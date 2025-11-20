Can I get wifi in the sky? The airlines rolling out Starlink connection

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For some passengers, a long-haul flight comes as a welcome time to disconnect in the cabin. Others – business travellers on a deadline, sports fans scheduled to take off during a final and social media addicts – have often paid to push back against internet-free journeys.

Connection at 30,000 feet is infamously slow and often unreliable over oceans, slowing down screens even after you’ve splashed out on an airline wifi pass.

Starlink, a satellite internet service by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is now attempting to change the reputation of in-flight wifi.

This month, UAE flag carrier Emirates joined a growing group of international airlines, including British Airways, Qatar and United, planning to offer free high-speed wifi to passengers while they fly.

The switch to Starlink could slowly say farewell to flight mode, with live TV, streaming, online gaming and video calls at the fingertips of flyers.

As satellites take to the sky, which airlines now offer the internet at altitude?

Can I get wifi on a plane?

Currently, air passengers can pay to access on-board wifi on most major airlines once an aircraft reaches cruising altitude. Prices usually vary based on the airline, flight duration, cabin class and a traveller’s airline loyalty status.

Aircraft wifi is picked up from two places: cell towers on the ground and satellites in outer space. For an air-to-ground connection, an antenna on the plane connects to cell towers on land, while satellite-based systems use a plane antenna to communicate with satellites orbiting Earth, including over oceans.

What is Starlink?

Starlink, a satellite internet service by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, uses a network of thousands of low Earth orbit satellites to provide high-speed broadband.

According to Starlink, the service delivers air passengers download speeds between 100 and 250Mbps (with peaks up to 450Mbps), upload speeds of up to 25Mbps, and latency under 99ms.

It adds that passengers connected to Starlink will be able to stream videos, make video calls and game online simultaneously.

Most commercial airlines adopting Starlink will offer the service to passengers for free as a complimentary airline amenity.

Which major airlines are using Starlink wifi?

Although no airline has yet completed a full rollout of the high-speed, low-latency wifi, many have announced plans to fit their fleets with Starlink.

Emirates

From 23 November, free, high-speed Starlink wifi will be available for Emirates passengers on some Boeing 777 journeys. All of the airline’s 232 Boeing 777 and A380 aircraft will eventually be equipped with ultra-fast connectivity. The A380 Starlink fleet installation will start in February 2026. Emirates expects to complete the full Starlink rollout by mid-2027 – fitting out approximately 14 aircraft per month.

United Airlines

In October, United became the first major US carrier to offer free Starlink wifi on a mainline flight. The airline expects to install Starlink on up to 15 mainline 737-800 planes each month. More than half of United's regional fleet already offers Starlink.

Qatar Airways

A Qatar Airways aircraft similarly took off with free high-speed internet for passengers to stream, game and work in a new partnership with Starlink in October 2024. Qatar’s entire Boeing 777 fleet is now equipped with Starlink for flights to over 32 destinations, including the Seychelles, New York, Shanghai, Melbourne and London Heathrow. The airline aims to install Starlink on all A350 aircraft within the next year.

British Airways

Starting in 2026, British Airways will introduce Starlink across its fleet as part of a £7 billion initiative. The airline’s parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG), has finalised an agreement with Starlink to equip over 500 aircraft across its various carriers, including Aer Lingus, Iberia, LEVEL and Vueling aircraft.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic became the first UK airline to announce plans to introduce Starlink in-flight connectivity in June. The airline will begin installing the service on its Boeing 787s, Airbus A350s, and A330neos from 2026, with rollout completion expected by the end of 2027.

airBaltic

As of 20 February 2025, airBaltic was the first European airline to offer free SpaceX Starlink internet to passengers on board its Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Air France

Air France is partnering with Starlink to provide free, high-speed wifi across its fleet by the end of 2026.

Air New Zealand

In June, Air New Zealand trialled Starlink services on two of its domestic aircraft – one Airbus A320 and an ATR turboprop aircraft.

Hawaiian Airlines

Starlink internet is available on all Hawaiian Airlines A330 and A321neo aircraft, for wifi on flights between Hawaii, the Continental US and international destinations free of charge. The airline said it is “committed to installing Starlink internet on our new Boeing 787 aircraft in the future”.

Alaska Airlines

Starting in 2026, Alaska passengers from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will have Starlink access, with the technology across its entire fleet by 2027.

SAS

SAS, the flag carrier of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, will begin the “phased rollout” of Starlink on their entire fleet at the end of 2025.

WestJet

Canadian airline WestJet has so far fitted 100 of its 737 aircraft with Starlink. WestJet wifi, presented by TELUS and rolled out by Starlink, is free for WestJet Rewards members, and the airline intends to complete installation on all its Boeing 737-800 and 737 8 MAX aircraft by the end of 2025.

flydubai

Dubai-based carrier flydubai has announced Starlink as the in-flight connectivity provider for the airline’s fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, with installation for 100 aircraft to be rolled out in 2026.

What other wifi providers do airlines use?

Aside from Starlink, OneWeb, a subsidiary of the French satellite operator Eutelsat, also provides broadband satellite services in low Earth orbit. Airlines including Air Canada, Aerolíneas Argentinas and American Airlines have either trialled or installed their satellite internet access.

Additionally, JetBlue will be the first airline to implement Amazon's “Project Kuiper” or Amazon Leo satellite technology for its commercial airline customers starting in 2027. Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network aims to “deliver fast, reliable internet to customers and communities beyond the reach of existing networks”.

