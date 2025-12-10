Where Americans are traveling in Europe this holiday season revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Competition for the American tourist dollar is always fierce among European cities, but this winter it’s the UK capital that emerges as the outright winner, according to a study.

A review of more than 165,000 travel itineraries across the peak holiday travel period — from November 26, 2025, to January 6, 2026 — reveals London as the most popular European destination for American travelers this winter.

As it did in 2024, the city tops the annual 20-strong European Holiday Destination Index by travel insurer Allianz Partners, with Paris, France, in second place. Rome, Italy (No. 3), Madrid, Spain (No. 4), and Dublin, Ireland (No. 5) round out the top five, underscoring Americans’ continued draw to culturally rich capitals with festive markets and iconic holiday traditions, said Allianz.

open image in gallery London is the most popular European destination for American travelers this winter, according to a study ( elxeneize - stock.adobe.com )

The remainder of the top 10 features Amsterdam, Netherlands (No. 6); Frankfurt, Germany (No. 7); Barcelona, Spain (No. 8); Munich, Germany (No. 9); and Lisbon, Portugal (No. 10) — a mix of classic city breaks and warmer Mediterranean escapes.

Perennial favorites Zurich, Switzerland, and Milan, Italy, rank 11th and 12th, respectively, indicating consistent interest in fashion-forward city stays and access to the Alps.

Rounding out the list are several destinations that shifted positions this year, which Allianz said reflects “evolving traveler interests across Europe.”

The firm noted that Athens, Greece (No. 13), and Edinburgh, Scotland (No. 14), traded places on the index, commenting that Americans are “weighing the allure of mild Mediterranean weather and ancient history against Edinburgh's storybook holiday charm and rich seasonal traditions.”

Vienna, Austria — famed for its ornate architecture and festive Christmas markets — climbed five spots to No. 15, with Copenhagen, Denmark, joining the list at No. 16, no doubt in part thanks to its inviting hygge spirit.

open image in gallery Paris is the second-most popular European city for Americans this winter ( rh2010 - stock.adobe.com )

Manchester, England, drops two places to No. 17, with Geneva, Switzerland, at No. 18 and romantic Venice, Italy, dropping a single place to No. 19.

Closing out the top 20 is Brussels, Belgium (No. 20), which has slipped from last year's 16th place. However, it continues to attract travelers with its dazzling Winter Wonders festival and its irresistible culinary traditions, including waffles and chocolate.

Allianz Partners said in a statement: “Together, these destinations underscore Americans' growing appetite for variety in their European travels, from snow-covered markets to temperate escapes, as the continent continues to offer something for every type of winter traveler.”

According to aviation data firm OAG, the U.S. remains the world’s largest international air-travel market, with overseas flight capacity up 3% this winter.

open image in gallery Trinity College Dublin, shown here, is among the many attractions luring American tourists to the Irish capital ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Holiday travel to Europe: Top 20 destinations