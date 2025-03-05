Emma Raducanu opens up on stalking ordeal: ‘I couldn’t see the ball through tears’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu “couldn’t see the ball through tears” and could “barely breathe” throughout her stalking ordeal at the Dubai Open last month.

The 22-year-old Briton endured a harrowing experience when she was experienced “fixated” behaviour from a man during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova.

A visibly stressed Raducanu was brought to tears and swiftly hid behind the umpire’s chair before increased security arrived as Muchova consoled her opponent.

Ahead of her return to the court at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, Raducanu has opened up on her ordeal, having dropped charges against the man, who was hit by a restraining order and banned from future WTA events.

“I was obviously very distraught,” Raducanu told reporters before her first round match against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima on Thursday. “I saw him in the first game of the match and I was like, I don’t know how I’m going to finish. I literally couldn’t see the ball through tears. I could barely breathe.

“I was playing Karolina, who’s top 17 in the world or something. I’m like, ‘I literally need to just take a breather here,’ and then the first four games kind of ran away from me. I was not on the court, to be honest, and I’m not really sure how I regrouped.

“I think that was a pretty good effort for me to carry on playing in that match, in that scenario. I finished the match, and I even had chances in the first set, but, yeah, it was a very emotional time.”

The incident occurred early in the first set of the Muchova match, with Raducanu regrouping a competing after the man was removed from the arena, eventually losing 7-6 6-4.

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu of Great Britain with her coach Tom Welsh during her practice session ( Getty Images )

Raducanu disclosed she had previously been approached twice by the man off-court with her locum coach Roman Kelecic, telling a Croatian news website that the unnamed man was following her over four consecutive WTA events, including Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai. The man approached Raducanu at a cafe during a brief moment when she was not present with a team member, handing her a letter.

“There were two instances, and it was the second one that I just got freaked out by,” Raducanu added. “The first one was more like a normal fan approaching you, except for the fact he told me he followed me from everywhere. And then he, kind of watched me in the coffee shop for a while … the second incident was really worrying.”

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu of Great Britain plays a forehand during her practice session ( Getty Images )

“It was a very emotional time. After the match I did break down in tears, but not necessarily because I lost.

“There was just so much emotion in the last few weeks of the events happening, and I just needed that week off to take a breather and and come here. I feel a lot better.”

Raducanu maintains the situation "could have been dealt with better", telling BBC Sport: “Since that incident I have definitely got increased attention and greater security. All we can do is look at what happened and react to it in a better way, in a more positive way, rather than looking back and blaming the situation.

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu of Great Britain plays a forehand during her practice session ( Getty Images )

"Now it is being dealt with better, so for me that's important. I'm always now very aware and not necessarily doing things on my own any more. I'm always with someone and always being watched."

Raducanu’s first-round opponent, Uchijima, is ranked three places above her at 52 in the world, in the first round in California. The winner is guaranteed to face third seed Coco Gauff, with the top 32 players all receiving byes through to the second round.