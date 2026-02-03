MSC Cruises is bringing its luxury Yacht Club to two more ships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MSC Cruises is bringing its high-end Yacht Club area to two more of its cruise ships.

The MSC Yacht Club offers guests a private luxury “ship within a ship” space on board vessels such as MSC Virtuosa, MSC World Europa and MSC World America.

The area is now due to be added to MSC Musica in late 2026 ahead of its South American season, followed by MSC Orchestra in the first quarter of 2027 to get it ready to sail the Mediterranean.

The MSC Yacht Club provides an upmarket experience for cruise passengers. Guests get their own pool deck, bar and restaurant while staying in suites with access to 24-hour private butlers and a dedicated concierge service.

Read more: The best MSC Cruises ships and sailings

Passengers also receive daily in‑suite treats such as fresh fruit, fine macarons and chocolates as well as a complimentary bottle of premium spirit of the guest’s choosing.

Other perks include priority embarkation, unpacking and packing services, reserved theatre seating and private shopping appointments in the onboard boutiques outside regular opening hours.

Guests can enjoy the facilities aboard MSC Musica during sailings in South America from November 2026, with a range of cruises to Brazilian destinations, and eight- to nine-night holiday sailings to Buenos Aires, Montevideo and Punta del Este over Christmas and the new year. The season concludes with a 16-night transatlantic crossing departing Santos on 1 April 2027 to Genoa.

MSC Orchestra will begin sailing with the new MSC Yacht Club from Bari, Italy, from 13 March to 24 April 2027, exploring Turkey destinations including Izmir and Istanbul, with calls at Piraeus and Corfu in Greece.

MSC Poesia and MSC Maginifica are also due to get their own Yacht Club area during upgrades this year.

With the addition of MSC Musica and MSC Orchestra, the MSC Yacht Club will be available across 19 of the brand’s ships.

Read more: The best cruise deals for 2026