson, photographer )

He added: "We didn't have to think about Genie+, Lightning Lanes, or dining reservations, they took care of everything and even made changes on the fly when weather disrupted our plans."

Praise for Mouse Counselors was also posted to a dedicated Facebook page by a couple listed as Matt and Nicole, who said that counselor Tracey helped them “learn, navigate and plan their trip”.

They added: "It was so comforting knowing that we didn't have to worry about reservation conflicts. She was able to help us book the restaurant reservations we had hoped for and sent us great information and tips to plan for our trip. It went perfectly!"

Giving Disney-goers the feeling that they're being looked after by a personal butler is also what Pixie Vacations strives for.

open image in gallery Mouse Counselors can help you skip the queues for rides. Pictured — Tron ( Walt Disney World )

It's run by former Walt Disney World employee Steven Griswold and his wife and helps plan Disney World, Disneyland and Disney Cruise Line vacations.

Steven told The Independent: "We really focus on your particular family and what type of vacation you are looking for.

Read more: Why are people so mad at Disney-obsessed adults?

“For example, if you have young kids you might be more interested in the Magic Kingdom and booking a Disney resort close to the Magic Kingdom that is on the monorail or walkable, so you can quickly get back to your resort for an afternoon nap instead of waiting for a bus and a travel time to and from the Magic Kingdom park."

If all this sounds expensive, you're in for a shock, because neither Mouse Counselors nor Pixie Vacations charge a fee if you book with them. Instead, they’re paid a commission by Disney for each trip booked.

open image in gallery Mouse Counselor fan Sebastian Garrido ( Sebastian Garrido )

Steven reveals: "We don't charge any fees, so booking with us at Pixie Vacations costs you no additional amount and you get our first-hand experience and tips from actually being in the parks.

"We are not a call center paid to get as many people booked as possible and off the phone.

"We work with you to learn about your vacation preferences and budget and then offer suggestions that fit your needs.

"We are also always looking at what new offers there are and checking to see if a new special offer saves you money. If there are new discounts, we will move your reservation to the lower-priced offer.

Read more: I worked on over 100 cruises... here’s the reality — from the surprising pay to the best and worst parts of the job

"Disney will not move you to better deals without you knowing about the specific new offer and you calling them and waiting to talk to someone about changing your booking."

Is the system too good to be true?

Sebastian, 27, noted happily that he "didn't pay a cent over the cost of booking with Disney directly" and Pixie Vacations customer Michelle Thornton, from Georgia, told The Independent: "Pixie Vacations' services are free. But honestly, even if they weren't, I would still use them to book our Disney vacations. They're just that good."

Despite this gushing praise, there is a warning to heed.

While booking with travel services such as Mouse Counselors and Pixie Vacations is free, their usefulness does depend on how much money you spend, according to one customer, who told us: “You should be prepared to stay at the resorts, buy lots of passes and go to the restaurants, which does bump up the cost of the trip substantially."