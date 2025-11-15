Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe is famous for its mesmerizing beaches. But there are dreamy waters inland, too, as we reveal here — a list of lovely lakes you should visit at least once in your life, from those beloved by celebrities to under-the-radar gems.

There’s the Italian lake so stunning George Clooney bought not one but two villas on its shoreline; a monstrously vast body of water shared by Switzerland and France where Mary Shelley conceived Frankenstein; and a spot in Slovenia that has a fairytale vibe thanks to an impossibly cute church perched on an islet in the center.

Scotland features, too, with an island-dotted lake watched over by an ancient volcano.

Then there’s the Norwegian showstopper most tourists haven’t yet discovered, the Unesco-listed lake straddling Macedonia and Albania that’s home to 200 unique species, and an Austrian lake with water so pure it meets drinking water standards.

1. Lake Como, Italy

open image in gallery Lake Como is Italy’s deepest and most glamorous body of water ( Getty Images )

An A-list lake for an A-list star.

Behold Lake Como, Italy’s deepest and most glamorous body of water and so beloved by Hollywood star George Clooney that he bought adjoining villas in Laglio on the western shore — Villa Oleandra and Villa Margherita — and linked them with a private walkway.

The lake’s Hollywood ties are strengthened further by appearances in blockbusters including Casino Royale (Bond confronts Mr White on a terrace overlooking the water), Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala share a kiss by the lakeside), and Ocean’s Twelve (with scenes shot inside and outside Villa Erba).

What draws directors — and visitors — from around the world to this 1,345ft-deep scene-stealer is the mix of elegant towns, wild alpine peaks and luminous blue water.

From the latter, cinematic vantage points come courtesy of public ferries linking Como, Bellagio and Varenna, while the Brunate funicular from Como town delivers sweeping panoramas from on high.

By foot, explore the tranquil botanical gardens at Villa Carlotta in Tremezzina and wander Bellagio’s lost-in-time cobbled lanes.

How to get there

The nearest major airport is Milan Malpensa, 50 miles south. From there, take the train to Como San Giovanni and then hop on a ferry to the lake's resort towns.

Where to stay

Hotel Belvedere is perched above Bellagio’s enchanting alleyways and has rooms with panoramic terraces.

2. Lake Geneva - Switzerland/France

open image in gallery Mary Shelley conceived Frankenstein during a summer stay by Lake Geneva ( Julien - stock.adobe.com )

It’s a monster of a lake that gave birth to a monster.

At 45 miles long and eight miles wide, Lake Geneva is one of Western Europe’s largest lakes. And it was here, in 1816, during a summer stay at Villa Diodati in Cologny, that Mary Shelley conceived Frankenstein.

During a ghost story contest, the spark for her Gothic masterpiece came from lightning storms over the lake and late-night discussions about science and life with her fellow guests — Lord Byron and her future husband, Percy Bysshe Shelley.

Aside from being a pilgrimage site for Frankenstein fans — who can glimpse the privately owned villa from Rue de l’Arabie or the Chemin de Ruth footpath above Geneva — the lake, shared by Switzerland and France, offers a host of awe-inspiring experiences.

One of the big-ticket attractions is the Rochers-de-Naye railway, which climbs from the resort town of Montreux past fields, villages and forests to an altitude of 6,700ft, revealing incredible views of the lake and the Swiss and French Alps, from the Eiger to Mont Blanc.

Back down in Montreux, take a tour of fairytale Château de Chillon before hopping aboard a Belle Époque paddle steamer to Geneva and linger in the harbour to watch the Jet d’Eau, the world’s tallest fountain, in action. It shoots 110 gallons of water per second to a height of 460ft at a speed of 124mph, and makes for an unmissable selfie backdrop.

How to get there

Geneva Airport is just three miles from the shoreline, with regular trains traveling to Montreux and Lausanne.

Where to stay

Hotel Eden Palace au Lac, a property in the elegant Belle-Epoque style, is mere steps from the Montreux waterfront, with jaw-dropping views as standard.

3. Lake Bled, Slovenia

open image in gallery Lake Bled features an impossibly pretty islet ( haidamac - stock.adobe.com )

Lake Bled sits amid the Julian Alps, looking for all the world like a real-life Disney fairytale scene.

In the middle of this 1.3-mile-long lake — a legacy of the last Ice Age — lies an impossibly pretty islet crowned by the 15th-century Church of the Assumption, while perched improbably on a sheer slab of rock 430ft above the water’s edge stands Bled Castle.

In the market for a blissfully romantic experience? Hire a traditional pletna (wooden boat) and row out to the island. Once there, it’s traditional to ring the wishing bell in the upper roof above the church nave for good luck.

To bank some travel brochure-worthy vistas, follow the forest pathway up to the castle and gaze out from its ramparts across the lake to the peaks beyond — or hike to the Ojstrica or Mala Osojnica viewpoints.

Afterwards, catch your breath with a horse-drawn carriage ride around the shoreline, then head to the lakeside Park Café for a slice of kremšnita — a fluffy vanilla-custard pastry and a local speciality.

How to get there

Regular buses link Ljubljana Airport, 22 miles away, with lakeside Bled, and trains run to Lesce-Bled station, just two miles from the water.

Where to stay

Hotel Triglav is a two-minute walk from the shoreline, with magical views of the island.

4. Loch Lomond, Scotland

open image in gallery Loch Lomond is Britain’s largest lake, covering 27 square miles ( Getty Images )

Situated just 20 miles north of Glasgow, Scotland’s biggest city, Loch Lomond is eminently accessible yet alluringly dramatic.

Here, ancient volcano Ben Lomond (3,196ft) stands sentinel over chilly waters that plunge to a depth of 623ft and cover 27 square miles, making it mainland Britain’s largest lake.

Scattered throughout are around 30 islands, some of which you can visit.

The easiest to reach is Inchcailloch, with cute wooden ferry boats making the five-minute crossing from Balmaha and Luss. Disembark to savor tranquil woodland walks and a summit viewpoint that offers glorious panoramic views from 279ft.

Inchmurrin, meanwhile — the largest inland island in the UK at 1.5 miles long — is served by a seasonal ferry from Arden on the west shore and is a little world unto itself. Walking trails lead past the ruins of a 14th-century castle and seventh-century monastery, while a restaurant and bar provide a welcome recharge. You can even stay the night in self-catering accommodation.

If you’re feeling adventurous and your hiking boots are packed, climb to the summit of Ben Lomond for views that encompass the entire loch, laid out like a painting, and extending up to 60 miles on a clear day.

How to get there

It takes just 20 minutes to drive from Glasgow Airport to Loch Lomond. There’s also a train service from Glasgow Queen Street to the village of Balloch on the southern tip of the lake.

Where to stay

Tartan-trimmed Cameron House is situated on the shoreline and offers luxurious rooms, two excellent restaurants, a cinema, and a stunning indoor water park. Plus, it has presidential approval — Barack Obama stayed in the Cameron Suite during Glasgow's Cop26 climate summit.

5. Lovatnet, Norway

open image in gallery Lovatnet stuns with a series of knockout natural features ( Getty Images )

For a slice of lake heaven you can have to yourself, whatever the season, Norway’s Lovatnet is just the ticket. It’s simply magnificent and always crowd-free.

The seven-mile body of water stuns with a series of knockout natural features — water with a striking blue hue created by glacial silt from the Jostedalsbreen Glacier, surrounding peaks that soar to over 6,000ft, waterfalls that tumble 3,000 feet, and a mirror-like reflection on still mornings.

It goes without saying that this is dream Instagram material.

A great place to frame the lake is from Rakssetra, a historic mountain farm that sits high above the northern shore. Here, the foreground of rustic huts will help elevate your photos to postcard quality.

Another memorable vantage point is reached via the Loen Skylift. It starts around four miles away in Nordfjord, but glides up Mount Hoven and offers views towards Lovatnet at the summit, 3,300ft up.

How to get there

The nearest major airport is Bergen, about 125 miles west. There are no trains, but the four-hour drive via the E39 and Rv60 is beautiful.

Where to stay

Family run Hotel Alexandra Loen is just a few minutes from the lake and features a spa with thermal pools.

6. Lake Ohrid, North Macedonia/Albania

open image in gallery Lake Ohrid is home to 200 unique species and is steeped in history. Pictured is the 13th-century Church of Saint John at Kaneo in Ohrid town ( Getty Images )

Welcome to the lake they call “Europe’s Galápagos” — a living laboratory around four million years old that has nurtured more than 200 unique species, including the famed Ohrid trout and the world’s only freshwater sponge.

But the lake — a Unesco World Heritage Site that straddles North Macedonia and Albania — isn’t just a biological wonder. It’s sublime to behold and steeped in history.

Encircling this 138-square-mile body of water are the Galicica Range on the Macedonian side and the Mokra and Jablanica Mountains to the west, while along the shores you’ll find tiny fishing villages, inviting beaches and secluded coves.

Activity highlights include taking a dip in the clear waters, a pleasant 75F in summer, and exploring Ohrid itself — wander its steep cobbled lanes, and visit the 13th-century Church of Saint John at Kaneo, perched in a cinematic position on a cliff overlooking the lake.

Take time, too, to visit the Bay of Bones Museum, about 10 miles south of Ohrid, where an elaborately reconstructed prehistoric stilt village offers an intriguing window into the lake’s ancient past.

How to get there

Several European hubs offer flights to Ohrid St. Paul the Apostle Airport, which is about six miles from Ohrid town.

Where to stay

Inex Olgica Hotel & Spa offers lakeside beach access and is a short stroll from Ohrid old town.

7. Lake Achensee, Austria

open image in gallery Lake Achensee has water so pure it meets drinking water standards ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Austria’s Lake Achensee looks so strikingly Norwegian, with its steep cliffs and azure water, that it has been dubbed “the Fjord of the Alps.”

And if you think that water — which comes from underground springs — looks good enough to drink, you’d be right: it’s so pure it meets drinking water standards, with visibility down to around 30ft.

In summer, when the water reaches about 68F, a swim or paddleboard comes highly recommended — as does a boat trip between Pertisau, Achenkirch and Maurach.

You’ll want to see the lake from up high, too, so hop aboard the historic Achensee Cog Railway, which dates back to 1889 and chugs from Jenbach to the lakeside village of Seespitz.

During the 1,800ft ascent — one of the steepest in Europe — the railway winds through alpine meadows and forests before revealing a magnificent view of the lake at the 3,244ft-high terminus.

How to get there

Fly into Innsbruck Airport, 30 miles to the south, then take the train to Jenbach, from where it’s a short bus ride to the lakeside resorts of Pertisau or Achenkirch — or hop aboard the Achensee Cog Railway for an instant hit of high-altitude views.

Where to stay

A stay at Entners am See in Pertisau comes with glorious lake views and luxury throughout.

