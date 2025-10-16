Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A U.S. airline startup claims that it will shake up the aviation industry by offering private jet-style travel for "a fraction of the cost".

Florida-based Magnifica Air is aiming to launch scheduled flights between key U.S. destinations in 2027 using Airbus planes that will be a unique hybrid experience — a cross between first-class commercial travel and a private jet experience.

Renderings of the cabin design show two-by-two rows of plush brown seats, suites with sofas and a bar.

Beforehand, customers will be chauffeured to private terminals — though it's not clear how these will be acquired — for concierge baggage handling and a "seamless security process" aided by facial recognition technology.

open image in gallery Magnifica Air is aiming to launch scheduled flights using Airbus planes that will be a hybrid experience — a cross between first-class commercial travel and a private jet experience. Pictured is a rendering of a sofa suite ( Magnifica Air )

Magnifica Air argues that it has spotted a gap in the market to cater for wealthy travelers tired of being treated like a number when they fly first class commercially, but don't necessarily want to cough up for a full private jet experience.

In a blog post, Magnifica Air explained: "Right now, if you want a truly luxurious experience, you've got two options: pay 10 times the cost of a first-class ticket for a private jet, or deal with the frustrations of commercial first-class travel, where you're still treated like just another number. Magnifica Air is stepping into that space between."

It added: "Designed to bridge the exclusivity of private aviation with the accessibility of premium commercial travel, Magnifica Air offers a truly bespoke experience. We're offering a fully private, seamless experience for a fraction of what you'd pay to charter a jet. And that's where we're shaking up the industry."

At the time of writing, Magnifica Air hasn't released ticket prices, but is forging ahead with aircraft deals.

open image in gallery Pictured is a rendering of an onboard bar on a Magnifica Air plane ( Magnifica Air )

It has signed agreements to acquire six leased Airbus A220s and two Airbus A321neos.

It's hoped that the first plane will be delivered early in 2027, then refurbed in time for the first scheduled flight at the end of the year.

Destinations scheduled for service include Miami, New York, Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, Dallas, and Houston, with seasonal routes to Napa Valley and the Caribbean.

open image in gallery Magnifica Air has signed agreements to acquire six leased Airbus A220s and two Airbus A321neos ( Magnifica Air )

open image in gallery Destinations cued up to be served include Miami, New York, Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, Dallas, and Houston, with seasonal routes to Napa Valley and the Caribbean ( Magnifica Air )

"Magnifica Air isn't just about getting from one place to another — it's about creating an unforgettable experience where luxury meets deeply personalized service," said Wade Black, CEO and Co-Founder of Magnifica Air.

On paper, the project looks tantalizing, though whether it takes off remains to be seen.

Magnifica Air is a division of CIG Companies, also behind Magnifica Residences and Magnifica Resorts, both slated for launch near Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in 2026.