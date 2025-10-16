Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
New US airline set to launch in 2027 promises private jet luxury ‘for a fraction of the cost’

Florida-based Magnifica Air is aiming to launch scheduled flights using Airbus planes refurbed with sofas and bars

Ted Thornhill
US Travel Editor
Thursday 16 October 2025 07:06 EDT
Startup Magnifica Air claims that it will shake up the aviation industry with upgraded Airbus aircraft
A U.S. airline startup claims that it will shake up the aviation industry by offering private jet-style travel for "a fraction of the cost".

Florida-based Magnifica Air is aiming to launch scheduled flights between key U.S. destinations in 2027 using Airbus planes that will be a unique hybrid experience — a cross between first-class commercial travel and a private jet experience.

Renderings of the cabin design show two-by-two rows of plush brown seats, suites with sofas and a bar.

Beforehand, customers will be chauffeured to private terminals — though it's not clear how these will be acquired — for concierge baggage handling and a "seamless security process" aided by facial recognition technology.

Magnifica Air is aiming to launch scheduled flights using Airbus planes that will be a hybrid experience — a cross between first-class commercial travel and a private jet experience. Pictured is a rendering of a sofa suite
Magnifica Air argues that it has spotted a gap in the market to cater for wealthy travelers tired of being treated like a number when they fly first class commercially, but don't necessarily want to cough up for a full private jet experience.

In a blog post, Magnifica Air explained: "Right now, if you want a truly luxurious experience, you've got two options: pay 10 times the cost of a first-class ticket for a private jet, or deal with the frustrations of commercial first-class travel, where you're still treated like just another number. Magnifica Air is stepping into that space between."

It added: "Designed to bridge the exclusivity of private aviation with the accessibility of premium commercial travel, Magnifica Air offers a truly bespoke experience. We're offering a fully private, seamless experience for a fraction of what you'd pay to charter a jet. And that's where we're shaking up the industry."

At the time of writing, Magnifica Air hasn't released ticket prices, but is forging ahead with aircraft deals.

Pictured is a rendering of an onboard bar on a Magnifica Air plane
It has signed agreements to acquire six leased Airbus A220s and two Airbus A321neos.

It's hoped that the first plane will be delivered early in 2027, then refurbed in time for the first scheduled flight at the end of the year.

Destinations scheduled for service include Miami, New York, Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, Dallas, and Houston, with seasonal routes to Napa Valley and the Caribbean.

Magnifica Air has signed agreements to acquire six leased Airbus A220s and two Airbus A321neos
Destinations cued up to be served include Miami, New York, Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, Dallas, and Houston, with seasonal routes to Napa Valley and the Caribbean
"Magnifica Air isn't just about getting from one place to another — it's about creating an unforgettable experience where luxury meets deeply personalized service," said Wade Black, CEO and Co-Founder of Magnifica Air.

On paper, the project looks tantalizing, though whether it takes off remains to be seen.

Magnifica Air is a division of CIG Companies, also behind Magnifica Residences and Magnifica Resorts, both slated for launch near Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in 2026.

