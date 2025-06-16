Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UK city break is the perfect way to escape the daily grind without breaking the bank on a longer holiday. And fortunately, you can still make a trip to Liverpool on the cheap. In fact, a recent study found that Liverpool is one of the cheapest cities in the UK for a pub meal (averaging £29 for two people) and one of the few cities where you might still find a pint for less than £3.

Thankfully, visitors to Liverpool don’t need to resort to a hostel bed or compromise on quality, as some of the city’s best hotels are surprisingly affordable. Whether you’re seeking understated chic or searching for a boutique hotel with bags of personality, there are plenty of options available that won’t break the bank.

All of the hotels listed below are located in the city centre, meaning you won’t need to splash out on public transport to see the sights. In fact, one of the best things about Liverpool is that it's entirely walkable – a small city packed full of incredible restaurants, bars and people. Here's where you should stay on your next trip.

Best affordable hotels in Liverpool 2025

At a glance

1. The Resident

open image in gallery Some of Liverpool’s best bars are within crawling distance of The Resident ( The Resident )

Looking for somewhere simple and convenient to rest your head during a city break but don't want to skimp on niceties? The Resident has everything you need for a good night's sleep and a midday stopover while exploring Liverpool. You'll probably always be within a 15-minute walk of wherever you want to go and you're also right at the heart of the party as The Resident is nestled amongst some of the best bars in Liverpool (thankfully, the soundproofing is excellent). Each room features handmade furniture and seriously comfy beds and they also come with a mini kitchen, which is ideal if you're planning on a budget weekend break.

Address: 29 Seel Street, Liverpool L1 4AU

2. easyHotel

open image in gallery Liverpool’s easyHotel is just a two-minute walk from the city’s Liverpool One shopping centre ( easyHotel )

Planning on spending as much time as possible out of the hotel and simply looking for a place to collapse at the end of the day? easyHotel is an excellent bet. The rooms are tiny – they just about fit the bed – but they have an ensuite and everything is clean. Plus, checking in and out couldn't be more straightforward. You're right in the centre of town here and a short walk from the Albert Dock too, so it's an ideal base for exploring.

Address: 47 Castle Street, Liverpool L2 9UB

3. Mercure Liverpool Atlantic Tower Hotel

open image in gallery ( ABACApress/Darren Lennon )

This is a no-frills hotel, but what it lacks in splashy interiors, it makes up for in amazing views of the Albert Dock, which you can enjoy from the bar and outdoor terrace area. It's also a short walk from Liverpool city centre and just over the road from the Albert Dock, making it an ideal base for ticking off tourist activities. It's 12 storeys tall, so make sure to request a room on one of the top floors if you're in it for the views.

Address: Chapel Street, Liverpool L3 9AG

4. Novotel Liverpool Centre

open image in gallery Start the day right with a dip and a steam in Novotel’s pool and sauna ( Novotel Liverpool Central )

The rooms at Novotel are flooded with light and are fairly large for a budget hotel, but it's the common spaces that are most impressive, with a pool, sauna and gym available to guests. Plenty of people stay here for business, which is why there are so many meeting rooms. But it's right in the centre of town, meaning it's also an ideal location if you're planning a shopping trip too. Plus, there's a breakfast buffet on offer to fuel your retail therapy.

Address: 40 Hanover Street, Liverpool L1 4LN

5. School Lane Hotel

open image in gallery Fancy a shopping spree? The School Lane Hotel is a great base ( School Lane Hotel )

The little sister of The Hope Street Hotel, this is just as comfortable and a more affordable spot to rest your head. Plus, it's right in the centre of town, which means you're surrounded by some of Liverpool's best independent shopping, including The Bluecoat just down the road. The decor is simple but feels luxe, with light, bright rooms decorated with pale oak and crisp white bedding. With just 55 rooms, the staff are extremely personable and there are free pastries and coffee on offer each morning, which is a nice touch.

Address: 8 School Lane, Liverpool L1 3BT

6. ibis Liverpool Centre Albert Dock

open image in gallery ibis Liverpool Centre Albert Dock is just minutes away from some of the city’s biggest attractions ( ibis Liverpool Centre Albert Dock )

Staying on the Albert Dock is the best shout if you're planning on visiting as many museums as possible during your trip to Liverpool, and also have some Beatles-related attractions to tick off your bucket list. This ibis hotel is as good an option as any if you're trying to keep costs low. It places you within walking distance of all the major attractions, as well as the city centre, and the rooms are simply decorated so it's a practical choice for culture vultures with busy itineraries.

Address: 27 Wapping, Liverpool L1 8LY

7. Podworks Hotel

Free wifi is available for all Podworks guests

If you're the kind of person who is frustrated by paying above the odds for a room where the lights will mainly be off and your eyes will largely be shut, you'll be pleased by the prices at Podworks Hotel. It's fair to say that there isn't much to look at, as the rooms are extremely simple with no windows. But you'll be in the centre of Liverpool, so there's no need to be locked up in your hotel and you can spend the money you've saved on copious amounts of cocktails, or tacky Beatles memorabilia.

Address: 34 Henry Street, Liverpool L1 5BS

8. Phoenix Hotel

The Phoenix Hotel is housed within a refurbished Victorian building

This hotel is a few miles out of the city centre, but it's right by Anfield, which is ideal if you're planning a football match during your trip. Plus, it's just a 15-minute drive to the centre of Liverpool and if you book directly, Phoenix offers one free Uber ride into the city during your stay. There are 19 rooms with velvet headboards, comfy beds and lots of natural light. Plus, the staff are attentive and will help you plan your stay, including local tips and tricks and transport suggestions.

Address: 46 Foley Street North, Liverpool L4 4BN

9. Boutique 56 Hotel

open image in gallery Boutique 56’s luxury suites feature jacuzzi bathtubs ( Boutique 56 )

If you're travelling in a big group, the extra-large rooms at this newly opened hotel are very affordable. The largest rooms sleep up to 11 people, with double beds lined up next to each other so you feel like you're having an adult sleepover. The hotel is inspired by music – specifically Ibiza and the 1970s, so you won't be surprised to hear that it attracts a party crowd. It's located just off Matthew Street, which is home to the Cavern Club and plenty of other Beatles attractions, as well as some of the city's most well-loved Irish bars, which are a must if you're planning a cheesy night out. It's probably not the best option for an early night and a good night's sleep, but if you're planning exactly the opposite of that, this hotel will inspire a fun-filled weekend.

Address: 58 Stanley Street, Liverpool L1 6AU

10. Pullman Liverpool

open image in gallery Pullman Liverpool enjoys waterfront views of the River Mersey ( Mark Carr, Vaadhoo Limited )

This waterfront four-star hotel offers deluxe accommodation at a decent price, which means you'll get a really good night's sleep after a day of sightseeing or a night of partying. It's less than a 10-minute walk away from some of the best museums in Liverpool, including the Tate and The Beatles Story and this is also probably the most convenient hotel to stay at if you're heading to the M&S Bank Arena for a show. Plus, you're guaranteed views of the waterfront, which is the best way to wake up in Liverpool.

Address: King's Dock, Port of Liverpool, Liverpool L3 4FP

