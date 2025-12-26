Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Interest in expedition cruises is on the rise as curious travellers seek more educational experiences at sea.

An expedition cruise aims to foster your sense of curiosity and help you to discover new experiences. You could meet penguins as you explore Antarctica or see unique wildlife on the Galapagos Islands.

Expedition cruise ships tend to be smaller, with a focus on expert talks and excursions rather than West End-style shows and waterslides.

You will still find bars and restaurants on board, as well as pools, hot tubs and even spas so you can relax after a day of exploring.

Research by the Expedition Cruise Network (ECN) reported the fastest growing regions for sales for members this year were Antarctica, the Arctic and the Galapagos Islands. Other popular regions include the Indian Ocean and the Amazon River.

Fares can be more expensive than a standard cruise, but many of the voyages will be bucket list trips that are worth saving up for. Some prices may even include flights, tips and drinks.

Here are some of the top expedition cruises to satisfy your curiosity in 2026.

HX Expeditions: Antarctica highlights

Route: Buenos Aries – Ushuaia – Drake Passage – Ushuaia – Buenos Aries

open image in gallery Meet the locals in Antarctica with HX Expeditions ( HX Expeditions )

This 12-day Antarctica cruise with HX Expeditions starts with a one-night stay in Buenos Aires, Argentina, before flying to Ushuaia where your voyage begins.

Highlights include sailing through the Drake Passage as well as opportunities for ice landings, small boat cruising, kayaking and snowshoeing.

On board, guests can take part in scientific activities and lectures linked to the region, or simply relax in the bars and restaurants as they watch the glaciers and icebergs float by.

Departs 17 February 2026. From £7,290pp.

Book now

Bark Europa: Chilean Channels

Route: Ushuaia – Puerto Williams – Chilean Channels –Valparaíso

open image in gallery Passengers can climb the sails of the Bark Europa cruise ship during a Chilean Channels sailing ( Expedition Cruise Network )

Discover a maze of fjords, islands and inland waterways as you weave through the coastal channels of Chile on tall ship Bark Europa during this 29-day coastal voyage.

Watch out for whales and dolphins on the sailing from Ushuaia in Argentina to Valparaiso in Chile as the landscape transforms from glaciers to rainforest.

This is the ultimate immersive sailing, with capacity for just 49 guests.

On board, you can climb the sails, learn how to tie knots and listen to astronomy and oceanography lectures before preparing for guided hikes on land.

Departs 18 March 2026. From £4,610pp.

Book now

Silversea: Luxury Arctic

Route: Longyearbyen – Svalbard northern region – Svalbard southern region–Longyearbyen

open image in gallery Silversea Endeavour offers a luxurious expedition ( Silversea )

Experience midnight sun and marvellous views in Svalbard during a week-long luxury expedition with Silversea.

The remote Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean is the midway point between mainland Norway and the North Pole.

There is probably more chance of seeing polar bears, walruses and seals than people as you discover the unique remote landscape aboard Silver Endeavour – one of the most luxurious expedition ships at sea.

Guests can join hikes, zodiac rides and glacier expeditions to get closer to the scenery and wildlife.

With capacity for around 200 guests, the luxury all-suite ship offers an attentive crew at a ratio of almost one-to-one, as well as immersive lectures and plenty of public places to relax, including a spa and fine dining restaurants.

Departs 13 June 2026. From £7,940pp.

Book now

Polar Latitudes: Greenland Explorer

Route: Reykjavik – Tasiilaq – Ikateq and Kuummiit – Sermilikfjord – Skjoldungen/Saqqisikuik – Prins Christian Sund and Appilaattoq – Qassiarsuk and Itilleq Kujalleq – Nuuk– Kangaamiut and Evighedsfjorden – Kangerlussuaq

open image in gallery The coast of Nuuk with its colourful houses ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Follow the ancient Norse Sea route from Reykjavík to Greenland to witness magical fjords and glaciers –and maybe even the northern lights.

This 11-night cruise with Polar Latitudes explores Tunumiit culture in Tasiilaq and Kuummiut, and visits the haunting abandoned military outpost of Ikateq, as well as ice-filled Sermilikfjord.

Other stops include Nuuk, Greenland’s colourful capital, where traditional houses stand beside modern-day glass towers.

Sailing on Ocean Victory, guests can watch the scenery from on board hot tubs or enjoy the gym and spa facilities.

Departs 15 August 2026. From £5,390pp.

Book now

Lindblad Expeditions: Exploring Galápagos

Route: Quito – Galápagos Islands – Quito

open image in gallery Those aboard Lindblad Expeditions get up close to the Galapagos Islands during the cruise ( Lindblad )

Follow in the footsteps of Charles Darwin and get up close to the incredible wildlife and natural history of the Galapagos islands.

Sailing with Lindblad Expeditions, this expedition cruises starts in Quito where you fly to Baltra Island for a 10-day journey of discovery to meet giant tortoises, blue-footed booby birds, playful penguins and sea lions, among others.

Onboard experts will guide you around the region as well as chances to drop anchor and meet the marine life underwater in the crystal clear waters.

Departs 6 February 2026. From £4,242pp.

Book now

Aqua Expeditions: Amazon River

Route: Iquitos – Yanayacu Yacapana – Clavero Lake – Nauta Town – Marañon River - Samiria River – Nauta Caño River – Iquitos

open image in gallery Explore the rainforest of the Peruvian Amazon on an expedition river cruise ( Getty Images )

Delve deep into the legendary Amazon rainforest on a river cruise from Aqua Expeditions.

Sailing with the luxury brand around the Peruvian portion of the renowned river on a seven-day sailing, guests can enjoy expert-led excursions to spot rare wildlife including pink dolphins, spider monkeys and sloths.

You can also relax in the spa, gym or movie room on-board either the 20-suite Aqua Nera or the 16-suite Aria Amazon.

Departs 20 June 2026. From £8,442 per person.

Book now

