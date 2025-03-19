Emma Raducanu vs Sayaka Ishii start time and how to watch Miami Open match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu takes on Sayaka Ishii today in the first round of the Miami Open.

The British No 2 was beaten in the opening round of Indian Wells earlier this month, in what was her first match since dealing with a stalker at the Dubai Open.

In blustery conditions, Raducanu lost 6-3 6-2 to Moyuka Uchijima and said afterwards that she would look to “improve everything” ahead of the second leg of the ‘Sunshine Swing’.

Raducany has started working under new coach Vladimir Platenik and will face 19-year-old wildcard Ishii, ranked 188 in the world, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Ishii made her debut on the WTA Tour last summer and a meeting with 10th seed Emma Navarro is on the cards for the winner. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Sayaka Ishii?

The match is scheduled as the first match of the day at the Hard Rock Stadium court in Miami, so will begin just after 4pm GMT (UK time).

How can I watch the Miami Open?

The ATP and WTA 1000 tournament is being shown live on Sky Sports in the UK.