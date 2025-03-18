Novak Djokovic’s player union launches legal action against tennis governing bodies over ‘inhumane’ treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The player organisation set up by Novak Djokovic has launched legal action against tennis’ governing bodies.

Founded by Djokovic and Canada’s Vasek Pospisil in 2021, the Professional Tennis Players Association cites its mission as supporting and safeguarding professional tennis players.

But it has found driving change from outside the system very difficult and is now taking a legal route against the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and International Tennis Integrity Agency, which oversees the sport’s anti-doping and anti-corruption system.

open image in gallery Novak Djokovic’s Professional Tennis Players Association is taking on the sport’s major organisations (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

Twelve current and former players, including Djokovic, Pospisil and Nick Kyrgios, are listed as plaintiffs along with the PTPA.

A statement read: “Following years of good-faith efforts to reform professional tennis, the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) has taken decisive legal action.

“Today, the PTPA, alongside over a dozen professional tennis players and on behalf of the entire player population, and renowned international law firm and historical player advocates Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, initiated a series of legal actions in the US, UK and EU against the sport’s governing bodies – the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), International Tennis Federation (ITF), and International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

“The lawsuits expose systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, and a blatant disregard for player welfare that have persisted for decades.”

Among the PTPA’s complaints are the suppression of competition between tournaments, which it says reduces prize money, a draconian ranking points system, an unsustainable schedule and financial exploitation of players.

It also accused the governing bodies of disregarding player welfare by forcing athletes to compete late at night and in extreme heat, while the PTPA branded anti-doping practices an invasion of privacy.

Pospisil, a former Wimbledon doubles champion and quarter-finalist in singles, said: “This is not just about money, it’s about fairness, safety, and basic human dignity.

“I’m one of the more fortunate players and I’ve still had to sleep in my car when travelling to matches early on in my career. Imagine an NFL player being told that he had to sleep in his car at an away game? It’s absurd and would never happen, obviously. No other major sport treats its athletes this way.

open image in gallery Pospisil was also named in the case ( Getty Images for ITF )

“The governing bodies force us into unfair contracts, impose inhumane schedules, and punish us for speaking out. The legal actions taken today are about fixing tennis for today’s players and future generations.

“It’s time for accountability, real reform, and a system that protects and empowers players. All stakeholders deserve a sport that operates with fairness and integrity.”

The ATP, WTA, ITF and ITIA were contacted for comment.