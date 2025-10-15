Is this the quirkiest plane cabin? What it’s really like to fly business class on a British Airways A380

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Business class on a British Airways A380 across the Atlantic. On paper, it’s a classic airline experience — a lie-flat seat on a double-decker super-jumbo far above a formidable ocean with an iconic carrier.

But in reality does it live up to the bucket-list billing?

I found out when I flew in BA’s A380 Club World (business class) between London Heathrow and Miami, one of the most popular routes on the planet.

open image in gallery Ted’s window seat before he settles in ( Ted Thornhill )

The competition along this high-altitude highway for the bounty of the business-class dollar is white-hot. Well-heeled flyers are lured with in-flight lounges, cinematic entertainment screens and gourmet meals.

British Airways, which partners with American Airlines, has an advantage on the London-Miami route, as it’s the only carrier operating the undeniably magnificent A380.

Here, I reveal whether the airline turns the advantage into a winning formula, on a $3,500 flight with a surprising twist.

The lounge

open image in gallery Ted stops by at Galleries Club Lounge South for a coffee and a pastry before his flight ( Ted Thornhill )

My morning flight departs from Heathrow’s Terminal 5 and my ticket grants me access to the three business-class Galleries Club lounges. There are two in the main terminal building — Galleries Club Lounge North and Galleries Club Lounge South — plus a satellite lounge at the B gates.

I head to the South lounge, where I’m greeted by a cheerful member of staff who helpfully informs me that my departure gate — C56 — is one of the furthest away and that it takes 15 to 20 minutes to reach it via the transit shuttle.

Read more: Forget Route 66: Five under-the-radar road trips that get to the heart of America

A glance at the time and I can see that boarding will begin in 40 minutes, which only gives me 20 minutes or so to take in the space’s temptations. This is long enough to note the enticing array of seats, from blue-hued booths to chic chairs, and the generous buffet of hot and cold food. Plus, there are panoramic views of the airfield through floor-to-ceiling windows.

I opt for a surprisingly decent machine coffee and a pain au chocolat that draws sighs of contentment, visit the slightly antiseptic bathroom, and head to the gate, where the world’s biggest commercial plane is waiting to transport me to the tropical heat of Florida’s glitziest metropolis.

Boarding

open image in gallery The A380 is a ‘wonder of modern aviation’, according to Ted ( Ted Thornhill )

I’d recommend getting to the gate early if you’re flying on an A380 to allow time to admire one of the wonders of modern aviation and snap a few selfies with the colossus in the background.

The super-jumbo is a sight to behold and there are three in BA’s distinctive red, white and blue livery lined up at the C departure wing when I arrive.

Boarding is a breeze, with BA sensibly deploying a member of staff with a sergeant-major personality to filter the various boarding groups — no line jumpers with this no-nonsense disciplinarian. I’m greeted by warm smiles as I board the aircraft and make that all-important left turn.

The seat

open image in gallery The business-class seats on BA A380s are arranged in a 2-3-2 yin-yang formation, with adjacent seats facing each other, train-carriage style ( British Airways )

What greets me is a cabin quite unlike any other.

BA is in the process of installing swish privacy-door “Club Suites” across its fleet, and they’ll eventually be retrofitted to the A380s, but the older seats on my flight are arranged in an intriguing 2-3-2 yin-yang formation, with adjacent seats facing each other, train-carriage style.

It’s mostly direct aisle access, but some might find the configuration slightly disconcerting.

open image in gallery Ted in 51A, which he praises for having ‘vast’ storage and a seat that’s ‘a veritable armchair in the sky with a plush pillow for back support’ ( Ted Thornhill )

If you’re in the middle seat in the very center, you have to step over the legs of your neighbor to exit if they’re lying down, and some seats, like mine, face backwards. What’s more, there’s a big gap in the seat walls that means close proximity to your neighbor’s face. Fine for friends. But for strangers, potentially awkward.

Read more: The best - and cheapest - days to fly during festive period revealed

However, once the seatbelt signs come off, a divider can be raised that plugs the gap and leaves you nicely cocooned. While the cream and brown décor is a bit drab and dated compared to BA’s Club Suite, my window berth — 51A on the upper deck — is supremely comfortable.

open image in gallery In lie-flat mode, the seat is six feet long and has a width of 20 inches ( Ted Thornhill )

The seat itself is magnificent — a veritable armchair in the sky with a plush pillow for back support — and the leg room is impressive. In lie-flat mode, the seat is six feet long, and has a width of 20 inches, compared to 18.5 inches in premium economy and 17.5 inches in economy.

Storage, too, is vast — there are two cavernous compartments to my right (in addition to an overhead bin) that could easily hold four backpacks between them.

open image in gallery The seat controls are ‘reached without strain’ ( Ted Thornhill )

open image in gallery The amenity kit is by The White Company, and includes a dental kit and moisturiser ( Ted Thornhill )

I also like the shoulder light that’s operated by a sliding dimmer switch.

Throw in sound ergonomics — the seat controls are reached without strain, and a USB-C port and hand controller just need a slight twist to access — good quality bedding and a stylish, reusable amenity kit, both by White Company, and you have a set-up that feels reassuringly premium.

The entertainment

open image in gallery The entertainment screen 'does the job', says Ted, but he notes that at 12.1 inches, it's actually smaller than some premium economy screens ( Ted Thornhill )

The screen measures just 12.1 inches, smaller than some premium economy screens on competitor airlines (United, for instance). But it’s noticeably bigger than BA’s A380 premium economy (10.6 inches) and economy (8.9 inches) screens and fairly crisp and responsive.

What’s more, the complimentary over-ear headphones offer solid sound quality.

Overall, it does the job and keeps me happily occupied, but the Club Suite’s bigger screens (around 18.5 inches) will be welcome.

The food and service

open image in gallery For his lunch starter, Ted enjoys a chicken caesar salad with oven-dried cherry tomatoes and salted croutons ( Ted Thornhill )

open image in gallery BA crowns the dining experience with an afternoon tea 'fit for a manor house' ( Ted Thornhill )

The service is excellent. The crew on my flight are seemingly from the bygone Golden Age of flying, all smiles, charm and cheery chitchat.

They deliver a gourmet feast, with the dining operation on my 9.55am flight kicking off with lunch.

For my starter, I opt for the chicken caesar salad with oven-dried cherry tomatoes and salted croutons. The meat is succulent and the salad leaves are fresh. I enjoy the warm artisanal bread roll, too.

For mains, it’s mascarpone medallion pasta — think super-sized, creamy ravioli — stuffed with courgette and truffle cream that any Italian nonna would be proud of, followed by a delightful warm apple crumble and almond pie.

BA crowns the culinary collation with an afternoon tea fit for a manor house. The spread includes three types of sandwiches — roast beef on brioche, cucumber with cream cheese and smoked salmon on rye, plus vegetarian options — as well as a lemon éclair, chocolate brownie, and scones with cream and jam. And a lovely cup of Birchall English Breakfast tea.

Conclusion

open image in gallery BA is the only carrier to fly the A380 between London and Miami ( British Airways )

The British Airways A380 business class is a compelling proposition.

Yes, the décor is a bit lackluster and the layout is certainly the quirkiest I’ve flown in, but the seat is superb, there’s masses of space and the in-flight dining is very good. Get a brilliant crew like the one on my flight and you’re in for a transatlantic treat.

On my bucket list now? To experience the results of next year’s refit glow-up.

Rating: 4/5