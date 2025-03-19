Emma Raducanu vs Sayaka Ishii start time and how to watch Miami Open match
Raducanu opens her Miami Open campaign against 19-year-old wildcard Ishii, who is ranked 188 in the world
Emma Raducanu takes on Sayaka Ishii today in the first round of the Miami Open.
The British No 2 was beaten in the opening round of Indian Wells earlier this month, in what was her first match since dealing with a stalker at the Dubai Open.
In blustery conditions, Raducanu lost 6-3 6-2 to Moyuka Uchijima and said afterwards that she would look to “improve everything” ahead of the second leg of the ‘Sunshine Swing’.
Raducany has started working under new coach Vladimir Platenik and will face 19-year-old wildcard Ishii, ranked 188 in the world, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Ishii made her debut on the WTA Tour last summer and a meeting with 10th seed Emma Navarro is on the cards for the winner. Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Emma Raducanu vs Sayaka Ishii?
The match is scheduled as the first match of the day at the Hard Rock Stadium court in Miami, so will begin just after 4pm GMT (UK time).
How can I watch the Miami Open?
The ATP and WTA 1000 tournament is being shown live on Sky Sports in the UK.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments