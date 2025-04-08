Mick Jagger’s £5.5m London party house up for sale for the first time n 30 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mick Jagger’s £5.5m former sub-penthouse, where the Rolling Stone musician lived and partied with his then girlfriend Marianne Faithfull, is up for sale.

The former couple rented the property in Marylebone between 1966 and 1968. This period marked the peak of his career as he was catapulted to fame after the success of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “Get Off of my Cloud”.

Jagger made the decision to rent the Edwardian mansion partly due to “medical tourism”, with exclusive medical centres around the area where he was reportedly a regular curing the after-effects of his partying.

The property, built in 1903, boasts four bedrooms and measures 2,495 square feet (231.79 square metres). On sale for the first time in 30 years, the penthouse’s large rooms have ceiling heights of up to 3.12 metres (10 feet). The vast residence spans the entire depth of the grand apartment building named Harley House.

Located near Baker Street, Jagger’s time at the property was captured in articles from the period. One photoshoot saw the singer posing on the roof, in the drawing room and by an ornate bay window for Colin Jones as his stay coincided with the band’s big break.

open image in gallery Sub-penthouse is valued at £5.5m ( Beauchamp Estates/GOLDLENS )

It was decorated in a bohemian style, transformed from its bland origins. Jagger started dating Faithfull around this period, after he unceremoniously threw his his ex-girlfriend Chrissie Shrimpton’s belongings in the lobby of the building.

open image in gallery Jagger had a bust-up with his girlfriend, dumping her belongings in the property’s hallway ( Beauchamp Estates/GOLDLENS )

The band released “Paint it Black” (1966), “Aftermath” (1966) and “Ruby Tuesday” / “Lets Spend the Night Together” in 1967 during Jagger’s stay at the building. Keith Richards, the group’s guitarist, would crash out at the flat for days at a time. Other notable guests to frequent the property include Princess Margaret.

The singer left the property in January 1968 after he purchased an apartment in Chester Square in Belgravia, he moved there but split with Faithfull in 1970.

open image in gallery The building features four bedrooms ( Beauchamp Estates/GOLDLENS )

Sold jointly by Prime and Beauchamp estate agents and valued at £5.5m, the property features French windows, parquet flooring, and large bay windows in the main bedroom that used to be Jagger’s. Redecorated since his stay, it also includes a freestanding bathtub and walk-in shower.

“We anticipate the listing will attract significant interest from discerning buyers and fans of The Rolling Stones from around the world,” said Jeremy Gee, managing director of Beauchamp Estates.