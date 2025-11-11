Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a prime seafront location and fondly referred to by locals as ‘Hotel Korčula’, this is a place that honours its heritage and celebrates all the culinary and coastal delights that the picture-perfect island has to offer.

Location

Overlooking the crystal clear waters of the Adriatic Sea, Aminess Younique Korčula Heritage Hotel sits on the harbour that skirts the narrow streets of Korčula Old Town. There’s no airport on the island, so you’ll need to fly into Split or Dubrovnik and take a two-hour 30 minute catamaran to reach the island. The ferry terminal is a five-minute walk away from the hotel, so there’s no onward travel once you arrive.

Korčula Old Town is mostly pedestrianised but if you want to hire a car to explore the rugged beaches dotted around the island, there is parking outside the hotel for €15 (£13) per day or at the nearby ferry terminal. Scooters and bikes are readily available to hire, or you can grab a taxi from the rank that’s a short walk from the hotel. The nearby town of Lombarda is filled with vineyards producing wines indigenous to Korčula, Grk and Posip. Or you can hop aboard a water taxi to venture to the mostly uninhabited islands in the Korčulan archipelago.

The vibe

The hotel opened its doors in the late 1800s as a cafe and transformed into a hotel in 1912. It has welcomed many star-studded guests including Jacqueline Kennedy and Wallis Simpson, whose photos line its reception walls. It honours its heritage with an opulent facade that has remained the same since opening thanks to Unesco Heritage protection, which prevents any changes to the exterior of the hotel.

open image in gallery The hotel’s facade looks just like it did in 1912 ( Aminess )

A grand archway by the hotel reception leads to a lounge area that reflects the hotel’s old-world charm, lit by two chandeliers, with a readily stocked bar serving Korčulan-produced gin, as well as a cigar menu and books to peruse. Guests are served meals on the palm tree-lined patio,overlooking the marina, where luxury yachts pull in each evening to catch a glimpse of the striking sunset. During the summer, you can sit here and sip a sundowner while listening to live jazz music.

Service

Hotel staff are full of local knowledge about Korčula and its surrounding islands in the archipelago. Their passion for the place is infectious and after an overview at check-in of the best family-friendly beaches, local swimming spots, wineries and even where to go deer spotting (Badija Island in case you’re wondering), I had an itinerary that could fill at least a week’s long stay on the island. They’ll even tailor their recommendations to whether you have a car or not.

There’s a 24-hour reception, with someone always available to help, whether you need a taxi booked or towels for the beach. Guests are greeted with a welcome gift of mini chocolate cakes, deer-shaped sugar biscuits and salted nuts as you relax into your room and look over the bright blue Adriatic Sea.

Bed and bath

Rooms are light and airy, awash with calming coastal blues and warm greys in keeping with the seafront location. Standard and comfort rooms come with the option of twin beds or a queen, while superior rooms and suites only have the latter. Most rooms can only accommodate two guests, unless you book the comfort suite, which has a queen-sized bed on a mezzanine and sofa bed below. Comfort and luxury suites come with a lounge area that reflects the soft elegance found throughout the hotel, with powder blue tufted armchairs and a crystal chandelier.

open image in gallery All rooms are sea facing and many come with floor-to-ceiling windows to really take advantage of the view ( Aminess )

In all rooms you’ll find a TV, Nespresso machines, fluffy white robes and a hair dryer; extras, such as ironing boards, are available upon request. Bathrooms are well stocked with Rituals toiletries and have both a rainfall and handheld shower. All rooms are sea facing, and tall, arched windows are found in most, so you can sip your morning coffee as you watch the boats pull in. Owing to the building’s listed status, which prevents changes to the facade, standard rooms come with a much smaller rectangular window.

Food and drink

Breakfast is served on the shaded terrace overlooking the waves lapping into the marina. Eggs are made-to-order and served alongside sourdough, crispy bacon, local cheeses, ham and even salted anchovies. Sweet treats include a classic pastry selection, fruits and plenty of local honey and jam to drizzle over Greek yoghurt.

open image in gallery Meals are served on the outdoor terrace overlooking the yacht marina ( Aminess )

The dinner menu celebrates Mediterranean cuisine, with an emphasis on seafood and red meat. Highlights include a fresh and minty Adriatic tuna tartare, a platter of local prosciutto and aged cheese from the nearby region of Istria, melt-in-your-mouth scallops, and rich, slow cooked veal with Korčulan makaruni pasta.

Facilities

You won’t find a gym or spa in the hotel, with the focus being on enjoying everything that Korčula has to offer. Staff can help with booking activities, including buggy tours around the island, visiting local vineyards, sailing excursions and even a day trip to Dubrovnik. Should you need it, there is luggage storage, a safe at the front desk and a laundry service.

open image in gallery Staff are on hand to help with excursions in and around Korčula ( Aminess )

Accessibility

There is no lift in the Aminess Younique Korčula Heritage Hotel and no rooms on the ground floor.

Pet policy

Dogs and cats are welcome at the Aminess Younique Korčula Heritage Hotel with prior notice. There is a limit of one pet per booking and a €25 (£22) per day supplement charge.

Check-in/check-out

Check-in from 3pm, check-out by 10am.

Family-friendly

Children of any age can stay at the hotel. Free cots and infant beds are available in the standard, comfort and luxury suite rooms.

At a glance

Best thing: Tailored, local recommendations from staff and the celebration of Korčulan cuisine.

Perfect for: Couples or families looking for a slice of luxury on this idyllic Mediterranean island.

Not right for: Those who are keen to see the major Croatian tourist sites – these are at least a two hour ferry ride from the island.

Instagram from: Breakfast on the terrace, as the sun glistens over the Adriatic sea.

Address: Obala dr. Franje Tuđmana 5, 20260, Korčula – otok Korčula, Hrvatska

Phone: +385 52 858 600

Website: Aminess.com

