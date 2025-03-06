Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cameron Norrie eased into the second round of Indian Wells as he saw off Luca Nardi in little more than an hour.

Norrie, who won the tournament in 2012, took control early in the match and held firm to secure a 6-0 6-4 victory and a second-round meeting with Czech player Jiri Lehecka.

The British number two dominated the first set with his service returns, with Nardi winning only eight points on his own serve. Norrie ultimately only dropped three points on his first serve in the entire match.

Nardi memorably beat Novak Djokovic in the first round here last year as a lucky loser, becoming the lowest-ranked man to beat the Serb at a Masters 1000 or Grand Slam, but was unable to replicate that performance this time. He fought back in a tighter second set but was never able to threaten the Norrie serve.

Having shared the first eight games, Norrie snatched his opportunity to break once more and served out to complete victory in a shade over an hour.

The Brit has had an indifferent start to the year, winning six and losing six, but Indian Wells has historically been a happy hunting ground for him and looks the ideal place for him to recover his form. The 29-year-old reached at least the quarter-final stage in three of the last four editions.

He faces a sterner test in his next match against Czech rising star Jiri Lehecka, who is seeded 23rd and received a bye into the second round, but leads their head-to-head 2-1.

Another former champion, 2018 winner Naomi Osaka, crashed out in straight sets in what she labelled “the worst match I’ve ever played”.

Osaka lost 6-4, 6-4 to Camila Osorio in her first match since retiring injured in the third round of this January’s Australian Open. It was the Colombian’s first-ever win at Indian Wells.

She wrote on social media afterwards, "Worst match I've ever played in my life. Wow, I'm so sorry to everyone who watched that”, but recovered by the time of her press conference to say, "I think given the situation, it wasn't that terrible. It just feels like a little bump in the road."

Thursday’s order of play includes Britain’s Jacob Fearnley, who plays the talented Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca in his first-round match. That encounter is first up on Stadium 1, with the winner to play Fearnley’s junior rival and friend Jack Draper, who is seeded 13th and has a first-round bye.

In the women’s draw, Emma Raducanu - who is trialling a new coach at Indian Wells, Vladimir Platenik - gets her campaign underway on Thursday, appearing second on Stadium 1 against world No 52 Moyuka Uchijima.

Additional reporting by PA