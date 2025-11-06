Airline reveals new uniforms with return to familiar color scheme
- Delta Air Lines has unveiled a new uniform range, 'Distinctly Delta,' designed by Lands' End with accessories by Missoni, based on feedback from 65,000 employees.
- The collection revives Delta's signature navy, burgundy, and red hues, introduces a new 'Powerful Pink' for breast cancer awareness, and reimagines iconic pieces like the wrap dress.
- Employee input informed every detail, prioritizing breathable fabrics, better fit across body types, and a return to the red and navy color scheme.
- While praised for comfort and employee involvement, a fashion expert described the colour choices as “gloomy,” and a flight attendant found the design “safe” rather than innovative.
- A wear-test programme for the new uniforms is scheduled for 2026, with a full rollout across all teams expected in 2027.