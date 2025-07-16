These are the 26 new Unesco World Heritage sites for 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New additions to Unesco’s World Heritage Sites have been announced for 2025 – with 26 properties, including Bavarian palaces in Germany and a Brazilian river canyon, now featured on the list.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, better known as Unesco, inscribes world heritage properties it considers as having "outstanding universal value”.

Unesco’s World Heritage Committee met for its 47th meeting from 6 to 16 July 2025 in Paris, France.

Of 32 nominations this year, 21 cultural, four natural and one mixed property were granted World Heritage status.

open image in gallery The Palaces of King Ludwig II of Bavaria were opened to the public shortly after Ludwig died in 1886 ( Getty Images )

The Palaces of King Ludwig II of Bavaria – Neuschwanstein, Linderhof, Schachen and Herrenchiemsee – built between 1864 and 1886 were added to the list as they “reflect the romantic and eclectic spirit of the era”.

Unesco said that the palaces, open to the public since Ludwig died in 1886, “showcase historicist styles and advanced 19th-century techniques” and remain “major cultural landmarks”.

Elsewhere in Europe, the Minoan Palatial Centres in Greece, Megaliths of Carnac and of the shores of Morbihan, France, the Funerary Tradition in the Prehistory of Sardinia and Denmark’s Møns Klint also made the list of newcomers.

The Minoan archaeological sites on Crete were found to highlight “the complexity of the Minoans’ social structure” while the Danish chalk cliffs host “diverse flora and fauna”, including the almost-threatened Large Blue butterfly.

open image in gallery Denmark’s Møns Klint also made the list of newcomers ( Getty Images )

As for the rest of the world, twelve major fortifications– the Maratha Military Landscapes of India – have been granted world heritage status for their “key role in the Marathas’s rise as a major political and military force”.

China’s Xixia Imperial Tombs similarly featured. The nine imperial mausoleums, 271 subordinate tombs and 32 flood control structures became a “multicultural civilisation modelled on Chinese imperial traditions”

Unesco said that this property reflects the Xixia dynasty’s religious and socio-political legacy.

open image in gallery Murujuga in northwest Australia, encompasses the Burrup Peninsula and the Dampier Archipelago’s 42 islands ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Murujuga, a landscape of ancient rocks in northwest Australia, has also been added to the list for 2025.

The property holds “profound cultural and spiritual significance, reflecting over 50,000 years of continuous care and use”, according to Unesco.

Newly inscribed natural properties include a series of coastal and marine ecosystems in the Bijagós Archipelago in Guinea-Bissau, home to endangered Green and Leatherback turtles, and Brazil’s Peruaçu River Canyon that supports over 2,000 plant and animal species.

open image in gallery Newly inscribed natural properties include a series of coastal and marine ecosystems in the Bijagós Archipelago ( Getty Images )

Mount Kumgang in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the only newly inscribed mixed property – cultural and natural – this year, with granite peaks and three active Buddhist temples creating a “intangible heritage deeply intertwined with the landscape”.

The 26 new sites bring the list up to 1,248 locations worldwide.

Unesco’s new World Heritage Sites for 2025

Cambodian Memorial Sites: From centres of repression to places of peace and reflection, Cambodia Coastal and Marine Ecosystems of the Bijagós Archipelago – Omatí Minhô, Guinea-Bissau Cultural Heritage Sites of Ancient Khuttal, Tajikistan Diy-Gid-Biy Cultural Landscape of the Mandara Mountains, Cameroon Faya Palaeolandscape, United Arab Emirates Forest Research Institute Malaysia Forest Park Selangor, Malaysia Funerary Tradition in the Prehistory of Sardinia – The domus de janas, Italy Gola-Tiwai Complex, Sierra Leone Maratha Military Landscapes of India, India Megaliths of Carnac and of the shores of Morbihan, France Minoan Palatial Centres, Greece Mount Kumgang – Diamond Mountain from the Sea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea Mount Mulanje Cultural Landscape, Malawi Murujuga Cultural Landscape, Australia Møns Klint, Denmark Peruaçu River Canyon, Brazil Petroglyphs along the Bangucheon Stream, Republic of Korea Prehistoric Sites of the Khorramabad Valley, Iran Rock Paintings of Shulgan-Tash Cave, Russian Federation Sardis and the Lydian Tumuli of Bin Tepe, Türkiye The Archaeological Ensemble of 17th Century Port Royal, Jamaica The Colonial Transisthmian Route of Panamá, Panama The Palaces of King Ludwig II of Bavaria: Neuschwanstein, Linderhof, Schachen and Herrenchiemsee, Germany Wixárika Route through Sacred Sites to Wirikuta (Tatehuarí Huajuyé), Mexico Xixia Imperial Tombs, China Yen Tu-Vinh Nghiem-Con Son, Kiep Bac Complex of Monuments and Landscapes, Viet Nam

