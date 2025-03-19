Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Emma Raducanu vs Sayaka Ishii LIVE: Miami Open latest score and updates

Britain’s No 2 is first in action on the Hard Rock Stadium court

Flo Clifford
Wednesday 19 March 2025 11:05 EDT
Comments
Emma Raducanu is playing her first tournament since a first-round exit in Indian Wells earlier this month
Emma Raducanu is playing her first tournament since a first-round exit in Indian Wells earlier this month (Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu is back on court in the first round of the Miami Open, where she takes on Sayaka Ishii.

The British No 2 lost in the first round of Indian Wells earlier this month in her first match since a traumatic incident dealing with a stalker at a tournament in Dubai, who had followed her to three events across the Asian hard-court swing.

She fell to a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Moyuka Uchijima and said she would aim to “improve everything” ahead of her appearance in Miami, which forms the second half of the ‘Sunshine Double’ of combined ATP and WTA 1000 tournaments along with Indian Wells.

Japan’s Ishii is ranked 188th in the world and has been given a wildcard to the event, with the winner to face a stern test in American 10th seed Emma Navarro.

Follow all the action with The Independent’s liveblog:

Recommended

How to watch

Raducanu v Ishii is the first match on today’s schedule for the Hard Rock Stadium court, with play starting around 4pm UK time.

The tournament is being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Flo Clifford19 March 2025 15:10

Good afternoon

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this first-round match at the Miami Open.

Emma Raducanu is scheduled first on the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with play to start at 4pm UK time, against Japanese wildcard Sayaka Ishii.

Flo Clifford19 March 2025 15:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in