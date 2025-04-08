Mick Jagger’s £5.5m London party house up for sale for the first time n 30 years
Property was the site of parties, fights, drama and was the backdrop to the success of the Rolling Stones
Mick Jagger’s £5.5m former sub-penthouse, where the Rolling Stone musician lived and partied with his then girlfriend Marianne Faithfull, is up for sale.
The former couple rented the property in Marylebone between 1966 and 1968. This period marked the peak of his career as he was catapulted to fame after the success of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “Get Off of my Cloud”.
Jagger made the decision to rent the Edwardian mansion partly due to “medical tourism”, with exclusive medical centres around the area where he was reportedly a regular curing the after-effects of his partying.
The property, built in 1903, boasts four bedrooms and measures 2,495 square feet (231.79 square metres). On sale for the first time in 30 years, the penthouse’s large rooms have ceiling heights of up to 3.12 metres (10 feet). The vast residence spans the entire depth of the grand apartment building named Harley House.
Located near Baker Street, Jagger’s time at the property was captured in articles from the period. One photoshoot saw the singer posing on the roof, in the drawing room and by an ornate bay window for Colin Jones as his stay coincided with the band’s big break.
It was decorated in a bohemian style, transformed from its bland origins. Jagger started dating Faithfull around this period, after he unceremoniously threw his his ex-girlfriend Chrissie Shrimpton’s belongings in the lobby of the building.
The band released “Paint it Black” (1966), “Aftermath” (1966) and “Ruby Tuesday” / “Lets Spend the Night Together” in 1967 during Jagger’s stay at the building. Keith Richards, the group’s guitarist, would crash out at the flat for days at a time. Other notable guests to frequent the property include Princess Margaret.
The singer left the property in January 1968 after he purchased an apartment in Chester Square in Belgravia, he moved there but split with Faithfull in 1970.
Sold jointly by Prime and Beauchamp estate agents and valued at £5.5m, the property features French windows, parquet flooring, and large bay windows in the main bedroom that used to be Jagger’s. Redecorated since his stay, it also includes a freestanding bathtub and walk-in shower.
“We anticipate the listing will attract significant interest from discerning buyers and fans of The Rolling Stones from around the world,” said Jeremy Gee, managing director of Beauchamp Estates.
