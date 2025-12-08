Ten million reviews are in: These are America’s 100 most-loved restaurants in 2025
The list spans 42 cities, 24 states and territories, with one location reigning supreme in terms of popularity
Americans have been hard at work this year, penning reviews for restaurants — and after an analysis of over 10 million posts, the country’s favorite 100 dining destinations have been revealed.
The list — including the expensive, budget, quirky and hidden gems — comes courtesy of reservation platform OpenTable, which finalized the rundown by combining diner reviews with demand and five-star review percentages.
The list spans 42 cities in 24 states and territories. Chicago reigns supreme in terms of popularity, accounting for 16 percent of all honorees.
Standouts representing the city’s culinary momentum include Elina’s, Daisies, and Pizz’amici, where a 14-inch thin-crust cheese pizza is $21.00, and Akahoshi Ramen, where a bowl of Miso Ramen is $19.
New York City follows close behind with 10 entries — including Italian hotspot, Don Angie, French restaurant Le Veau d'Or, and Sushi Noz, where dinner can easily clear $400 per person — proving the Big Apple’s dining scene remains as dynamic as ever.
Quirky entries include tiki bar Strong Water in Anaheim, California, which immerses guests in the ambiance of a sunken treasure ship; and L'Opossum in Richmond, Vermont, which offers dishes including "Cocky Yet Classic And So Very Comfy-Cozy Coq Au Vin" and "A Brisk Fall Cookout In The Boneyard.”
Hidden gems that make the cut include The Pink Door in Seattle, signposted by nothing other than a plain pink door in Post Alley, and Sun Moon Studio in Oakland, California, with just four tables tucked away at a location in an industrial neighborhood.
OpenTable noted that nearly half are newcomers to the annual Top 100 list, and that diners are increasingly favoring attentive service and immersive hospitality, with many of the entries seating fewer than 75 guests.
"This year's Top 100 celebrates the restaurants that remind us why we love dining out, the places that bring people together and turn everyday moments into something memorable," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable.
"From rising stars to timeless favorites, these spots showcase the richness of dining today, and the breadth on offer at OpenTable, where there's something for everyone."
The top 100 restaurants of 2025
Arizona
Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale
Ocean 44 – Scottsdale
Steak 44 – Phoenix
California
Bar Cecil – Palm Springs
Bestia – Los Angeles
Callie Restaurant – San Diego
Cesarina – San Diego
Cowboy Star – San Diego
Dunsmoor – Los Angeles
Gary Danko – San Francisco
House of Prime Rib – San Francisco
Jeune et Jolie – Carlsbad
Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco
Lilo – Carlsbad
Musso & Frank Grill – Los Angeles
Providence – Los Angeles
SingleThread Restaurant & Inn – Healdsburg
Strong Water – Anaheim
Sun Moon Studio – Oakland
Sushi | Bar Hermosa Beach – Hermosa Beach
The Progress – San Francisco
Colorado
Alma Fonda Fina – Denver
Alteno – Denver
Guard & Grace – Denver
Kizaki – Denver
Matsuhisa Vail – Vail
District of Columbia
Caruso's Grocery – Washington
Filomena Ristorante – Washington
Jônt – Washington
Moon Rabbit by Kevin Tien – Washington
Shia Restaurant – Washington
Florida
Bern's Steak House – Tampa
Buccan – Palm Beach
Norigami FL – Winter Garden
Georgia
Bones – Atlanta
La Grotta – Atlanta
Mujō – Atlanta
Hawaii
Merriman's Maui – Lahaina
Illinois
Akahoshi Ramen – Chicago
Alla Vita – Chicago
Daisies Chicago – Chicago
Elina's – Chicago
Gibsons Italia – Chicago
Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab – Chicago
Le Colonial – Chicago
Mon Ami Gabi – Chicago
Noriko – Chicago
North Pond – Chicago
Pizz’amici – Chicago
Pizzeria Portofino – Chicago
RL Restaurant – Chicago
Rose Mary – Chicago
Topo Gigio – Chicago
Valhalla – Chicago
Indiana
9th Street Bistro – Noblesville
Vida – Indianapolis
Louisiana
GW Fins – New Orleans
Massachusetts
Krasi – Boston
Maine
Fore Street – Portland
Scales – Portland
Minnesota
Joan's in the Park – Saint Paul
New Jersey
The Saddle River Inn – Saddle River
New Mexico
Geronimo – Santa Fe
Nevada
Golden Steer Steakhouse – Las Vegas
New York
Bonst – New York
Del Vino Vineyards – Northport
Don Angie – New York
Gallaghers Steakhouse – Manhattan
Kabawa – New York
Le Veau d'Or – New York
Palma – New York
Sushi Noz – New York
The Odeon – New York
The River Cafe – Brooklyn
Una Pizza Napoletana – New York
Ohio
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse – Cincinnati
Pepp & Dolores – Cincinnati
Sotto – Cincinnati
The Precinct – Cincinnati
Pennsylvania
Fiorella Philadelphia – Philadelphia
Mawn – Philadelphia
Parc – Philadelphia
Saloon Restaurant – Philadelphia
Puerto Rico
Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar – Old San Juan
Tennessee
Kase x Noko – Nashville
Locust – Nashville
Noko – Nashville
Texas
Aba – Austin
BCN Taste & Tradition – Houston
Clark's Oyster Bar – Austin
J Carver's – Austin
Jeffrey's Restaurant – Austin
Mister Charles – Dallas
Red Ash Italia – Austin
Sammie's Italian – Austin
Suerte – Austin
Uchi Austin – Austin
Virginia
L'Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls
L'Opossum – Richmond
Washington
The Pink Door – Seattle
