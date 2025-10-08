Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This secluded Santorini stay values peace and privacy above all, allowing guests to fully indulge in a tranquil break

A server at Santo Mine’s restaurant, Ālme, told me that ‘No two sunsets are the same here’. She was right. Each night, I sat watching the sky light up in shades of pink and amber as the sunset took my breath away – and there was no better place to witness it than from my balcony suite. Amelia Neath

Location

Carved into the cliffs on the site of an old stone mine overlooking Ammoudi Bay, you’ll find Santo Mine. The hotel has been perfectly poised for the best view of Santorini’s renowned sunsets. Just a 10-minute walk away is Oia, known for its distinctive whitewashed buildings topped with blue domes. Hidden within a maze of narrow streets, Oia offers restaurants, boutiques and cafes lined with draping pink Bougainvillaea flowers.

open image in gallery Santo Mine is surrounded by volcanic rock ( Santo Collection )

The vibe

The hotel is designed to seamlessly blend in with its rugged surroundings and the white walls of nearby Oia. A minimalist design, paired with the tranquil atmosphere, makes for the ultimate place to give in to relaxation. Secluded suites ooze romance, only amplified by golden hour hues that light up the resort as the sun sets. The pool, bar and restaurant are not too overcrowded or loud – ideal for those looking for an escape for the sole purpose of self-indulgence, with wellness activities, spa treatments, and private pools that pull you in for a bit of “me” time.

The service

Service at Santo Mine was faultless. Staff made sure they took care of all needs without becoming overbearing and disturbing the peace of the suites. If guests would rather use their own pool, room service is just as speedy as the main pool bar, bringing up snacks or drinks as desired. After calling for my second freddo cappuccino, bar staff had already mastered my order, delivering it to my door in a matter of minutes. Servers down at the restaurant, Ālme, were not shy to explain or answer any further questions about a dish, recommend wines or chat about which other Greek islands we could see in the distance.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Each suite has a minimalist interior ( Santo Collection )

There are 37 luxury suites, the small number of guests allowing a laid-back and comfortable atmosphere to be maintained. What strikes you first is the boundless view from the private pool to the sun-reflecting sea. All suites are positioned to have a sea view, with an infinity plunge pool, jacuzzi or both on the terrace, complete with loungers and outdoor seating. Interiors are kept minimal to let the view sing, the pared-back and unfussy design bestowing a sense of serenity. Linen drapes meet muted earth tones, while dashes of dark charcoal and a stone statement wall echo the volcanic rock surrounding the suites outside. A rain shower, a coffee machine, a mini bar, an adjustable TV and a large wardrobe space filled with fluffy robes make up the rest of what you expect from a five-star room.

Food and drink

Positioned to watch the sun go down as you dine, Santo Mine’s restaurant Ālme offers guests a high-end culinary experience with a choice of a la carte dishes or a thoughtfully curated tasting menu. Expect dishes put together using Greek ingredients and fresh seafood such as langoustine or red mullet, paired with wines produced in Santorini. The hotel’s open-air bar, Rhoē, offers an all-day dining menu filled with local specialities, including the Santorini salad with baby vine tomatoes, capers and “chlorotiri” cheese, ideal for laidback lunches. There are only two dining options aside from room service, so if you are staying for a longer period at Santo Mine, I advise exploring staff-recommended restaurants in Oia or Ammoudi Bay.

open image in gallery Dinners at Ālme overlook the Aegean ( Santo Collection )

Facilities

If you want a dip in a larger pool, Santo Mine’s main pool is lined with double sun beds and has a poolside bar service. There’s a selection of wellness offerings, including a small spa with a hammam and sauna and a yoga programme running Mondays to Saturdays, starting at €30 (£26), or free 20-minute taster sessions. The hotel’s gym is standout, too, found on an outdoor decking, allowing for a breezy treadmill session, and a fitness centre in sister hotel Santo Pure next door can also be used by guests for an indoor workout.

Accessibility

There are two accessible rooms at Santo Mine. Golf buggies are available to transport guests around the resort.

Pet policy

No pets allowed.

open image in gallery Watch the famous Santorini sunsets from your balcony ( Santo Collection )

Check in/check out

Check-in after 3pm, check-out at 11am.

Family-friendly?

Only guests aged 12 and over can stay at Santo Mine.

At a glance

Best thing: Private pools or jacuzzis attached to each suite.

Perfect for: A romantic couple's getaway.

Not right for: Families with young children.

Instagram from: Your balcony as the sun starts to set.

Address: 84702, Oia, Santorini, Greece

Phone: 0030 28975 02154

Website: santocollection.gr/santo-mine

