Eight of the best Mexico beach towns for crowd-free escapes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For many, the quintessential Mexican beach holiday conjures images of crowded sands and sprawling, impersonal resorts.

However, savvy travellers can discover a more authentic and soulful experience by venturing beyond these well-trodden paths.

Coastal gems such as Puerto Escondido and La Paz are not mere detours but compelling destinations in their own right, offering a distinctly prettier alternative.

To help you decide which Mexican beach town to explore, we’ve picked eight which each have something different to offer. Among these are a castaway, car-free island on the Yucatan Peninsula's north coast, where visitors can snorkel alongside whale sharks.

Another boasts an impressive nine bays and 36 beaches, while one has even been officially recognised by the Mexican government as a 'Pueblo Mágico', signifying its truly enchanting qualities.

This is Mexico at its most enchanting.

open image in gallery Mexico's beach towns are blessed with dazzling sands and blue-green, jewel-like waters ( Getty Images )

1. Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca

open image in gallery Puerto Escondido is home to Playa Carrizalillo, one of Mexico’s most beautiful beaches ( Arkadi/stock.adobe.com )

Puerto Escondido is a former sleepy coffee-shipping village that has transformed into a premier surf destination, but resisted going down the mega-resort route: high-rise chains are strictly banned here.

The result is somewhere ideal for adventurous types, but also great for relaxing.

It’s also where you’ll find one of Mexico’s prettiest beaches — Playa Carrizalillo, a perfectly formed slice of creamy sand sloping into emerald-tinted waters you can reach by descending 167 stone steps.

Post-sunset, be sure to take a boat tour to the Manialtepec Lagoon where glowing plankton turns the water electric-blue.

Back in town, treat yourself to fine Pacific seafood at the regionally renowned Almoraduz restaurant, then hit the sandy streets of the La Punta neighborhood for drinks in thatched-roofed bars, or head to Cactus Beach Club to sip a beer to the soundtrack of rolling waves.

Where to stay

Hotel Santa Fe Puerto Escondido (rooms from $180) is a colonial-style beachfront retreat with three outdoor pools and lush tropical gardens.

Book now

Read more: Eight of the best Caribbean islands for your winter sun boost

2. Sayulita, Nayarit

open image in gallery Sayulita is quintessential laid-back Mexico, where life unfolds gently and the atmosphere is welcoming ( Alfredo/stock.adobe.com )

Colorful and carefree Sayulita, on the Pacific coast, is quiet enough to feel refreshingly different to mega-resorts like Cancun or Cabo, but has enough infrastructure for a stress-free vacation experience. It’s quintessential laid-back Mexico, where life unfolds gently and the atmosphere is welcoming.

Aside from soaking up the rays — Sayulita gets 320 to 345 days of sunshine a year — the number one activity is surfing on the gently rolling waves of Sayulita Beach. There are dozens of surf schools to choose from.

Another “must” is hiking the short jungle trail to shop-free Playa Carricitos for a wild-feeling sunset.

For exceptional eats, there’s La Rustica, which specializes in wood-fired pizzas and seafood, while Escondido Bar is a seductive, chic venue for a post-dinner cocktail.

Where to stay

Hotel Ysuri Sayulita (rooms from $170) has mesmerizing minimalist-boho interiors, an ocean-front pool and direct access to Sayulita Beach.

Book now

Read more: 10 of the best things to do in Antigua, from jungle adventures to beautiful beaches

3. San Pancho (San Francisco), Nayarit

open image in gallery San Pancho is where you can soak up the sun without the crowds by day, then watch it disappear in near-silence at night ( Luisalvaz/CC0 1.0 Universal )

Welcome to Sayulita’s even more laid-back neighbor, officially called San Francisco, but known almost universally among locals and travelers (and many hotels) as San Pancho.

This soulful destination is where you can soak up the sun without the crowds by day, then watch it disappear in near-silence at night.

In fact, watching the sun dissolve into the horizon from the golden sweep of Playa San Pancho beach is one of the marquee activities here.

Another feel-good experience is exploring the EntreAmigos Community Centre, a cross between a library, art space and fair-trade shop that’s often referred to as “the heart of the town”.

Make time, too, for a guided estuary walk to the nearby La Patrona Polo & Equestrian Club wetlands, which sit on the edge of a tropical forest. Look out for American crocodiles, iguanas and the occasional armadillo.

For food, Barracuda San Pancho offers the best dinner in town (think ceviche and grilled fish), while La Cervecería San Pancho is where you’ll find locals and long-stay travelers sipping small-batch Mexican beers and mezcal cocktails.

Where to stay

Marii Hotel Boutique (rooms from $190) has lush gardens, a small pool and is just 10 minutes away by foot from the beach.

Book now

Read more: 8 of the best Caribbean cruises for a 2025 holiday

4. Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery Isla Mujeres is a haven of world-class beaches, surrounded by a rich reef ecosystem ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Isla Mujeres is the calm Caribbean counterpoint to constantly thrumming Cancun.

The island is just a 15-minute ferry ride away from the city, but you’ll disembark into a far-less hectic haven of world-class beaches and all-round good vibes.

One of the biggest draws is the waters that surround the five-mile-long strip of land. Don a snorkel mask to view a rich reef ecosystem that’s home to fish including sergeant majors, blue tangs and angelfish, as well as a spellbindingly surreal underwater sculpture museum.

Other magnets for travelers include the stunning Playa Norte beach, with its velvety sand, and the island’s colourful streets, shops and restaurants, which can be explored by golf cart, rented from one of the many hire shops.

Where to stay

Ixchel Beach Hotel (rooms from $150) has a prime position in front of the island’s signature Playa Norte beach and boasts two outdoor pools, plus rooms with air-conditioning and free wifi.

Book now

Read more: I visited Mexico’s most colourful city for a lively, culture-filled getaway

5. Isla Holbox, Quintana Roo

open image in gallery Isla Holbox is a castaway car-free island on the north coast of the Yucatán Peninsula ( Juan Carlos Munoz/stock.adobe.com )

The barefoot paradise of Isla Holbox stands in sharpest contrast to Mexico’s resort complexes.

This 26-mile-long, one-mile-wide castaway car-free island on the north coast of the Yucatán Peninsula is where you can go to unplug from civilization, without being too far away from it.

Fill your days here with watching the sun rise, flopping in a hammock, going for a swim, strolling the sandy streets, then watching the sun set from the wide west-facing beaches. Later, head to open-air bar Hot Corner for cocktails and live music.

Create a window, too, for a whale shark boat tour if you visit between mid-May and mid-September. The gentle giants gather in the plankton-rich waters offshore during this period, and tourists are allowed to jump in and snorkel alongside them. It’s a (carefully regulated) experience that will long live on in your memory.

Where to stay

Boutique-style Casa Las Tortugas (rooms from $170) has direct access to a postcard-perfect stretch of sand, and the all-important hammocks.

Book now

Read more: The six most affordable Caribbean holiday destinations

6. Huatulco, Oaxaca

open image in gallery Huatulco is located amid nine bays and 36 beaches ( JorgePM/stock.adobe.com )

Put under-the-radar-gem Huatulco firmly on your radar, because this is one of Mexico’s cleanest, safest and calmest coastal destinations.

The signature experience here is exploring its nine protected Pacific Ocean bays (“Las Bahías de Huatulco”) and 36 beaches by boat. You’ll be able to leap into Instagrammable waters inhabited by dolphins and sea turtles and admire the area’s cove-cut cliffs.

Also not to be missed is a guided nature walk into the Huatulco National Park, a world of mangroves and tropical forests that’s home to crocodiles, iguanas and armadillos, as well as a spectacular array of birdlife.

Cure hunger pangs with a trip to Terra-Cotta restaurant, which is known for its coffee-rubbed meats and coconut shrimp.

For a nightcap, head to La Crema Bar, which is decorated with colorful murals and serves tequila cocktails to customers perched on stiletto-shaped stools.

Where to stay

Dreams Huatulco Resort & Spa (rooms from $314) is family-friendly with a kids-only pool and spacious suites.

Book now

Read more: 12 best all-inclusive hotels in Mexico, from adults-only hideaways to family-friendly favourites

7. La Paz, Baja California Sur

open image in gallery No visit to La Paz is complete without a trip to see the sea lions at Isla Espiritu ( Victor/stock.adobe.com )

At La Paz, on the Sea of Cortez, the beaches set the rhythm of life.

The standout is Balandra, which has blinding white sand and clear water that’s knee-to-waist-high up to 500 feet out from the shore at low tide. The ecosystem is fragile here, so visitor numbers are capped and you’ll need to book a slot.

For a memorable meal, book a table at local-favorite Nim, where tuna tiradito and grilled octopus are among the house specialities.

Then get your nightcap fix at La Miserable (don’t be put off by the name), which serves artisanal cocktails in a rustic lantern-festooned courtyard.

Where to stay

Hotel Catedral La Paz (rooms from $140) is located in the historic center and boasts a rooftop pool and smart, minimalist rooms.

Book now

Read more: The best Mexico holiday destinations – and when to travel to each one

8. Loreto, Baja California Sur

open image in gallery Loreto has been declared as a place that possesses 'magical' qualities ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Loreto will hold you under a spell. And that’s official — the government of Mexico has designated it one of the Pueblos Mágicos, meaning it possesses “magical” qualities.

Where does the enchantment lie? Certainly at the Loreto Bay National Marine Park, which you can explore via a boat tour.

This Unesco-listed marine sanctuary is made up of five uninhabited islands in nutrient-rich waters where dolphins, sea lions and even blue whales and humpbacks can be spotted.

Back on dry land, the 17th-century Misión de Nuestra Señora de Loreto, the first mission in all of Baja California, bewitches with its stone façade and fascinating museum next door.

The enchiladas and homemade soups at restaurant Mi Loreto will be another memorable part of your trip.

Where to stay

Hotel La Misión Loreto (rooms from $170), fashioned in a beguiling European-Mexican hacienda style, sits right on the seafront promenade, with Sea of Cortez views on offer from the showstopping outdoor pool.

Book now

Read more: The best hotels in Cancun, from family getaways to wellness escapes

This piece was first published in December 2025 and has been revised and updated.