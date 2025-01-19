✕ Close US TikTok ban: When will the Chinese-owned social media app be banned?

The controversial Chinese-owned app TikTok has gone offline, about an hour and a half before a deadline that would see it banned in the US.

The app posted a message at about 10.30 p.m. eastern time saying: “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now,” adding: “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

The app’s 170 million users may not have to wait too long – Donald Trump takes office again on Monday and he has indicated that he will probably extend the deadline by at least 90 days, during which a longer-term solution may be found

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the law requiring TikTok to be sold to a U.S. company or banned by Sunday, January 19.

A law, passed by Congress last year, requires TikTok to divest from its parent company, ByteDance, due to its proximity to the Chinese government. Lawmakers are concerned that China, a foreign adversary, could access Americans’ data and impede their privacy.

TikTok asked the Supreme Court to intervene, believing it was a violation of the First Amendment. The court disagreed.

While the law only requires that TikTok be removed from Google and Apple app stores, TikTok had indicated that it will take itself offline completely and “go dark”.