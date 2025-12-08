Ten million reviews are in: These are America’s 100 most-loved restaurants in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Americans have been hard at work this year, penning reviews for restaurants — and after an analysis of over 10 million posts, the country’s favorite 100 dining destinations have been revealed.

The list — including the expensive, budget, quirky and hidden gems — comes courtesy of reservation platform OpenTable, which finalized the rundown by combining diner reviews with demand and five-star review percentages.

The list spans 42 cities in 24 states and territories. Chicago reigns supreme in terms of popularity, accounting for 16 percent of all honorees.

Standouts representing the city’s culinary momentum include Elina’s, Daisies, and Pizz’amici, where a 14-inch thin-crust cheese pizza is $21.00, and Akahoshi Ramen, where a bowl of Miso Ramen is $19.

New York City follows close behind with 10 entries — including Italian hotspot, Don Angie, French restaurant Le Veau d'Or, and Sushi Noz, where dinner can easily clear $400 per person — proving the Big Apple’s dining scene remains as dynamic as ever.

open image in gallery New York's Le Veau d'Or restaurant, one of the dining destinations that shows the city's dining scene is as dynamic as ever ( Le Veau d'Or )

Quirky entries include tiki bar Strong Water in Anaheim, California, which immerses guests in the ambiance of a sunken treasure ship; and L'Opossum in Richmond, Vermont, which offers dishes including "Cocky Yet Classic And So Very Comfy-Cozy Coq Au Vin" and "A Brisk Fall Cookout In The Boneyard.”

Hidden gems that make the cut include The Pink Door in Seattle, signposted by nothing other than a plain pink door in Post Alley, and Sun Moon Studio in Oakland, California, with just four tables tucked away at a location in an industrial neighborhood.

OpenTable noted that nearly half are newcomers to the annual Top 100 list, and that diners are increasingly favoring attentive service and immersive hospitality, with many of the entries seating fewer than 75 guests.

open image in gallery Chicago reigns supreme in terms of popularity, accounting for 16 percent of all honorees. Pictured is the city's Rose Mary restaurant, which serves Italian-Croatian cuisine ( Rose Mary )

open image in gallery Hidden gems that make the cut include The Pink Door in Seattle, signposted by nothing other than a plain pink door in Post Alley ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

"This year's Top 100 celebrates the restaurants that remind us why we love dining out, the places that bring people together and turn everyday moments into something memorable," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable.

"From rising stars to timeless favorites, these spots showcase the richness of dining today, and the breadth on offer at OpenTable, where there's something for everyone."

The top 100 restaurants of 2025

Arizona

Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale

Ocean 44 – Scottsdale

Steak 44 – Phoenix

California

Bar Cecil – Palm Springs

Bestia – Los Angeles

Callie Restaurant – San Diego

Cesarina – San Diego

Cowboy Star – San Diego

Dunsmoor – Los Angeles

Gary Danko – San Francisco

House of Prime Rib – San Francisco

Jeune et Jolie – Carlsbad

Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco

Lilo – Carlsbad

Musso & Frank Grill – Los Angeles

Providence – Los Angeles

SingleThread Restaurant & Inn – Healdsburg

Strong Water – Anaheim

Sun Moon Studio – Oakland

Sushi | Bar Hermosa Beach – Hermosa Beach

The Progress – San Francisco

Colorado

Alma Fonda Fina – Denver

Alteno – Denver

Guard & Grace – Denver

Kizaki – Denver

Matsuhisa Vail – Vail

District of Columbia

Caruso's Grocery – Washington

Filomena Ristorante – Washington

Jônt – Washington

Moon Rabbit by Kevin Tien – Washington

Shia Restaurant – Washington

Florida

Bern's Steak House – Tampa

Buccan – Palm Beach

Norigami FL – Winter Garden

Georgia

Bones – Atlanta

La Grotta – Atlanta

Mujō – Atlanta

Hawaii

Merriman's Maui – Lahaina

Illinois

Akahoshi Ramen – Chicago

Alla Vita – Chicago

Daisies Chicago – Chicago

Elina's – Chicago

Gibsons Italia – Chicago

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Chicago

Le Colonial – Chicago

Mon Ami Gabi – Chicago

Noriko – Chicago

North Pond – Chicago

Pizz’amici – Chicago

Pizzeria Portofino – Chicago

RL Restaurant – Chicago

Rose Mary – Chicago

Topo Gigio – Chicago

Valhalla – Chicago

Indiana

9th Street Bistro – Noblesville

Vida – Indianapolis

Louisiana

GW Fins – New Orleans

Massachusetts

Krasi – Boston

Maine

Fore Street – Portland

Scales – Portland

Minnesota

Joan's in the Park – Saint Paul

New Jersey

The Saddle River Inn – Saddle River

New Mexico

Geronimo – Santa Fe

Nevada

Golden Steer Steakhouse – Las Vegas

New York

Bonst – New York

Del Vino Vineyards – Northport

Don Angie – New York

Gallaghers Steakhouse – Manhattan

Kabawa – New York

Le Veau d'Or – New York

Palma – New York

Sushi Noz – New York

The Odeon – New York

The River Cafe – Brooklyn

Una Pizza Napoletana – New York

Ohio

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse – Cincinnati

Pepp & Dolores – Cincinnati

Sotto – Cincinnati

The Precinct – Cincinnati

Pennsylvania

Fiorella Philadelphia – Philadelphia

Mawn – Philadelphia

Parc – Philadelphia

Saloon Restaurant – Philadelphia

Puerto Rico

Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar – Old San Juan

Tennessee

Kase x Noko – Nashville

Locust – Nashville

Noko – Nashville

Texas

Aba – Austin

BCN Taste & Tradition – Houston

Clark's Oyster Bar – Austin

J Carver's – Austin

Jeffrey's Restaurant – Austin

Mister Charles – Dallas

Red Ash Italia – Austin

Sammie's Italian – Austin

Suerte – Austin

Uchi Austin – Austin

Virginia

L'Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls

L'Opossum – Richmond

Washington

The Pink Door – Seattle