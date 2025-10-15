Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

United Airlines has become the first major U.S. carrier to offer free Starlink wifi on a mainline flight.

Today, a United Boeing 737-800 fitted with the ultra-fast internet system flew from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Houston, before flying to Fort Lauderdale and returning to Houston.

The airline expects to install Starlink on up to 15 mainline 737-800 planes each month — more than half of United's regional fleet already offers Starlink.

Those logging on will experience wifi speeds of up to 250 megabits per second (Mbps), meaning that movies and TV shows can be streamed on multiple devices without buffering, lag or the need to download in advance.

United says that passengers will even be able to play live games at 38,000 feet.

open image in gallery United Airlines has become the first major U.S. carrier to offer Starlink wifi on a mainline flight ( United Airlines )

What's more, the system is less affected by adverse weather thanks to "laser link" technology that enables the satellites in the system to communicate directly with each other and bypass ground stations.

Currently, even regular wifi is not universally available on flights — and connectivity can disappear altogether when planes cross remote regions and oceans.

It can be pricey, too.

For example, American charges up to $60 for monthly subscriptions and from $10 per flight.

The rollout of Starlink across United's fleet is taking place as the carrier takes delivery of new single-aisle planes with seatback screens and retrofits them to existing aircraft.

open image in gallery This image shows the Starlink system on the roof of the first 737 to be fitted with it ( United Airlines )

United said that eventually, over 300,000 entertainment screens will be in operation across its fleet.

"We're committed to raising the bar when it comes to the onboard experience, and with Starlink, we're changing how people fly," said David Kinzelman, United's Chief Customer Officer.

"Whether it's catching a live game, streaming an award show or working, United customers won't miss a beat when they're onboard a Starlink-equipped flight."

Starlink access is free for all MileagePlus customers. If you don't sign up for a MileagePlus account, then you won't have access to any wifi, as the old system is removed during the Starlink install.