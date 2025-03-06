Emma Raducanu returns to action with straight set defeat to Moyuka Uchijima

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu lost 6-3 6-2 to Japan's Moyuka Uchijima on her return to action in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Raducanu was playing for the first time since dealing with a stalker at the Dubai Open last month.

The former US Open champion, 22, is receiving extra security in California after the man was able to approach her twice while she was alone.

Raducanu - who had been left cowering behind the umpire's chair in tears after receiving repeated unwanted attention from a "fixated" man before and during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova in Dubai - made a positive start against Uchijima.

However, after taking an early break chance in the opening game to hold for a 2-0 lead, Raducanu seemed to struggle in the blustery conditions.

Uchijima soon reeled off four games in a row after twice breaking back. Raducanu, though, dug in to win the seventh game with another break to love, only to then be unable to hold again and trail 3-5.

Uchijima kept the pressure on and secured a first set point when Raducanu sent a return long.

Raducanu - starting a trial period with Slovakian coach Vladimir Platenik - was moving freely enough at the start of the second set, but soon found herself facing another couple of break points, which Uchijima eventually converted.

Despite Raducanu coming to the net, Uchijima's power proved the difference as another big forehand saw the world number 52 open up a 2-0 advantage.

open image in gallery ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

Raducanu saved a break point in the next game with a powerful return of her own, but Uchijima then held to lead 3-1.

After a hold, Raducanu forced a couple of break-back opportunities, but a forehand into the net from the 22-year-old saw Uchijima close out to move 4-2 ahead.

Uchijima kept on the front foot, taking a 40-love lead before a double fault from Raducanu left the Japanese player serving for the match.

Raducanu looked drained as another wayward shot gave Uchijima match point, which she converted following another long return.

In the men's tournament, Great Britain's Jacob Fearnley slipped to defeat against Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, who came through 6-2 1-6 6-3.

Battling the windy conditions, the 18-year-old rising star had found himself 3-1 down in the deciding set, but then reeled off five straight games to earn his second ATP Masters 1000 match win and a first on a hard court.

Fonseca, who was given a wildcard entry, goes on to play British number one Jack Draper, the 13th seed.