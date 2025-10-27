The seven cozy fall getaways to savor autumn charm ahead of the holidays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time for friends and families to come together.

But if you’d rather escape the relatives for the holiday and check into somewhere snug — and let a professional rustle up the turkey and wash the dishes — America’s hotels, guesthouses and Airbnbs have you covered.

Here we reveal seven of the coziest places to stay in the US for Thanksgiving, a collection of retreats that will make the outside world melt away.

There’s a hot springs resort in Colorado fashioned from a meticulously restored ghost town; a 37,000-acre ranch in Montana cradled by pristine woodland; an idyllic South Carolina hideaway where you can linger in a library armchair by a crackling fire; and a Scandi-chic A-frame cabin on the doorstep of a spectacular recreation area.

Our round-up also includes a homey historic inn in Niagara Falls and a Santa Fe sanctuary filled with treasures from Central and South Asia — think hand-carved doors, jewel-toned mosaics, and artisan textiles.

1. Dunton Hot Springs, Dolores, Colorado

open image in gallery Dunton Hot Springs is a meticulously restored 1880s mining settlement comprising 13 hand-hewn luxury cabins ( Dunton )

What was once a ghost town is now a beautiful Relais & Châteaux hotel that oozes rustic opulence.

Dunton Hot Springs, nestled deep in an alpine valley 8,600 feet up in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains, is a meticulously restored 1880s mining settlement comprising 13 hand-hewn luxury cabins — one formerly the Post Office, another the general store — plus a dining area in the original saloon (where Butch Cassidy is said to have etched his name), a library, outdoor fire pit, and hot springs fed by waters that emerge at 108F.

Guests can soak in therapeutic thermal pools in the Bath House — the mineral-rich waters are said to boost circulation and promote healthy skin — while taking in magnificent mountain views through floor-to-ceiling windows.

After indulging in a lavish Thanksgiving feast around a communal dining table or at a private table in the “dance hall,” sleep will come easily in the ultra-cozy cabins, each with antique furnishings, wood-burning stoves, and heated slate floors. One, the Wells House, even has its own private hot spring.

This is a destination that’s timelessly tantalizing.

2. Paws Up Montana, Greenough, Montana

open image in gallery Paws Up Montana makes for a wildly wondrous Thanksgiving getaway. Pictured is a 'Big Timber Home' at the resort ( Paws Up Montana )

Out-of-the-box Thanksgiving getaways don't get much more wildly wondrous than a stay at Paws Up Montana, a two-Michelin-Key, 37,000-acre ranch cradled in pristine woodland alongside the Blackfoot River.

The property is a cross between glamorous glamping and a five-star hotel, with accommodations split between luxury tents and cozy timber homes featuring heated slate floors, fully equipped kitchens and outdoor hot tubs.

Activities to celebrate the holiday include fireside s'mores (Paws Up has a full s'moreology program), football viewings and a family game night, but the main event is undoubtedly the standout feast created by Paws Up's two James Beard-nominated chefs.

They gourmet, locally sourced Thanksgiving menus range from comforting classics like cherrywood-smoked breast of Montana turkey to sweet potato casserole and inventive dishes such as smoked wagyu zabuton.

And if you can't bear to leave your luxe hideaway after sunset, you can dine at the formal Pomp restaurant or opt for an in-home feast delivered straight to your door.

3. Montage Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton, South Carolina

open image in gallery Montage Palmetto Bluff is an idyllic autumn retreat with a seductive library ( Montage Palmetto Bluff )

Set between Hilton Head Island and Savannah in South Carolina's Lowcountry, Montage Palmetto Bluff is an idyllic autumn retreat, offering an abundance of cozy charm at a time of year when temperatures cool.

Throughout the Thanksgiving weekend, guests can enjoy a smorgasbord of experiences and treats to indulge in.

On Thanksgiving morning, they can loosen the limbs with a gratitude yoga class, then take a guided "Walk on the Bluff" to spot wild turkeys. There's also a raptor show, where guests can get up close to birds of prey such as hawks, falcons and owls.

On the food front, the resort settles for nothing less than grand holiday spreads brimming with delicious dishes.

There's a bountiful Thanksgiving brunch and a belt-loosening dinner in the River Room and Wilson Ballroom, while regional delights are offered at beautiful Moreland Landing, a photogenic waterfront event venue with a five-story treehouse overlooking the scenic May River.

The culinary offerings there include oyster roasts, Lowcountry boil, and Southern "fixins" (side dishes such as mashed potatoes and turkey gravy).

Guests can then curl up in a cozy armchair by the library fireplace surrounded by warm wood walls, and sip an Old Fashioned.

4. Tiny home in Crosby, Minnesota

open image in gallery This A-frame cabin is perfect for a more secluded Thanksgiving experience ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

If getting away from it all at Thanksgiving means getting away from other people, too, this inviting A-frame Airbnb in Minnesota could be just the ticket.

It has a Scandi-chic vibe, with white pine walls, a queen bed in the loft that overlooks the south-facing windows, and a queen pull-out couch on the main floor for two extra guests (in case you don't want to be overly isolated).

Outside, you'll find a cedar-wood barrel sauna, a fire pit for crucial s'more wrangling, and the tranquil Pine River flowing by.

Just a 10-minute drive away lies the incredible Cuyuna Lakes State Recreation Area, home to 20 crystal-clear lakes ideal for fishing, kayaking, and even scuba diving.

The park also boasts superb mountain bike trails that weave through bewitching terrain.

And when it comes time to cook that all-important Thanksgiving turkey after a day immersed in nature, you're covered — the cabin has a fully equipped kitchen.

5. The Horse Shoe Farm, Hendersonville, North Carolina

open image in gallery The Horse Shoe Farm will feed your soul and your stomach at Thanksgiving ( Jared Kay )

With a tranquil riverfront location in the breathtaking Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina, The Horse Shoe Farm will feed your soul, and its Thanksgiving spread — sourced from the surrounding gardens, forests and farms — will fill your stomach.

The 85-acre boutique retreat offers a prix fixe feast at on-site restaurant The Silo Cookhouse with all the family favorites, from whole roasted turkey with poultry gravy to buttermilk mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.

Afterward, retreat to the firepit for a nightcap, or complimentary s'mores, and enjoy a Western Carolina sky filled with stars.

Your room for the night will be in a lavish estate home, or perhaps a cozy cottage or charming suite.

Features in these havens include vintage furniture, deep-soak tubs, fireplaces and views of Mt. Pisgah and the verdant farm pastures.

You can also enjoy stunning views of the land and farm-scape from the retreat's outdoor saltwater pool, an invigorating highlight of The Stable Spa, which also offers steam rooms, a cold plunge area, yoga classes and massages.

6. Red Coach Inn, Niagara Falls, New York State

open image in gallery The Red Coach Inn has a homey, autumnal ambience ( Niagara Falls USA )

The Red Coach Inn in Niagara Falls exudes a snug, homey ambience that makes it a tempting choice for a Thanksgiving stay — and its mouthwatering “Traditional Family Feast” seals the deal.

Modeled after an English Tudor-style inn, the historic hotel, which opened in 1923, features a half-timbered exterior (which you may recognize from the episode of The Office where Pam and Jim get married), leaded-glass windows, and rooms with wooden beams.

The Thanksgiving feast is served in one of its most evocative spaces, The Grill restaurant, where diners tuck into succulent turkey as a fire crackles in the natural stone fireplace.

The only caveat? The nearby waterfall might upstage the food...

7. The Inn of The Five Graces, Santa Fe, New Mexico

open image in gallery The Inn of The Five Graces has earthy rooms filled with treasures from Central and South Asia ( The Inn of The Five Graces )

This captivating retreat in downtown Santa Fe — set in the historic 17th-century Barrio de Analco, the city’s oldest neighborhood — is an elegant and comforting spot for Thanksgiving travelers.

Opened in 1996 by antique collectors Ira and Sylvia Seret, the luxurious property is filled with treasures the couple gathered over decades of travel through Central and South Asia.

Guests step through intricate hand-carved wooden doors into colorful, earthy rooms layered with handcrafted, jewel-toned mosaics, Persian textiles, Indian artifacts, and thick wooden beams. And they’re never far from a cozy wood-burning fireplace — even some bedrooms have their own.

An à la carte Thanksgiving dinner is typically served at the hotel’s next-door partner restaurant, The Pink Adobe.

