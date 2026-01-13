Major US airline unveils its new widebody plane
- Alaska Airlines has announced its largest-ever aircraft deal, ordering 110 planes from Boeing, comprising 105 737 Max-10s and five 787-10 Dreamliners.
- This substantial order follows an incident in January 2024 where a door plug detached from one of Alaska's 737 Max-9 planes, leading to a grounding of its fleet and an investigation into Boeing's manufacturing processes.
- The airline has debuted its first branded widebody Boeing Dreamliner, which has already entered service on long-haul routes, including flights from Seattle to Tokyo.
- Alaska Airlines is significantly expanding its international network, launching a new direct route from Seattle to London on 21 May, with future seasonal services to Rome and Reykjavik planned for 2026.
- CEO Ben Minicucci stated the airline's vision is to become America's fourth-largest global carrier, expressing confidence in Boeing's commitment to quality and safety despite past issues.