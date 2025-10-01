Delta is launching its first nonstop flights to this incredible Portuguese city — here’s what to do when you get there

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Europe's most picturesque cities will soon be easier to reach than ever before for Americans, thanks to the launch of a new route by Delta Air Lines.

The carrier announced that it will begin its first-ever nonstop daily service to Porto, Portugal, from New York's JFK Airport on May 21, 2026.

Nonstop flights to Porto are available from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey with United Airlines (seasonally) and Tap Air Portugal, and from Boston with Tap. However, the new Delta service will be the first daily direct flight to Porto from JFK by any airline.

Travelers will depart from Delta's hub on board a Boeing 767-300, which offers four cabin experiences — Delta One (business class), Delta Premium Select (premium economy), Delta Comfort (economy plus) and Delta Main (economy).

open image in gallery Set along the banks of the Douro River, Porto blends old-world charm with modern vibrance ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Delta One offers lie-flat seats, chef-curated meals and Missoni-designed amenity kits, paired with Taittinger Champagne.

Delta Premium Select provides wider seats with "deeper recline and enhanced amenities", according to Delta, which it claims means "a more spacious and relaxing journey".

Porto highlights

Set along the banks of the Douro River, Porto blends old-world charm with modern vibrance.

Start by delving into its photogenic historic center, a maze of winding cobblestone streets, and visit São Bento train station — not to catch a train, but to admire its 20,000 decorative azulejo tiles.

Other must-sees include the 18th-century Clérigos Tower for panoramic views and the fairytale-like Livraria Lello bookstore.

And no visit would be complete without a stroll across the Dom Luís I Bridge to Vila Nova de Gaia for a port wine cellar tour and tasting.

open image in gallery Travelers will depart from Delta's hub on board a Boeing 767, which offers four cabin options ( Getty Images )

Beyond the city, travellers can journey into the rolling vineyards of the Douro Valley or unwind along the golden beaches of Portugal's northern coast.

Delta's Porto announcement follows news that it will be launching new nonstop services to six other European destinations — Sardinia, Malta, Madrid, Nice, Rome, and Barcelona.

"Delta's new nonstop service from JFK to Porto is part of seven new European routes launching next summer, giving customers even more opportunities to experience Europe and enjoy our award-winning service and premium onboard experience," said Paul Baldoni, Senior Vice President of Network Planning at Delta.

He added: "Whether discovering Portugal or traveling to our other new destinations such as Sardinia and Malta, these additions expand choice for our customers and reinforce JFK's role as a leading global gateway."