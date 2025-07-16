Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
These are the 26 new Unesco World Heritage sites for 2025

Bavarian palaces and Cambodian memorial sites were considered ‘of outstanding universal value’

Natalie Wilson
Wednesday 16 July 2025 06:14 EDT
Comments
The Palaces of King Ludwig II of Bavaria were added to the list as ‘major cultural landmarks’
The Palaces of King Ludwig II of Bavaria were added to the list as ‘major cultural landmarks’ (Getty Images)

New additions to Unesco’s World Heritage Sites have been announced for 2025 – with 26 properties, including Bavarian palaces in Germany and a Brazilian river canyon, now featured on the list.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, better known as Unesco, inscribes world heritage properties it considers as having "outstanding universal value”.

Unesco’s World Heritage Committee met for its 47th meeting from 6 to 16 July 2025 in Paris, France.

Of 32 nominations this year, 21 cultural, four natural and one mixed property were granted World Heritage status.

The Palaces of King Ludwig II of Bavaria were opened to the public shortly after Ludwig died in 1886
The Palaces of King Ludwig II of Bavaria were opened to the public shortly after Ludwig died in 1886 (Getty Images)

The Palaces of King Ludwig II of Bavaria – Neuschwanstein, Linderhof, Schachen and Herrenchiemsee – built between 1864 and 1886 were added to the list as they “reflect the romantic and eclectic spirit of the era”.

Unesco said that the palaces, open to the public since Ludwig died in 1886, “showcase historicist styles and advanced 19th-century techniques” and remain “major cultural landmarks”.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Minoan Palatial Centres in Greece, Megaliths of Carnac and of the shores of Morbihan, France, the Funerary Tradition in the Prehistory of Sardinia and Denmark’s Møns Klint also made the list of newcomers.

The Minoan archaeological sites on Crete were found to highlight “the complexity of the Minoans’ social structure” while the Danish chalk cliffs host “diverse flora and fauna”, including the almost-threatened Large Blue butterfly.

Denmark’s Møns Klint also made the list of newcomers
Denmark’s Møns Klint also made the list of newcomers (Getty Images)

As for the rest of the world, twelve major fortifications– the Maratha Military Landscapes of India – have been granted world heritage status for their “key role in the Marathas’s rise as a major political and military force”.

China’s Xixia Imperial Tombs similarly featured. The nine imperial mausoleums, 271 subordinate tombs and 32 flood control structures became a “multicultural civilisation modelled on Chinese imperial traditions”

Unesco said that this property reflects the Xixia dynasty’s religious and socio-political legacy.

Murujuga in northwest Australia, encompasses the Burrup Peninsula and the Dampier Archipelago’s 42 islands
Murujuga in northwest Australia, encompasses the Burrup Peninsula and the Dampier Archipelago’s 42 islands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Murujuga, a landscape of ancient rocks in northwest Australia, has also been added to the list for 2025.

The property holds “profound cultural and spiritual significance, reflecting over 50,000 years of continuous care and use”, according to Unesco.

Newly inscribed natural properties include a series of coastal and marine ecosystems in the Bijagós Archipelago in Guinea-Bissau, home to endangered Green and Leatherback turtles, and Brazil’s Peruaçu River Canyon that supports over 2,000 plant and animal species.

Newly inscribed natural properties include a series of coastal and marine ecosystems in the Bijagós Archipelago
Newly inscribed natural properties include a series of coastal and marine ecosystems in the Bijagós Archipelago (Getty Images)

Mount Kumgang in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the only newly inscribed mixed property – cultural and natural – this year, with granite peaks and three active Buddhist temples creating a “intangible heritage deeply intertwined with the landscape”.

The 26 new sites bring the list up to 1,248 locations worldwide.

Unesco’s new World Heritage Sites for 2025

  1. Cambodian Memorial Sites: From centres of repression to places of peace and reflection, Cambodia
  2. Coastal and Marine Ecosystems of the Bijagós Archipelago – Omatí Minhô, Guinea-Bissau
  3. Cultural Heritage Sites of Ancient Khuttal, Tajikistan
  4. Diy-Gid-Biy Cultural Landscape of the Mandara Mountains, Cameroon
  5. Faya Palaeolandscape, United Arab Emirates
  6. Forest Research Institute Malaysia Forest Park Selangor, Malaysia
  7. Funerary Tradition in the Prehistory of Sardinia – The domus de janas, Italy
  8. Gola-Tiwai Complex, Sierra Leone
  9. Maratha Military Landscapes of India, India
  10. Megaliths of Carnac and of the shores of Morbihan, France
  11. Minoan Palatial Centres, Greece
  12. Mount Kumgang – Diamond Mountain from the Sea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea
  13. Mount Mulanje Cultural Landscape, Malawi
  14. Murujuga Cultural Landscape, Australia
  15. Møns Klint, Denmark
  16. Peruaçu River Canyon, Brazil
  17. Petroglyphs along the Bangucheon Stream, Republic of Korea
  18. Prehistoric Sites of the Khorramabad Valley, Iran
  19. Rock Paintings of Shulgan-Tash Cave, Russian Federation
  20. Sardis and the Lydian Tumuli of Bin Tepe, Türkiye
  21. The Archaeological Ensemble of 17th Century Port Royal, Jamaica
  22. The Colonial Transisthmian Route of Panamá, Panama
  23. The Palaces of King Ludwig II of Bavaria: Neuschwanstein, Linderhof, Schachen and Herrenchiemsee, Germany
  24. Wixárika Route through Sacred Sites to Wirikuta (Tatehuarí Huajuyé), Mexico
  25. Xixia Imperial Tombs, China
  26. Yen Tu-Vinh Nghiem-Con Son, Kiep Bac Complex of Monuments and Landscapes, Viet Nam

