Alaska Airlines launches first-ever transatlantic route direct to London in under 10 hours

Alaska Airlines has opened ticket sales for its first-ever route that runs direct from Seattle to London, with round-trip fares from $699.

The new daily, year-round service launches on May 21, with a Seattle-London flight time of nine hours and 20 minutes, and the return leg scheduled to take nine hours and 50 minutes.

Alaska is also launching a new daily seasonal service from Seattle to Rome on April 28, 2026 — with fares from $599 already on sale — and daily seasonal flights to Reykjavik, Iceland, from May 28, 2026, with fares from $699.

open image in gallery Alaska Airlines' new London and Rome services will be operated by widebody 787 Dreamliners. Pictured here is the business-class cabin ( Alaska Airlines )

Next year marks the first time in Alaska Airlines’ history that it will operate transatlantic flights of any kind.

The London and Rome services will be operated by widebody 787 Dreamliner aircraft in green liveries inspired by the Northern Lights, while the seven-and-a-half-hour Seattle-Reykjavik service will use 737-8 Max aircraft, which Alaska Airlines said are "designed for this type of long-range flying.”

Currently, only Icelandair offers nonstop Seattle-Reykjavik flights, for around $500 one-way. WestJet, Delta and Air Canada all operate stopover services to the Icelandic capital.

open image in gallery The London route — to Heathrow Airport Terminal 3 — puts Alaska in direct competition with British Airways, Delta and Virgin Atlantic. Pictured is the Alaska Airlines' Dreamliner economy cabin ( Alaska Airlines )

The London route — to Heathrow Airport Terminal 3 — puts Alaska in direct competition with British Airways, Delta and Virgin Atlantic, while Alaska will compete with Delta for nonstop Rome fares.

Alaska’s Dreamliner business class cabin will feature 34 suites with privacy doors and fully lie-flat seats in a direct-aisle-access 1-2-1 configuration. Other features include 18-inch monitors, noise-reducing headsets and wireless charging.

Premium economy and economy passengers will be offered “chef-inspired meals,” complimentary beer and wine, Filson blankets and comfort kits with Salt & Stone products.

open image in gallery The London and Rome services will be operated by Dreamliner aircraft in green liveries inspired by the Northern Lights ( Alaska Airlines )

Alaska said in a statement: "The British capital [is] one of the most sought-after international destinations and business markets and the largest intercontinental market from Seattle, with more than 400 passengers traveling between the two vibrant cities every day."

Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO, added: “With these bold moves, we are accelerating our vision to connect our guests to the world.

“We are seizing this moment to redefine the international experience and level up."