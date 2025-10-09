Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A trip to see Mickey and Minnie could help make memories to last a lifetime - but also leave a lasting impression on your wallet.

That’s because Walt Disney World in Orlando announced significant price increases for single-day tickets, annual passes, and even some annual pass renewals.

Starting after October 2026, the average price for a single-day admission ticket at Disney World will now be about $5 more, though Animal Kingdom’s lowest-priced single-day ticket will stay at $119.

Disney also expects holiday ticket prices around Thanksgiving and Christmas 2026 to surpass $200 per person for the first time.

open image in gallery Starting after October 2026, ticket prices at Disney World will reach historic highs, exceeding $200 per person around the holidays ( Getty Images )

A company spokesperson cited continued strong demand around the holidays, noting they had to pause sales for Magic Kingdom on New Year’s Eve due to high interest.

Once the changes take effect, the price of a one-day, one-park ticket will be:

Disney's Animal Kingdom: $119 to $174

EPCOT: $129 to $194

Disney's Hollywood Studios: $139 to $194

Magic Kingdom: $139 to $199

These prices reflect Disney's dynamic pricing model, where ticket costs fluctuate based on demand, park and day.

New annual passes will see an increase of $20 to $80, depending on the pass type.

Renewals for the Incredi-Pass and Pirate Pass will increase by $40 to $80, while renewals for the Sorcerer and Pixie Dust passes will not see a price increase.

At the time of publication, the cost of each annual pass are as follows:

Disney Incredi-Pass: $1,629

Disney Sorcerer Pass: $1,099

Disney Pirate Pass: $869

Disney Pixie Dust Pass: $489

These price hikes come as Disney continues to invest in park enhancements, including major refurbishments and new zones inspired by popular franchises such as Muppets, Frozen, and Zootopia.

A Disney spokesperson told The Independent in a statement: “Disney Parks offer a full day of experiences each day, with ticket, hotel, and dining options designed to suit a wide range of needs and budgets for all who visit. Our commitment to creating magical experiences for everyone remains at the heart of what we do — and that will never change.”

Last week, Disney World announced new 2026 discounts for hotel rooms and park tickets, which can be combined with the Kid’s Dine Free offer for added savings.

open image in gallery Disney’s price increases coincide with ongoing park upgrades, including refurbishments and new attractions themed around franchises like 'Muppets,' 'Frozen,' and 'Zootopia' ( Getty Images )

Prices at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will also go up next year, although it's implementing the smallest ticket price increases in years, with five of its seven ticket tiers rising by 3 percent or less, according to a company spokesperson.

The lowest Disneyland ticket price will stay at $104, a rate unchanged for seven years, even as employee wages have more than doubled during that time, the company said.

They also noted that there will be 32 days in the next six months when tickets will cost $104 and added that only the top two Magic Key passes, Inspire and Believe, will increase in price, while the Enchant and Imagine passes will stay the same.