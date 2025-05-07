Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MSC Cruises has been making waves with stylish cruises since the late 1980s. The Italian family-owned brand started as a shipping company in the 1970s but is now the third largest cruise line in the world. MSC Cruises is known for its Italian style and high-end entertainment, including West End standard shows and themed parties. Its 23 ships are packed with pools, bars, waterparks and even theme park-style attractions.

Fares are typically aimed at younger families and couples, meaning it can offer a cheaper holiday than other cruise lines and as a bonus, tips are also included in the cost of MSC cruise fares. There are perks offered for priority services such as reserved theatre seating, and the option to skip the queue at embarkation and disembarkation, however, priority service usually costs a lot more than a standard fare.

MSC’s current fleet dates back to the early 2000s and the newest is its World Class series. This includes World Europa – launched in December 2022 to target the European market, and World America, which was unveiled in April for the US.World Asia will launch in December 2026.

The brand’s newer ships even feature a separate luxury area called the Yacht Club, with butler-serviced suites and exclusive-use restaurants, a pool deck and bar.

The fleet typically caters for between 4,000 and 7,000 passengers, depending on the vessel, so it is classed as a large ship brand and as such the fleet can feel quite busy once you get on board.

Itineraries often depart from Southampton’s cruise port, making it convenient for UK passengers, but there are also sailings from the Med and beyond.

Here is our pick of the top MSC cruise ships and sailings.

1. MSC World America: Bahamas and the Caribbean

Miami – Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic – San Juan, Puerto Rico – Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Bahamas – Miami

open image in gallery MSC World America shines in The Bahamas ( Marc Shoffman )

Visit the Bahamas and the Caribbean on MSC’s newest ship. Departing from MSC’s new dedicated cruise terminal, this itinerary even includes a stop on the cruise line’s private island, Ocean Cay, where you can relax on the beach or climb the lighthouse for awe-inspiring views.

The 6,762-capacity World America launched in April and has been built with the US market in mind, with a downtown New York-style comedy club and sports bar. But there is plenty to keep all nationalities busy with an on-board waterpark and an 11-deck-high Jaw Drop dry slide.

Thrill-seekers can also swing over the edge of the ship on the vessel’s Cliffhanger ride. On-board entertainment includes Dirty Dancing: In Concert and a Queen tribute act.

Departs 19 July 2025. From £643pp.

2. MSC World Europa: Mediterranean

Barcelona, Spain – Marseille, France – Genoa, Italy – Naples, Italy – Messina, Italy – Valletta, Malta – Barcelona, Spain

open image in gallery MSC World Europa offers sailings across the Med ( MSC Cruises )

Tour the Med with MSC aboard World Europa. Starting in Spain, this cruise visits many of the gems of the continent. You could be eating gelato in Genoa, pizza in Naples or exploring the architecture and beaches of Valletta on a stop in Malta.

On board, World Europa passengers can enjoy virtual reality racing waterslides, an F1 Simulator and also relax across its 20 bars and lounges or even take afternoon tea in the speciality Raj Polo Tea House. It also has an 11-deck-high drop slide called Venom.

Departs 20 June 2025. From £849pp.

3. MSC Virtuosa: Iberian Coast, Canary Islands & Madeira

Southampton, United Kingdom – Lisbon, Portugal – Madeira, Portugal – Las Palmas, Canary Islands – Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands – Arrecife de Lanzarote, Canary Islands – Southampton, United Kingdom

open image in gallery Enjoy a cocktail made by Rob the Robot bartender aboard MSC VIrtuosa ( MSC Cruises )

See the best of the Canary Islands during this 12-night summer cruise. Each port stop offers something different, from the beaches of Tenerife to the lush landscapes of Madeira and volcanic views of Lanzarote.

This could be a great family summer holiday aboard the 6,334 capacity MSC Virtuosa, which launched in 2021 as part of MSC’s Meraviglia Plus class of ships.

The kids will be occupied at the on-board waterpark and high ropes while parents can relax amidst Swarovski crystal staircases and order a cocktail made by Rob the robot bartender.

Departs 9 August 2025. From £1,599pp.

4. MSC Euribia: Norwegian fjords

Kiel, Germany – Copenhagen, Denmark – Hellesylt, Norway – Geiranger, Norway – Alesund, Norway – Flaam, Norway – Kiel, Germany

open image in gallery Relax among the sparkling staircases of MSC Euribia ( MSC Cruises )

The fascinating views of the Norwegian fjords are best viewed from a cruise ship. This MSC sailing aboard MSC Euribia – another Meraviglia Plus class ship, even makes time for a stop in Copenhagen before you hit the lush landscapes of Norway, including the art nouveau architecture of Alesund and waterfalls and fjords of Flåm.

When not marvelling at the mountain ranges, guests can take part in a high-ropes course or take a dip in an outdoor or indoor pool – useful for the cooler Norwegian weather.

There are also 21 bars and restaurants on board, including the Helios Wine Maker that hosts interactive tastings with touch tables that teach you about the wines you are sampling.

Departs 28 June. From 782pp.

5. MSC Bellissima: Asia

Tokyo, Japan – Busan, Korea – Sasebo, Japan – Kagoshima, Japan – Naha (Okinawa), Japan – Ishigaki, Japan – Taiwan, China

open image in gallery MSC Bellissima has a Grand Canyon-themed waterpark ( MSC Cruises )

From the futuristic skyscrapers of Tokyo to historic castles in Sasebo or savouring kimchi in Busan, this nine-night cruise will give you a true taste of Asia. It visits must-see stops in Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan, where guests can explore temples and palaces.

Sailing aboard the Meraviglia class MSC Bellissima, passengers have an in-cabin Bluetooth speaker called Zoe, so you can play music whilst you get ready for a night on the tiles, including exclusive Cirque du Soleil-style performances. There is lots of cool tech on offer for up to 4,500 passengers, such as a virtual reality maze and F1 simulators, as well as an 80-metre long LED dome in the two-deck promenade that features images such as a sunrise and sunset. Outdoors, passengers can relax by the four swimming pools or play in the Grand Canyon-themed waterpark.

Departs 12 November. From £829pp.

6. MSC Seascape: Bahamas and Caribbean

Miami, United States – Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Bahamas – Nassau, Bahamas – Falmouth, Jamaica – George Town, Cayman Islands – Miami, United States

open image in gallery MSC Seascape has a space that is designed to look like Times Square ( MSC Cruises )

Why choose between the Bahamas and the Caribbean when you can do both on one cruise? This 11-night voyage visits MSC’s private Ocean Cay island in the Bahamas for a day of relaxation on the beach, and there will be chances to try the Caribbean’s culinary delights, including saltfish or jerk chicken in Jamaica or a rum distillery tour in George Town in the Cayman Islands.

Most areas of MSC Seascape provide great views for its 5,877 passengers, including from the panoramic lifts or on its Bridge of Sighs glass skywalk that overlooks the infinity pool from deck 16.

Launched in 2022 in the Seaside Evo class, the ship is modelled on areas of New York. You will find a three-metre high Statue of Liberty replica in the casino and a Times Square-themed retail and entertainment area that boasts a four-deck high LED wall.

When it comes to eating out, you are spoiled for choice with 20 bars and restaurants. There are also 13 pools and water features to keep you occupied, but for something different, try the virtual reality flight simulator or the Robotron ride, where a giant robotic arm hoists you 53 metres above the sea, before tossing you around in different directions.

Departs 27 July. From £1,108pp.

7. MSC Meraviglia: MSC Grand Voyages

New York, United States – Halifax, Canada – Ponta Delgada, Portugal – Lisbon, Portugal – Cadiz, Spain – Gibraltar – Mallorca, Spain – Marseille, France – Barcelona, Spain – La Goulette, Tunisia – Palermo, Italy – Naples, Italy – Livorno, Italy

open image in gallery MSC Meraviglia's LED dome regularly changes its display to wow passengers ( MSC Cruises )

MSC Cruises sailings don’t just stick to one continent. Guests can explore 13 destinations on this grand voyage across the Atlantic. Departing from the bright lights of New York, this 21-night cruise will take you to the countryside of Canada before heading towards Europe for the famous macaques of Gibraltar and Portuguese custard tarts in Lisbon before disembarking for Livorno, which provides an ideal access point towards Florence or to see the Tower of Pisa.

This sailing takes place aboard MSC Meraviglia, the sister ship to Bellissima, with room for up to 5,714 passengers

There are similar features, including a 480-metre LED dome, and passengers can also enjoy its full-size bowling alley and an intricate water park with three water slides.

Departs 19 April 2026. From £1,868pp.

