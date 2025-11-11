Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Travel to America’s last undiscovered paradise just got easier thanks to first-ever online booking hub

Fewer than 4,500 tourists flew to the destination last year

Ted Thornhill
US Travel Editor
Tuesday 11 November 2025 10:25 EST
The spot is the only U.S. real estate south of the equator
The spot is the only U.S. real estate south of the equator (americansamoapocketguide.com)

It uses the U.S. dollar, your phone charger will work, English is widely spoken — and it's a tropical paradise.

Yet fewer than 4,500 tourists flew to American Samoa last year, the only U.S. real estate south of the equator.

Being a very long way from anywhere was one reason for an embryonic tourism industry, the other was that organizing a trip to the South Pacific island, a U.S. territory, was an administrative hassle.

Booking accommodation or tours involved drawn-out back-and-forths over email and by phone with individual operators on the island, many of whom lacked websites.

Now, though, discovering this untouched corner of the world is easier than ever.

To help grow its tourism industry, the American Samoa Visitors Bureau has launched an online booking platform hosted on VisitAmericanSamoa.org. Previously, booking accommodation meant drawn-out email exchanges and phone calls
To help grow its tourism industry, the American Samoa Visitors Bureau has launched an online booking platform hosted on VisitAmericanSamoa.org. Previously, booking accommodation meant drawn-out email exchanges and phone calls (Getty Images)

Bringing the island's tourism offering into the digital age, the American Samoa Visitors Bureau has launched an online booking platform hosted on VisitAmericanSamoa.org, a new portal site for the destination that allows visitors to explore and book more than 50 tours, rentals, and accommodation options.

Alongside this sits the newly launched American Samoa Pocket Guide, packed with destination information and suggested itineraries.

The digitalization project also helped local tourism operators establish websites — some for the very first time — giving them direct access to the global market and empowering community-based tourism, according to the Visitors Bureau.

It explained that in a place where community-led tourism thrives and big chain hotels don't exist, modernizing the way travelers can connect with local operators is a game-changer.

"American Samoa has always been one of the U.S.'s best-kept secrets," said Taimalelagi Minnie Tuia, Executive Director of the American Samoa Visitors Bureau.

"This new platform makes our hidden gem just a little easier to find. We're not a Sheraton or Hilton kind of destination; this is a place for curious travelers who want a rare window into a traditional way of life that still honors its language, customs, and people."

Even with the new digital hubs, American Samoa isn't about to become overrun by tourists, as it will still require determination to reach — and time.

American Samoa is about 1,800 miles northeast of New Zealand and 2,600 miles southwest of Hawaii
American Samoa is about 1,800 miles northeast of New Zealand and 2,600 miles southwest of Hawaii (americansamoapocketguide.com)

The island, set in the heart of Polynesia, is about 1,800 miles northeast of New Zealand and 2,600 miles southwest of Hawaii, where Americans will have to fly from.

The only airline flying there regularly is Hawaiian Airlines, with flights taking off two to three times a week, depending on the season, and taking around five and a half hours.

Step off the plane and the long journey will undoubtedly seem worthwhile, as visitors enter a U.S. national park unlike any other.

Reaching American Samoa takes determination, and time
Reaching American Samoa takes determination, and time (TUBS/CC BY-SA 3.0)

This is an untamed world formed of five main islands, where volcanic peaks tower over pristine coral reefs that meet stunning beaches fringed by emerald rainforest. And there's not a cruise terminal in sight.

"What you see here is a living culture," Tuia added. "Weddings, funerals, and the exchange of fine mats still hold more value than money.

"The pace is slower, the smiles are wider, and the pride in our heritage runs deep. It's like a peek into yesterday. American Samoa isn't for everyone, and that's exactly what makes it so special."

