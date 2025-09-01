Disney World’s Cinderella castle is getting a makeover - here’s what it will look like

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Walt Disney World’s iconic Cinderella Castle will get a makeover, much like the princess herself once did, the park announced.

After 50 years as the symbol of the Magic Kingdom, the recognizable castle will get a new color palette that’s “inspired by the classic and original look of the castle,” according to the official Disney Parks Blog. The new palette will feature a combination of grays, creams, blues and hints of gold, “aiming to enhance the castle’s architecture,” giving it a fairy tale finish, the company stated.

The timeline for the new color palette isn’t immediately clear.

The Independent has asked Disney for more information.

open image in gallery Disney World’s iconic Cinderella Castle, the heart of the theme park, will undergo a royal makeover, returning to its fairy tale roots, the company said. A look at Cinderella Castle's new color palette, which with grays, creams and blues, inspired by the original design ( Disney Parks )

The updated look was first unveiled by Imagineers at the “Beyond the Spires: An Insider Look at Disney Castles” panel at Destination D23, the company said.

The castle relies on “a timeless color combination: deep, handsome blues paired with radiant golds,” which were chosen to reflect the Florida sunshine.

The park uses paint that undergoes UV and weather testing to ensure the colors stay vivid. The roofs are actually coated with high-performance paint that’s typically used for cars, the company said. The castle is also finished with sheens, that provide that magical sparkle.

The 189-foot landmark was completed in 1971, following 18 months of construction, according to the company. It was painted in grays, blues and touches of gold.

open image in gallery The 189-foot landmark was completed in 1971, following 18 months of construction ( Walt Disney World Resort via Get )

The castle resembles a medieval fortress and includes a mix of European architecture from different centuries, according to Disney. The base of the castle is meant to evoke the Romanesque architecture of the 11th through 13th centuries, while the upper parts of the castle mimic the Gothic features that became popular in the centuries that followed.

The castle underwent another royal makeover in 2020, when it was painted soft pink and darker shades of blue.

Social media users celebrated the new color palette announcement.

“Dreamy. Great move, DISNEY!” one X user remarked.

“Finally!!!” another cheered.