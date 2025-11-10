Falling economy air fares bring some cheer amid gloom of flight cuts
Of the 10 busiest routes in the U.S., six have seen year-on-year price reductions
Amid the gloom of flights being cut due to the government shutdown, there is some good news — economy airfares have been falling on major U.S. routes this year.
Of the 10 busiest routes in the U.S., six have seen year-on-year price reductions, according to global travel data provider OAG, with the biggest fall between Las Vegas Harry Reid International and Los Angeles International (LAX).
Fares between the two cities have dropped by seven percent, from an average of $92 in 2024 to $86 in 2025.
The second biggest fall has been between Dallas/Fort Worth International and LAX, with fares dropping by six percent, from $148 to $139.
Fares to New York City have also dropped from several hubs.
They’re down by five percent (from $128 to $122) from Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International; by three percent from San Francisco ($233 to $226); by one percent from Miami International ($134 to $133); and by one percent from LAX ($219 to $217).
OAG linked these reductions in part to airlines adding extra seats. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) noted that capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers, rose by 1.1 percent in 2025 compared to 2024.
However, the picture is mixed, with fares rising on four major U.S. routes to New York City — from Atlanta (up by six percent), Chicago (five percent), Orlando (two percent) and Dallas (one percent).
And in Europe fares have risen on six of the 10 busiest routes, including by 24 percent between Dublin and London, by 14 percent between Catania–Fontanarossa and Rome and by six percent between Copenhagen and Oslo.
OAG said: “As always, a snapshot is just that, and there will certainly be higher airfares on sale, and occasionally perhaps even lower ones than those we’ve included. Ultimately, if an airfare feels like a bargain to you, then it probably is — grab it if you can.”
US airports are experiencing significant disruption and thousands of flight cancellations due to an ongoing federal government shutdown.
The widespread cancellations are a direct result of an FAA order to reduce air traffic, as air traffic controllers, unpaid for nearly a month, have stopped reporting for duty.
US airfare changes on major routes
- Las Vegas Harry Reid International — Los Angeles International (LAX) (-7 percent)
- Dallas/Fort Worth International — Los Angeles International (-6 percent)
- Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International — New York City airports (-5 percent)
- New York City airports — San Francisco International (-3 percent)
- Los Angeles International — New York City airports (-1 percent)
- Miami International — New York City airports (-1 percent)
- Dallas/Fort Worth International — New York City airports (+1 percent)
- New York City airports — Orlando International (+2 percent)
- Chicago airports – New York City airports (+5 percent)
- Atlanta Hartsfield–Jackson International — New York City airports (+6 percent)
European airfare changes on major routes
- Dublin — London airports (+24 percent)
- Catania–Fontanarossa — Rome Fiumicino (+14 percent)
- Copenhagen — Oslo Gardermoen (+6 percent)
- Oslo Gardermoen — Trondheim (+4 percent)
- Barcelona–El Prat — Palma de Mallorca (+2 percent)
- Lisbon Humberto Delgado — Madrid Barajas (+1 percent)
- Bergen — Oslo Gardermoen (no change)
- Madrid Barajas —Palma de Mallorca (-1 percent)
- Madrid Barajas — Rome Fiumicino (-3 percent)
- St Petersburg Pulkovo — Moscow airports (-6 percent)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments