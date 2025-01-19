Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikTok has announced it is in the process of restoring its service in the U.S. and thanked President-elect Donald Trump after he intervened following a ban on the Chinese-owned app.

In a statement released on Sunday, TikTok said it had reached an agreement with its service providers after Trump said he would issue an executive order on Monday giving ByteDance, its parent company, an extension to find a buyer.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” the app said in a statement.

“We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

TikTok added: “It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

TikTok said it had reached an agreement with its service providers after Trump’s intervention ( AFP/Getty )

The app went dark for users in the U.S. on Saturday night before the ban’s deadline came into effect.

But on Sunday morning, Trump shared a statement on Truth Social that he planned to issue an executive order on Monday in an effort to “keep TikTok from going dark.”

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security,” Trump said.

“The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order. Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations.”

The president-elect has been supportive of the app since he hinted it contributed to his election victory in November 2024.

“I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok because I won youth by 34 points,” Trump said in December. “And there are those that say TikTok had something to do with that.”

But on August 6, 2020, Trump issued an executive order to impose sanctions on TikTok. “The United States must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security,” Trump said in the order.

It called for ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to divest its U.S. interests or face sanctions.

