Man charged with sparking the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history will remain jailed

A federal magistrate in Florida on Thursday ordered a man charged in California's deadly Palisades Fire to remain jailed after a prosecutor said he had traits of an arsonist and his family had worried about his declining mental state.

Federal officials have said Jonathan Rinderknecht, who lived in the area at the time, started a small fire on New Year’s Day that smoldered underground before reigniting nearly a week later and roaring through the wealthy enclave, home to many of Los Angeles’ rich and famous.

The fire, which left 12 dead in the hillside neighborhoods across Pacific Palisades and Malibu, was one of two blazes that broke out on Jan. 7, killing more than 30 people in all and destroying over 17,000 homes and buildings while burning for days in Los Angeles County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Lyons said during the hearing in federal court in Orlando that Rinderknecht was a flight risk because he had family in France and spoke French.

Rinderknecht, shackled and in a red jail uniform, listened attentively as an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recounted his family’s concerns about his mental health.

ATF special agent Thomas Harrison testified that Rinderknecht moved into the home of his sister and brother-in-law in Brevard County, Florida, five months ago. But they have since moved out of their house and started eviction proceeding against him out of fear for their safety.

Police were twice called to the house last month, Harrison said.

Federal Assistant Public Defender Aziza Hawthorne said Rinderknecht was not a flight risk and that his family was supporting him during the criminal proceedings. She called the evidence circumstantial.

“He is not a risk to anyone,” Hawthorne said.

Rinderknecht is expected to remain in the Seminole County Jail until a hearing set for Oct. 17 when prosecutors show the evidence they have to charge a suspect.

