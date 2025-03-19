Emma Raducanu vs Sayaka Ishii LIVE: Miami Open latest score and updates

Emma Raducanu is playing her first tournament since a first-round exit in Indian Wells earlier this month ( Getty Images )

Emma Raducanu is back on court in the first round of the Miami Open, where she takes on Sayaka Ishii.

The British No 2 lost in the first round of Indian Wells earlier this month in her first match since a traumatic incident dealing with a stalker at a tournament in Dubai, who had followed her to three events across the Asian hard-court swing.

She fell to a 6-3, 6-2 loss to Moyuka Uchijima and said she would aim to “improve everything” ahead of her appearance in Miami, which forms the second half of the ‘Sunshine Double’ of combined ATP and WTA 1000 tournaments along with Indian Wells.

Japan’s Ishii is ranked 188th in the world and has been given a wildcard to the event, with the winner to face a stern test in American 10th seed Emma Navarro.

