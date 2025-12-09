Most jaw-dropping Northern Lights photos of 2025 revealed in contest — and two Americans are among the winners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s photography at its most illuminating.

The 25 best Northern Lights images of 2025 have been revealed, and two Americans are among the winners.

They feature in this year’s Northern Lights Photographer of the Year contest, run by travel photography blog Capture the Atlas, which aims to “bring the remarkable natural spectacle closer to audiences around the world,” and inspire exploration of the regions where auroras — caused by sun particles colliding with atmospheric gases — are seen.

Marc Rassel, who’s based in Minnesota, was honored for his spellbinding image of an auroral display over Fairbanks in Alaska.

open image in gallery Travis D. Amick, who’s based in Sun Valley, Idaho, wowed the Capture the Atlas Northern Lights judges with this photo of an 'explosion of color' over Ketchum in his home state ( Travis D. Amick )

Commenting on his photo, he said: “A geomagnetic storm had the aurora’s charged particles twisting, bending and oscillating across the sky. The lights formed an impressive aerial spiral – it reminded me of a cinnamon roll.”

He added: “But this show wasn’t just for me – this beautiful light show happened while guiding a mother and daughter who were making a ‘bucket list trip’ to Fairbanks to see the Northern Lights for the first time together.

“Hearing their raw excitement and joy, and seeing those two experience a moment of pure awe together, made this night that much more special.”

The other American that made the cut was Travis D. Amick, who’s based in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The judges were wowed by a photograph he took in Ketchum, in his home state.

He described the stunning image as showing “an explosion of color,” with “vibrant red flares intertwined with the colors of the aurora reflecting off a tranquil pond.”

open image in gallery Marc Rassel, who’s based in Minnesota, was honored for his spellbinding image of an auroral display over Fairbanks in Alaska that he likened to a cinnamon roll ( Marc Rassel )

Other winning images included a photograph of Northern Lights over Hudson Bay, Canada, taken by Swiss pilot Ralf Rohner. He described his photo as showing “curtains of light dancing across the heavens, painting the darkness with vivid greens and purples.”

Other locations featured on the list include Iceland, Norway, Finland, Greenland, Sweden, and the UK, as well as Australia and New Zealand, where the displays are known as Aurora Australis.

The collection brings together 25 photographers representing 15 different nationalities.

open image in gallery Northern Lights over Hudson Bay, Canada, taken by Swiss pilot Ralf Rohner at 35,000ft ( Ralf Rohner )

Capture the Atlas said: “Each year’s selection prioritizes image quality, the story behind the shot, and the inspiration that each photograph conveys. The article serves not only as a resource for photographers looking to photograph the Northern Lights, but also as a way to bring this remarkable natural spectacle closer to audiences around the world.”

Want to create your own celestial photos?

The ideal window for Northern Lights pictures is between February and October, while the Southern Lights are active between January and November. The most dazzling shows in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres take place between May and June.