The goal of a new cruise ship is to cause a stir. Be it a new innovation, a first-at-sea experience, eye-catching design or a stunning art collection, each new vessel hopes to offer something to make it stand out from the crowd. That air of new-ship buzz has been in abundance throughout the last year: the members of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), which brings together the global cruise community, recorded 24 new ships in 2025 alone.

Among these new vessels was the 1,200-passenger Oceania Allura which first hit the waves for the luxury line in Italy last summer before undertaking a transatlantic crossing. It’s now home-porting in Miami for the winter, which is where I stepped aboard to join her first Caribbean itinerary.

I was looking forward to the prospect. After 20 years of travel writing, Oceania remains my favourite cruise brand and the three-night mini-cruise promised just enough time to check out Allura’s impressively spacious cabins, and to find out if it lives up to the promise of offering the finest cuisine at sea.

open image in gallery James exploring Miami before his cruise on the Oceania Allura ( James Litston )

A strong first impression was made when entering the ship via the two-story atrium, where a grand central staircase unites the space by curving around a sculptural chandelier. It's an eye-catching introduction to the ship's design credentials.

Both here and in other public areas, the focus is elegance rather than the bling familiar from some other cruise lines. The decor overall encompasses a neutral palette enlivened with luxury fabrics and an extensive art collection, spanning everything from abstracts to tapestries. Crystal chandeliers, mirrored elements and metallic details in bronze and chrome lend a sense of occasion and grandeur, making the ship feel sophisticated and chic.

That sense is carried through to Allura's accommodations, of which the 464 standard (Veranda) cabins are proudly touted by Oceania as being the largest of their kind at sea, at 27 square metres (as befits a luxury cruise, they're also all outward-facing: the ship entirely lacks windowless “inside” cabins).

Mine – dressed in ivory, greys, faux marble and chrome – felt spacious and came with a sitting area, a balcony and a generous bathroom with a walk-in rainfall shower. Even though I wasn't onboard long enough to need it, I appreciated that there was a self-service laundry facility down the hall.

open image in gallery The opulent offering at a ‘Gala Brunch’ at the Grand Dinning Room ( Oceania )

But as delightful as these comforts are, they're not the main reason why people choose to sail with Oceania. The brand sets itself apart by serving "the finest cuisine at sea": an audacious claim in an industry where quality dining is standard. But for gourmets, Oceania is a standout. Allura's 10 dining locations include a buffet, Grand Dining Room and four specialty restaurants, none of which incur cruisers any additional cost.

These restaurants span Italian, French, a steakhouse and – in my opinion the best – Red Ginger, which is where I headed for dinner on my first night aboard. Its note-worthy pan-Asian dishes include lobster pad Thai and a duck and watermelon salad. Alcoholic drinks are included at mealtimes but not in the various bars, so it's worth adding a package (from £60 per person) if your evening isn't complete without cocktails (especially Founders Bar's barrel-aged negronis).

Beyond all this quality and choice, the thing that I find so refreshing with Oceania is the lack of stifling formality that exists on so many cruises. As with the brand's other ships, Allura skips gala dinners and black tie evenings, welcoming a smart-casual vibe instead. That's not to say people don't get dressy; it's just very laidback, which feels much more grown-up.

open image in gallery Oceania Allura had its virgin voyage from Italy, has sailed to Croatia, and is now home-porting in Miami ( Oceania )

Equally laidback is the after-dinner entertainment which, as befits a sophisticated clientele, is more relaxed than you'll find on most mainstream cruises. The Allura Lounge's main stage hosts shows, performances and live music, or there are more intimate gatherings and sing-alongs in several of the bars, among which the Blue Horizon Party is particularly renowned. There's also a small casino; or for something really chilled, the library is stocked with jigsaws, board games or books on travel, fiction and personal growth.

My explorations of the ship hit a pause on my first morning, when I woke to find us docked in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. Not fancying any of the group shore excursions (particularly the dolphin and sea lion encounters at a water park, which felt at odds with Oceania's commitment to "immersive, destination-focused" experiences), I opted to explore ashore under my own steam.

With four other cruise ships docked that day (including a 5,600-passenger monster), the port was heaving with revellers, souvenir shoppers and daytime drinkers enjoying their shore-time. Rather than join them, I browsed the Bahamian crafts on covered Straw Market's stalls before continuing to a public beach with dive-on-in blue waters. Here I paused for a swim; but too-loud music from the adjacent Margaritaville hotel soon made me eager to return to Allura's refinement.

open image in gallery Aquamar Spa offers treatments include acupuncture alongside the usual facials and massages ( Oceania )

Back onboard, I threw myself into checking out more of the ship. To make the most of the sunny afternoon, I made a beeline for the teak-and-tile pool deck, which offers both shaded and sun-soaked lounging areas. Above this is the sports deck, with padel tennis, mini-golf and a jogging track. It's complemented by a well-equipped gym adjacent to Aquamar Spa, where treatments include acupuncture alongside the usual facials and massages. Its best assets, however, are the hot tub and heated loungers on its outdoor terrace, which guests can access when booking treatments (or are staying in higher-category cabins).

Back inside, there were art workshops and tech classes in the Artists Loft and LYNC Digital Center, covering the likes of digital photography or social media skills. Sticking with Oceania's foodie theme is The Culinary Center, whose hands-on classes (which cost extra) combine the pleasure of cooking without the need to clear up afterwards. It was fully booked throughout my short voyage, so I consoled myself with a late lunch at Aquamar Kitchen, whose health-conscious menu includes poke bowls and fresh-pressed juices. For balance, I rounded things off at The Creperie: an all-new concept debuting on Allura that serves pancakes and gelato.

One final attraction – the onboard mall – is closed whenever the ship is in port, so I made sure to visit once we'd set sail for Miami. It's just as well they had a decent menswear selection to browse in case, after all that indulging, I needed bigger trousers...

Five of the best Allura sailings for 2026

Caribbean dream

Catch the last of this winter's Caribbean itineraries with this 10-night Miami round-trip departing 4 April 2026. Stops include St Kitts, St Lucia, Dominica and Puerto Rico, with two full days at sea on both the outbound and inbound journeys.

From £3,144.

Greek classic

Dip into antiquity on this 10-night Athens round-trip departing 28 July 2026. Alongside Santorini and Mykonos, discover Corfu, Crete and ancient Olympia before exploring more of the Balkans in Kotor and Dubrovnik.

From £3,579.

Eastern agenda

Lesvos in Greece, Izmir in Turkey and Zadar in Croatia are among the less-trodden highlights of this seven-night sailing from Istanbul to Trieste departing 26 September 2026. There's also one relaxing sea day on which to enjoy the ship.

From £2,689.

Transatlantic treasures

Make the most of the ship's attractions on this 15-night crossing from Barcelona to Miami departing on 17 November 2026. With a total of 10 full days at sea and only three landfalls beyond mainland Europe, this itinerary is as relaxing and indulgent as it gets.

From £3,519.

Festive fancy

Spend Christmas at sea on this seven-night Miami round-trip departing on 21 December 2026. With stops in Mexico, Belize and Honduras, this is far from your typical festive holiday. Better still, you've got the chance to extend and spend New Year's Eve in Miami.

From £2,309.

James was a guest of Oceania.