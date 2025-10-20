Nine of Portugal’s most beautiful natural wonders — from castaway islands to otherworldly caves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Portugal's castles, cobbled streets and whitewashed villages quite rightly draw visitors in their hordes.

But the country also boasts mesmerizing attractions that were there long before humans began transforming the landscape.

Here we reveal nine of the country's most incredible natural wonders, some of which are millions of years in the making.

There's the spectacular valley carved by the "River of Gold"; the islet with a stunning, perfectly circular lagoon; and a surreal lakeshore of boiling hot springs.

Our journey of discovery also takes in a mystical ancient forest with ghostly fog-shrouded trees; otherworldly rock formations; and a headland known as "The End of the World".

Portugal, you'll find out, is also home to a vast labyrinth of beaches, lagoons and salt marshes that stretches for 37 miles, and a natural park where wolves roam and golden eagles swoop.

1. The Douro Valley

open image in gallery The Douro Valley is a stunning natural wonder sculpted by the Douro River ( Getty Images )

The Douro Valley, a Unesco World Heritage Site since 2001, is arguably Portugal's most breathtaking landscape — a region sculpted by the Douro River, whose name translates to "River of Gold", carving through the rugged terrain on its way to the Atlantic Ocean.

The land, shielded from humid Atlantic winds by surrounding peaks like the Serra do Marão and Serra de Montemuro, enjoys its own micro-climate and supports a rich variety of flora and fauna.

There are sweet oaks, willow trees, and Portuguese thyme plants, plus birds of prey like red kites, kestrels, owls and golden eagles. Wild boars and European wildcats roam the terrain, and as the sun sets, cave bats flit through the air in search of insects.

Of course, humans have embroidered the valley with eye-catching terraced vineyards that are a key reason for its Unesco status as a Cultural Landscape. Yet even without them, the Douro would remain a stunning natural wonder in its own right.

Where to stay

Six Senses Douro Valley boasts unforgettable views of the valley and its terraced vineyards, and features a showstopping outdoor infinity pool.

2. Benagil Cave, the Algarve

open image in gallery The cathedral-like Benagil Cave features a natural skylight known as ‘The Eye’ ( Getty Images )

Benagil Cave, near Benagil Beach in the Algarve, was sculpted by coastal erosion over millions of years — and you can tell it wasn’t a rush job.

The awe-inspiring cathedral-like cavern (Algar de Benagil in Portuguese) features a natural skylight at the center of its wondrous domed ceiling known as "The Eye" (o algar), which lets sunlight pour into the interior, illuminating the vibrant aquamarine water and beautiful inner beach below.

Access is only possible from the water, and while swimming to the cave is prohibited, paddleboarders, kayakers and boaters glide in through two stunning arches that complete the picture.

Where to stay

Tivoli Carvoeiro sits in a stunning location, with the hotel embedded into the cliffs above a gorgeous cove. There are two outdoor pools, two restaurants and 248 rooms and suites.

3. Vila Franca Islet, the Azores archipelago

open image in gallery Vila Franca Islet is so perfectly circular that locals called it the ‘Princess Ring’ ( Getty Images )

At first glance, you could be forgiven for thinking this islet was conjured up by Hollywood special-effects wizards for a fantasy film.

But Vila Franca Islet (Ilhéu de Vila Franca) is in fact the real-life work of Mother Nature — an extraordinary natural wonder off the coast of São Miguel Island in the Azores archipelago in the Atlantic.

The castaway islet is the exposed rim of an ancient submerged volcano and is so perfectly circular, as if drawn with a compass, that locals call it the “Princess Ring.”

Inside lies a curved strip of sand and a turquoise lagoon teeming with fish.

A protected nature reserve and crucial nesting site for seabirds, the islet can be visited via a seasonal ferry, which usually operates between June and September.

Where to stay

Swanky Pestana Bahia Praia Nature & Beach Resort overlooks the Atlantic and offers direct views of Vila Franca Islet.

4. Furnas Lake, the Azores

open image in gallery Lagoa das Furnas in the Azores ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The Furnas volcano on São Miguel Island in the Azores last erupted in 1630, but a visit to spectacular Furnas Lake, which lies within its ancient crater, makes it clear there’s still plenty of activity bubbling just below the surface.

On the northeastern shore, you’ll find a surreal landscape of boiling hot springs and steaming vents.

It’s here that a unique culinary tradition continues: local restaurants lower pots of meat and vegetables into the ground, letting geothermal heat and steam cook the ingredients over six hours to create the famous “Furnas Stew” (Cozido das Furnas).

To work up an appetite, hike or bike the five-mile trail that loops around the lake.

Where to stay

Terra Nostra Garden Hotel is a 15-minute drive from the hot springs at Furnas Lake and features Art Deco styling and indoor and outdoor pools.

5. Fanal forest, Madeira

open image in gallery Fanal Forest is famous for its ghostly centenary laurel trees ( Getty Images )

Middle-earth? Not quite — this is Fanal Forest on Madeira, a famously fairytale-like corner of the ancient Laurissilva Forest, high on the Paul da Serra plateau.

Fanal’s mystical vibe comes partly from its gnarled centenary laurel trees, some of which look as though they’ve sprouted arms and heads.

These phantasmagoric figures are often shrouded in fog and low-hanging clouds, which heighten their ghostly appearance.

Fanal is classified as a “Rest and Quiet Reserve” by the Madeira Natural Park and marks one end of several signature hikes, including the PR13 Vereda do Fanal and PR14 Levada dos Cedros.

Pro tip: Go early in the morning, when it’s most likely to be foggy — and keep an eye out for the free-roaming cows.

Where to stay

Hotel Aqua Natura Madeira is half an hour by car from Fanal Forest and offers elegant rooms with Atlantic Ocean views.

6. Praia da Marinha, Faro district, Algarve

open image in gallery A double-arch rock formation helps make Praia da Marinha one of Portugal’s most photogenic beaches ( Getty Images )

Praia da Marinha is a natural masterpiece — one of Portugal’s most striking beaches, thanks to a golden double-arch rock formation sculpted by eons of wind and sea erosion.

Stand in just the right spot on the towering clifftop above, and the arches align to form a heart shape — a sight that’s proven irresistible to Instagrammers and earned it the nickname “the Heart of the Algarve".

Beyond its geological wonders, gin-clear waters make the beach a favorite for swimming and snorkeling.

It also marks the eastern end of the famed Seven Hanging Valleys Trail (Percurso dos Sete Vales Suspensos), a 3.5-mile-long clifftop path from where you can take in the full majesty of the coastline.

Where to stay

Nearby Vilalara Grand Hotel Algarve has no less than six outdoor pools, three tennis courts, one padel court and two restaurants. The rooms come with ocean, garden or pool views.

7. Cabo de San Vicente headland

open image in gallery Cape Saint Vincent is Europe’s most southwesterly point, the last piece of land that Portuguese seafarers of the Age of Discovery saw as they set forth to map the unknown ( Getty Images )

“The End of the World.”

That’s how Cape Saint Vincent (Cabo de São Vicente) has been known throughout much of history.

While it's officially named after Saint Vincent of Saragossa — whose relics are said to have been brought ashore here in the 8th century — for the Romans it was where the sun sank, hissing, into the sea. For Portuguese seafarers of the Age of Discovery, it was the last piece of land they saw as they set forth to map the unknown.

Not only does the headline mark the edge of Europe, being the continent's most southwesterly point, it's a place as forbidding as its name suggests, with 250-foot cliffs towering above the tumultuous Atlantic.

Today, mariners are warned of these treacherous shores by the Lighthouse of Cape Saint Vincent (Farol do Cabo de São Vicente), whose beam is visible from 37 miles away.

There was no such aid for those pioneering sailors.

Stand on the cape and you'll be moved to reflect on a bygone era of daring adventure.

Where to stay

Pousada de Sagres is a 10-minute drive from Cape Saint Vincent and is perched on a clifftop with sweeping coastal views.

8. Ria Formosa Natural Park

open image in gallery Ria Formosa Natural Park is an ever-changing maze of barrier islands, salt marshes and lagoons ( Getty Images )

Ria Formosa Natural Park is an ecological treasure — 37 miles of labyrinthine beaches, barrier islands, tidal flats and salt marshes along the southeastern coast that form a paradise for aquatic birds such as greater flamingos, spoonbills, herons, waders, and the elusive purple swamphen, the park's official symbol.

In addition, myriad marine species thrive in the nutrient-rich waters, including seahorses, mullet, eels, clams, squid and octopus. This lagoon-based banquet hasn't gone unnoticed by the local otter population, with the animals occasionally seen hunting in the system.

The most popular way to experience the wetland is by boat, with tours departing from Faro, Tavira, Cabanas and Fuzeta.

Exploring by foot is also an inviting proposition thanks to well-maintained paths that criss-cross the marshes.

Where to stay

A great base for exploring the Ria Formosa Natural Park is the Real Marina Hotel & Spa in Olhão, a hub for ferries and boat tours to the lagoon system. The property has two pools — indoor and outdoor — and two restaurants serving fresh local seafood.

9. Peneda Geres National Park

open image in gallery Peneda Geres National Park is home to the rare Iberian wolf and features valleys blanketed in lush vegetation ( Getty Images )

Welcome to Portugal's only official national park, a 70,000-hectare Unesco Biosphere Reserve in the far northwest of the country that's home to rugged granite mountains, valleys blanketed in lush vegetation, ancient oak forests and wondrous waterfalls.

The unspoiled wilderness of Peneda-Gerês is a haven for hikers, who, if they keep their eyes peeled, may spot animals such as the rare Iberian wolf, the Iberian wild goat, roe deer, semi-wild ponies and golden eagles.

They can also discover sections of ancient Roman military highways, complete with original milestone markers, and lost-in-time villages such as Soajo, Lindoso, and Pitões das Júnias.

Where to stay

Alojamento Por do Sol is an excellent base for exploring the heart of the park. It offers family rooms with air conditioning, private bathrooms and river views

