Mick Jagger, 81, engaged to Melanie Hamrick, 37 — but they may not be getting married
Hamrick started dating the Rolling Stone frontman in 2014
Melanie Hamrick has finally revealed that she and Mick Jagger are engaged.
The former ballerina, who’s been dating the rock star for more than a decade, confirmed the news during an interview with French publication Paris Match, published Wednesday.
“We've been engaged two or three years,” she said during the interview, which has been translated from French to English.
However, the 37-year-old confessed that marriage may not be in the cards for her and the Rolling Stone frontman.
“Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything,” she explained.
Hamrick and Jagger previously sparked engagement rumors after she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger in 2023. But she said at the time it wasn’t an engagement ring.
“I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes,” she told People at the time. “But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring.”
Hamrick and Jagger first met in February 2014 when the singer was on tour with his band in Japan. Meanwhile, Hamrick was in the East Asian country for her tour with the American Ballet Theatre. However, according to Hamrick, she wasn’t thinking about one day dating Jagger when they met.
“Maybe a spark, but nothing incredible, like, 'Come on, I'll blow your mind and we'll travel the world,’” she told Paris Match about their introduction. "We didn't even exchange phone numbers. At the time, I wasn't in a relationship, but he was.”
The pair started their relationship months after they met and welcomed their only child, Deveraux Octavian Basil, together in 2016. Deveraux is Jagger’s youngest child, as he’s welcomed eight children with five different women.
In 1970, Jagger welcomed his first child, Karis, 53, with actor Marsha Hunt. The next year, his ex-wife Bianca Jagger gave birth to their daughter Jade, 52. He shares daughters Elizabeth, 40, and Georgia May, 32, and sons James, 39, and Gabriel, 26, with actor Jerry Hall. In 1999, he and model Luciana Gimenez Morad welcomed their son Lucas, 25.
During an interview with The Sunday Times in September, Hamrick addressed how the 44-year age gap between her and Jagger has raised eyebrows. Still, she doesn’t let those concerns bother her.
“I don’t think about it. Everyone’s going to have their opinion. If you think about others’ opinions, no matter where you are in life, you’re going to have a problem and you’re going to analyze it,” she said. “I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business.”
