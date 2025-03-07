Emma Raducanu moves on from Dubai incident but looks to improve ‘everything’ in her game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu said she “did not feel anxious” on the court as she returned to action for the first time since dealing with a stalker at the Dubai Open last month.

The 22-year-old was beaten in straight sets by Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima in the first round of Indian Wells on Thursday amid extra security in California.

The former US Open champion reported unwanted attention from a “fixated” man last month in Dubai, who then turned up on court during her match against Karolina Muchova.

Raducanu has looked to move on from the incident and said will look to improve “everything” about her game following a 6-3 6-2 defeat to Uchijima in blustery conditions.

But she said the frightening incident in Dubai - which left her in tears on the court - was not in her head as she returned to action.

She told the BBC: “I didn't feel anxious about any of the scenarios that have happened recently. I think I had a good preparation with good people around.”

Raducanu continued: “I didn't have what happened in Dubai in my head at all today. If anything, a lack of preparation on the tennis court, playing someone who played pretty good in these extremely awkward conditions.

"I think it depends what sort of frame of mind you are in. I think all the players will say, if they are feeling good, it's great. If they are not, it can be more difficult and challenging. You have to just overcome whatever hurdles that come your way and just keep going forward.

( Getty Images )

Raducanu will head to the Miami Open next after starting work under new coach Vladimir Platenik. Raducanu has teamed up with the Slovakian after Nick Cavaday stood down for health reasons following the Australian Open.

Platenik also coached New Zealand’s Lulu Sun throughout her run to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year, when she beat Raducanu in the fourth round, and has also worked with Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova.

“It is good that I have someone who is very experienced. We will see how the work goes, how we get on on and off the court and the method,” Raducanu said.

“I am looking forward to seeing how it goes. I think I just need to keep trying to put one foot in front of the other and not look back too much.

“I could improve being more aggressive and having a better quality of shot going forward into the court more. I think I could improve every area of my game, to be honest, after today's performance.”