There’s always something going on in Dublin. This is a city where new restaurants and bars seem to pop up every week, alongside the old favourites that have been welcoming patrons for years (centuries, if you take some of the city’s oldest pubs into consideration). There are also a huge variety of places to stay, whether you fancy a charming guesthouse in a period building or a cool boutique hotel with a rooftop bar.

A word of warning, though – despite there being more hotel rooms on offer than ever (with new spots opening up regularly) the city can often get booked up. It’s worth booking at least a few months in advance, particularly if you’re travelling in the summer or on a peak weekend. But that said, you can often score a bargain at the last minute, so it’s always worth keeping an eye out for great deals.

As a hotel-obsessed travel writer who calls Dublin home, I have a hotlist of favourite spots in the city – places where you can rely on enviable interiors, a comfy bed and a big smile at check-in. Because if there’s one thing that can be all but guaranteed in this Irish city, it’s a warm welcome.

Best hotels in Dublin 2025

At a glance

1. The Shelbourne hotel

open image in gallery The Shelbourne retains a sense of luxury from yesteryear ( Shelbourne hotel )

There’s nowhere quite like the Shelbourne. The “Grand Dame of Dublin” opened in 1824, and it still retains a feeling of old-world luxury – the doormen are decked out in top hats, the ceilings drip with golden chandeliers and the rooms are kitted out with lust-worthy antiques. This is real special occasion territory, and it also plays a special role in Ireland’s history – the Irish Constitution was drafted within these walls in 1922.

Address: 27 St Stephen's Green, Dublin, Ireland

2. The Merrion hotel

open image in gallery A junior suite at The Merrion, one of Dublin's most luxurious properties ( The Merrion )

When it comes to sheer, unbridled luxury, you can’t beat The Merrion. This is the place to go when you want to evoke that Lord of the Manor vibe, without ever leaving the city. The rooms are the ultimate in comfortable luxury – think plush, kitten-soft beds, corniced ceilings and marble bathrooms. Two-Michelin-starred restaurant Patrick Guilbaud is downstairs, and the pastries served in the Drawing Rooms for afternoon tea are an artistic masterpiece. Their main restaurant, The Garden Room, has an exceptional vegan fine dining menu, too.

Address: Merrion St Upper, Dublin 2, Ireland

3. Brooks Hotel

open image in gallery Film buffs should seek out the private cinema at Brooks Hotel ( Brooks Hotel )

Considering the quite reasonable room rates, there’s a real sense of individualised attention to detail at the newly refurbished Brooks Hotel. There’s Irish duck feather bedding in the bedrooms, warm and friendly staff and a huge selection of whiskeys behind the bar, from both Ireland and around the world. There’s even a 26-seat private cinema, which guests can use when it’s not rented out. Meanwhile, their new 62 Drury Street Bar & Brasserie is a great space for a casual bite during the day or a cocktail in the evening.

Address: 62 Drury St, Dublin 2, D02 TV06, Ireland

4. Conrad Dublin hotel

open image in gallery Breakfast is exceptionally good at Conrad Dublin ( Conrad Dublin )

Still basking in its €14 million renovation, the Conrad Dublin is one of the finest hotels in town. The rooms strike the perfect balance between style and comfort, with an emphasis on Irish heritage – think Foxford woven blankets on the beds and Irish art on the walls. Breakfast is a highlight, with cafetieres on every table and the fluffiest of pancakes cooked to order, as well as free-flowing prosecco for mimosas and a Bloody Mary station to boot.

Address: Earlsfort Terrace, Saint Kevin's, Dublin, D02 V562, Ireland

5. Number 31 hotel

open image in gallery For stay in a Georgian townhouse with a style and sophistication, head to Number 31 ( Number 31 )

If you aren’t looking for Number 31, you’ll likely walk past it without noticing. Hidden away behind a tall garden wall, this Georgian townhouse is all about sumptuous, classic design, with original features that make architecture nerds weep with joy. There are just 21 bedrooms – opt for one in the townhouse, rather than the modern mews – for their intricately carved ceilings and tall sash windows. The garden between the two is a joy on a sunny day.

Address: 31 Leeson Cl, Dublin 2, D02 CP70, Ireland

6. The Dean Dublin hotel

open image in gallery The Dean’s bar is the best place to start before your Dublin night out ( The Dean )

If you’re in town for a good time, The Dean is the place for you. With a rooftop bar so buzzy it practically vibrates, and an in-house DJ in the lobby, this isn’t the spot for a serene night away (so light sleepers be warned), but rather a crash pad for a night of partying. With their own record players and Smeg fridges, the rooms are the epitome of cool, and the Mod Pod rooms are often a steal.

Address: 33 Harcourt St, Saint Kevin's, Dublin, Ireland

7. The Westbury Hotel

open image in gallery Foodies should consider a stay in The Westbury ( The Westbury Hotel )

A hotel restaurant rarely attracts local diners, but you’ll always find Dubliners looking for a bite to eat at The Westbury. There’s an opulent Art Deco vibe in Wilde, the light-filled restaurant dripping with greenery, and a sleeker, neighbourhood vibe in Balfes, but both offer exceptional food (and killer cocktails). Afternoon tea in the Gallery is practically an institution, and is excellent for people-watching.

Address: Balfe St, Dublin 2, D02 CH66, Ireland

8. The Alex hotel

open image in gallery The Alex is a step up from your usual business hotel ( The Alex )

If you’re travelling for work, you’re often lumbered with a soulless corporate hotel, with a personality as beige as the bedroom walls. Not so at The Alex, a space that’s chic while still catering perfectly to business travellers. There’s a cool co-working space in the lobby, a coffee shop for quick caffeine fixes and a Mad Men-esque bar for those end-of-day cocktails.

Address: 41-47 Fenian St, Dublin, D02 H678, Ireland

9. Aloft Dublin City hotel

open image in gallery Aloft Dublin City is just as cool as the Liberties neighbourhood it sits within ( Aloft Dublin City )

In the heart of the Liberties, the Aloft is a cool hotel with light-filled rooms, sleek design and a space-age glass exterior. But, really, this place is all about the view – the hotel’s reception, along with a sprawling bar and little rooftop terrace, is up on the seventh floor, giving you a panorama of the city. You can see the local cathedrals, various city landmarks and even out to the Dublin Mountains. Dreamy.

Address: 1 Mill St, The Liberties, Dublin, D08 XK58, Ireland

10. The Devlin Dublin hotel

open image in gallery Modern amenities and a chic cocktail bar can be found at The Devlin ( The Devlin Hotel )

In the pretty district of Ranelagh, just a short tram ride from the city centre, The Devlin is the place to go if you want to see a different side of Dublin. The rooms are on the smaller side, but stylish and cleverly designed, with a handheld garment steamer and a Dyson hairdryer stored under the bed. Upstairs, cocktail bar Layla’s is great for sundowners or a boozy brunch, and there’s a teeny Art Deco cinema in the basement, too.

Address: 117-119 Ranelagh, Dublin 6, D06 WY50, Ireland

11. The Wilder hotel

open image in gallery The Wilder Townhouse offers a slice of peace and tranquillity within the city centre ( The Wilder Townhouse )

With its gorgeous red brick exterior, plush rooms and stylishly cosy bar, The Wilder is the perfect hideaway in the city. All of the spaces are residents-only, so there’s a pleasing aura of calm to the hotel, even though it’s only a short walk from the city centre. Each night, turndown service comes with a bedtime story of sorts, in the form of a book of Irish fairy tales or The Complete Short Stories by Oscar Wilde left on your pillow.

Address: 22 Adelaide Rd, Saint Kevin's, Dublin 2, D02 ET61, Ireland

Why trust us

The hotels featured in this list have been carefully selected by The Independent's expert travel writers, each with a deep knowledge of the destinations they cover. Our contributors either live in these locations or visit frequently, ensuring a personal and informed perspective. When picking which hotels to include, they consider their own experience staying in the hotels and evaluate location, facilities, service and all the other details that make for an exceptional stay for all types of traveller.

FAQs

When is the best time to visit Dublin?

Like the rest of Ireland, the best time to visit Dublin for warmer weather, less rainfall, and sunnier days is in the summer months, between June and August.

For a trip to the city without the crowds, visit in the shoulder seasons in spring and autumn, when hotel prices are also likely cheaper.

Dublin comes alive on one of Ireland’s biggest national holidays, St Patrick’s Day in March, when parades with colourful floats are held in the streets and arts and culture events are put on in the city to celebrate the annual saint day.

Where are the best places to stay in Dublin?

Merrion Square, lined with Georgian architecture, the trendy Liberties and the bustling Temple Bar are popular areas to stay in Dublin.

What currency do I need?

Dublin uses the euro (€).

