Inside the dining venues opening on Oceania’s latest culinary-focused cruise ship

An onboard creperie and a pan-Asian restaurant are among the dining venues on Oceania Cruises's latest ship, ahead of its debut voyage this week.

The luxury, culinary-focused vessel, Oceania Allura, was built at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Genoa and is Oceania’s eighth boutique ship.

The 1,200-capacity vessel is the sister ship to Oceania Vista, which launched in May 2023.

The ship’s debut sailing is from Trieste to Athens on 18 July, with prices from £2,409 per person.

Its inaugural season includes 26 voyages that span 92 destinations including the Mediterranean, New York, the Caribbean, Canada and New England.

Passengers will get the chance to try more than 270 new recipes across the ship’s 12 dining venues.

Here are the new features that guests can expect on board.

Party time

A new Blue Horizons Party is making its debut on Oceania Allura and will be rolled out across the fleet.

Inspired by the elegance of a private yacht soiree, guests are invited to dress in hues of blue, from teal to French navy, as they sip signature cocktails, enjoy live music, and mingle with fellow travellers.

The Creperie

Oceania is featuring a creperie on one of its ships for the first time.

The menu includes 20 options, including the French classic crepe Suzette, in addition to Bruxelles waffles with fresh banana, salted caramel sauce, and whipped cream.

Guests can also customise a sweet treat to their own specifications.

Jacques

The upmarket cruise line’s signature French restaurant, Jacques, has returned for Allura. It is named after legendary chef and the brand’s first culinary directorJacques Pépin.

The venue features refreshed menus that reflect a refined take on French classics such as duck a l’orange, served with Grand Marnier.

Passengers can also try experimental dishes such as tableside preparation of hand-cut beef tartare.

Red Ginger

open image in gallery New dishes will be on offer at Red Ginger aboard Allura ( Oceania Cruises )

A dozen Japanese-Peruvian dishes have joined the expansive menu at Oceania Cruises’s popular pan-Asian restaurant Red Ginger.

Known as Nikkei cuisine – derived from when Japanese immigrants settled in Peru in the 19th century – the menu items celebrate the best of fusion cuisine.

Dishes include tuna ceviche with leche de tigre, a braised short rib with lomo saltado and crispy soft-shell crab tempura in bao buns.

The Grand Dining Room

New dishes curated by resident culinary directors, Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, will be on offer in the Grand Dining room.

This includes more than 30 additions to the breakfast menu, with a signature eggs Benedict section offering guests variations on the brunch favourite.

Wine pairing lunch

Oceania Allura will introduce a new Gerard Bertrand Wine Pairing Luncheon, pairing each glass with dishes that highlight the wines’ unique character.

Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Oceania Cruises, said: “Oceania Allura is our most innovative and luxurious ship to date. She represents our bold vision for an entirely new generation of luxury travel experiences.

“As always, at the heart of this beautiful ship is an extraordinary crew dedicated to providing exceptional cuisine, personalised, intuitive service and immersive enrichment opportunities for our guests.”

