Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s no denying that Dublin can be an expensive city to visit. And finding a hotel that fits comfortably within a budget can be a challenge, particularly in high season or at peak times. But don’t be discouraged – if you know where to look, you can often snag a (relative) bargain. There are slick hostels that have private rooms, if you’re not a fan of sharing, and peaceful townhouses just outside the city that offer a great deal, compared to the more central properties.

A word of warning, though – to say that Dublin hotel prices fluctuate is an understatement. When there’s a big gig taking place, or demand is simply high, the prices for even the basic hostels can skyrocket. The properties below are usually at the lower end of the scale, but that can’t be guaranteed – be prepared to shop around a little, and see who is offering the best price.

Best cheap hotels in Dublin 2025

At a glance

1. The Hendrick hotel

open image in gallery For a pod-style stay with a vibrant bar hang-out area, opt for The Hendrick ( The Hendrick )

In the middle of the hipster neighbourhood of Smithfield, The Hendrick has the best of both worlds – local bars, street art and bistros on its doorstep, but the rest of the city is barely a 20-minute walk away. The rooms are designed in the compact, pod hotel style, but there’s plenty of storage under the beds and a decent bathroom. The open-plan bar area is a great hangout spot, and there’s loads of cool art throughout the hotel – scan the QR codes to get an audio guide to the pieces.

Address: 6 – 11 Hendrick Street, Dublin 7

Read more: The UK and Ireland’s best pilgrimage routes to walk this year

2. Latroupe Jacobs Inn hotel

open image in gallery The Latroupe Jacobs Inn hotel is situated close to the River Liffey in Dublin ( Getty/iStock )

This hostel has just been taken over from the boutique Latroupe brand, and has all the hallmarks of a cool city crash pad. The restaurant serves creative dishes like crispy chickpea salads and grilled haloumi burgers, and there’s often a live DJ in the bar in the evenings, which creates a party atmosphere. The dorm rooms have a unique layout, in that the beds are all in a self-contained pod style, but the private rooms offer great value for money, and have en-suite bathrooms, as well as a boutique design with navy, wood panelled walls, tobacco leather headboards and exposed piping from which you can hang your clothes.

Address: 21-28 Talbot Pl, Mountjoy, Dublin 1, D01 W5P8, Ireland

Read more: The best ferry trips to take in the UK and Ireland this spring

3. Generator Dublin hotel

open image in gallery Generator Dublin has everything you need to pass the time before heading out on the town, from pool tables to reading nooks ( Generator Dublin )

Located next door to the Jameson Distillery in Smithfield, the Generator has a mix of both dorm rooms and privates, the latter being fairly spacious. Some of those private rooms have little balconies overlooking Smithfield Square, too. Downstairs, there’s a huge bar and a cool reading nook for a coffee during the day, and they have pool tables and shuffleboard, too. There’s often a DJ at night or screenings in their cinema room, and they also own the Skyview Tower, which, for a nominal fee, gets you a fantastic panoramic view of the city and beyond – you just need to climb the 259 steps first.

Address: Smithfield Square, Dublin 7

Read more: Forget St Patrick’s Day – here’s why you should head to Ireland for St Brigid’s Day instead

4. The Marlin hotel

open image in gallery The Marlin offers practical and compact rooms ( Conor McCabe Photography )

Located by the Stephen’s Green shops and buzzy bars around Drury and William Street South, The Marlin has 300 cool, compact rooms that are on the smaller side, but a huge groundfloor space that blends a bar, restaurant and cosy hangout nooks. Considering the size of the bar, it never feels jammed, and the menu of pub grub is great if you don’t fancy venturing far for dinner. Much of the city centre is right on your doorstep, so you won’t need to bother with public transport or taxis, which always makes a difference to a budget stay.

Address: 11 Bow Ln E, St Stephen's Green, Dublin, D02 AY81, Ireland

Read more: The best boutique hotels in Cornwall for a chic stay by the sea

5. Stauntons on the Green hotel

open image in gallery Want a Georgian townhouse stay on a budget? Seek out a room at Stauntons on the Green ( Stauntons on the Green )

Their prices aren’t always rock bottom, but when they’re at the lower end of the scale, this period property offers fantastic value, particularly for solo travellers, as there’s a single room with a twin bed. This Georgian townhouse has a great location on the southern edge of Stephen’s Green, but it backs onto the Iveagh Gardens – there’s even a secret gate that residents can use, through the pretty hotel garden, which is a lovely spot for a glass of wine in the evenings. If your stay includes breakfast, you’ll be in for a treat, with classic Irish dishes served up on pretty crockery in the drawing room.

Address: 83 St. Stephen's Green South, Dublin 2

Read more: The hottest new hotel openings in the UK and Ireland for 2025

6. Pembroke Townhouse hotel

open image in gallery Solo travellers will love Pembroke Townhouse for its common areas ( Pembroke Townhouse )

You wouldn’t expect a period property in the bougie neighbourhood of Ballsbridge to have good prices, but you can often find a decent rate in the Pembroke Townhouse. The rooms vary in size, with the Snug a good space for solo travellers, and the common areas downstairs are a nice place to sit with a book. In the shared pantry, there’s free tea and Nespresso coffee and a platter of pastries you can help yourself to as well, and there’s reasonably priced wine on offer. The city centre is a pleasant 15-minute stroll away.

Address: 88 Pembroke Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Read more: Honouring darkness and death in grand style – why you should be celebrating Halloween the Irish way

7. Clink i Lár hotel

open image in gallery Clink i Lár has a mixture of dorms, female-only spaces and private rooms ( Clink i Lár )

Right in the middle of the shopping district in the Northside, Clink i Lár is a relatively new and upscale hostel, which has a mixture of dorms (including female-only) and private rooms. The rooms themselves aren’t particularly exciting, unless you’re on the 10th floor, where you’ll be met with some cool city views. But plenty is going on downstairs, particularly for solo travellers – there are social events, movie screenings and karaoke, as well as a fairly lively bar. There’s also a kitchen where you can prepare a meal, which helps save the pennies.

Address: 35-36 Abbey Street Upper, Dublin 1

Read more: Surfing can be one of the best workouts – here are the UK and Ireland spots you should try

8. Ariel House hotel

open image in gallery Looking for a boutique and budget Dublin option? Check in to Ariel House ( Ariel House )

Now, there won’t be any bargains found when there’s a match on in the Aviva Stadium (which is just a few doors down), but this charming, recently refurbished guesthouse is a great place to stay otherwise. With the bones of an old-fashioned B&B but the style of a boutique hotel, Ariel House is a characterful space in leafy Ballsbridge. Their cosy doubles and single rooms offer the best value, but their family rooms are great if you’re bringing kids. Their breakfast is one of the best in the city, with a generous buffet of homemade baked goods and an à la carte menu of exceptional Irish produce.

Address: 50-54 Lansdowne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Read more: How sheep, seaweed and the shore in Ireland helped me bond with my father

9. Zanzibar Locke hotel

open image in gallery Looking for a self-catered option? Head to Zanibar Locke ( Zanzibar Locke )

There are often good rates to be found in this aparthotel right on the River Liffey – plus, the rooms are stylish and come fitted out with well-equipped kitchens, so you can eat some meals here to save on cash. There’s a cool open-plan space on the ground floor that’s a popular co-working spot, but they also offer yoga classes in the courtyard and other events. It’s in a great location for exploring the city, with some rooms overlooking the Ha’penny Bridge, and both sides of town are a quick walk away.

Address: 34-37 Ormond Quay Lower, Dublin 1

Read more: Best spa hotels in Liverpool for pampering stays and treatments with a view

10. Trinity College Dublin accommodation

open image in gallery Its not everyday you cna stay at one of the most historic universities in the world ( Trinity College Dublin )

Now, these rooms may only be available in the summer holidays, but considering that’s when Dublin hotel prices skyrocket, that can only be a good thing. This university student accommodation is turned over to tourists when everyone leaves for their holidays, which means you get to relive your college days and score a bargain to boot. The quality varies, from heritage style with views of the historic courtyard to the more modern setups, but there’s a good variety on offer. There are also apartments that can be rented to groups. You’re in a prime position to explore the city, and the Book of Kells Experience is right on your doorstep.

Address: College Green, Dublin 2

Read more: The best-value hotels in Liverpool to see the city on a budget

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the cheapest time to visit Dublin?

Like the rest of Ireland, the best time to visit Dublin for warmer weather, less rainfall, and sunnier days is in the summer months, between June and August.

For a trip to the city without the crowds, visit in the shoulder seasons in spring and autumn, when hotel prices are also likely cheaper.

Dublin comes alive on one of Ireland’s biggest national holidays, St Patrick’s Day in March, when parades with colourful floats are held in the streets and arts and culture events are put on in the city to celebrate the annual saint day.

Is Dublin expensive?

Dublin is considered an expensive city break for tourists, but there are ways of keeping the costs down, such as opting for dorm room accommodation, making use of the fact it is a walkable city and seeking out the budget bars and eateries.

What are the best free things to do?

There are plenty of free museums to visit in Dublin, such as the Collins Barracks, Chester Beatty, the National Museum of Ireland and the National Gallery of Ireland.

Seek out Dublin’s talking statues from James Joyce to Oscar Wilde to delve deeper into their role in Ireland’s history, or head to the Dublin Portal to wave at people in New York City through a livestream.

Areas such as St Stephen's Green, Phoenix Park and the National Botanic Garden offer a free area to chill for an hour or so away from the city centre, or head to the nearby coastline, such as Dollymount Strand or Forty Foot, for a breath of sea air.

How much spending money do I need?

This depends on how much drinking, eating and shopping you plan to do. The average price of a Guinness is €5.77 (£4.93) in Ireland, but this can cost you much more in popular tourist spots like Temple Bar, so prepare accordingly for how many pints of stout you want to sink.