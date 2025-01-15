Australian Open Day 5 prediction, tennis betting tips and 11/1 treble

Australian Open Day 5 betting tips

Australian Open Day 5 betting preview

If you’re not already invested in the Australian Open, where have you been?

We’ve already had four days of high-quality action which has seen seeds fall, ridiculous tweener winners hit and unbelievable British success, and we’re not just talking about Andy Murray who is now coaching Novak Djokovic.

Six Brits made it through the first round of the singles, which is a record during the Open era we already have two through to the third round, after a rain-affected fourth day in Melbourne.

Jack Draper made it through with a five-set win over local favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis, while Jacob Fearnley, who is making his debut at the Australian Open, followed up his victory over Nick Kyrgios with a 3-6 7-5 6-2 6-3 win over Arthur Cazaux.

Day five promises to be another day packed full of action with several Brits also in doubles action and that is where there is probably the best chance for a British to win.

We’ve picked out three bets from day five which combine to make a 11.42/1 treble with BetMGM.

Taylor Fritz vs Cristian Garin prediction

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz continues his Australian Open campaign up against Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin, who beat former top 20 player Borna Coric in three sets in the first round.

Fritz also won in three sets, dropping just five games as he beat fellow American Jenson Brooksby 6-2 6-0 6-3 in under two hours.

Despite only serving at an average serve speed of just 191 km/h Fritz won 77 per cent of points on his serve, a weapon we know can reach speeds of 240 km/h and if he’s on his game, we don’t think Garin will be much of a match on Thursday.

Tennis betting sites have Fritz at 1/20 to win and you can get 14/1 on Garin securing a huge shock but we’ll bank on Fritz finishing the job quickly.

The 27-year-old American reached the quarter-finals in Melbourne 12 months ago before he was beaten in four sets by Novak Djokovic and he would love to at least achieve that feat this time around.

Australian Open prediction 1: Under 28.5 games - 17/10 BetMGM

Veronika Kudermetova vs Katie Boulter prediction

Katie Boulter played one of the matches of the tournament so far when she overcame Rebecca Marino in the first round.

The British 22nd seed eventually won 6-4 3-6 7-5 in a game that really could have gone either way and she will need more of that fighting spirit when she comes up against Veronika Kudermetova on Thursday.

She had a far easier first-round match, beating Australian Olivia Gadecki 6-1 6-1 in just 56 minutes but it’s fair to say the 27-year-old is more at home on the doubles court, where she is currently ranked 11 in the world, compared to 75 in the world in singles.

It is the first time the two players have faced each other and betting apps have the Brit as the favourite at 4/5, while you can get 11/10 on the Russian winning.

It will be another tough match for Boulter as she looks to reach the third round for the first time, but she has been in good form so far in 2025, even taking world No 2 Iga Swiatek to three sets in the recent United Cup.

Australian Open prediction 2: Boulter to win the first set and the match - 6/5 BetVictor

Matteo Berrettini vs Holger Rune prediction

The match between Matteo Berrettini and Holger Rune is one of the ties of the round and it really could go either way.

The Italian is on his way back to his best after an awful couple of years due to injury and he dispatched Brit Cameron Norrie in the first round 6-7 6-4 6-1 6-3 in just under three hours.

The 28-year-old has been as high as world No 6 and reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2022 before he was beaten in four sets by Rafael Nadal.

If he is to overcome the 13th seed then he will need to do it quickly because Rune is always ready for a five-setter, as we saw in the first round.

Just as he looked like he could be a shock exit he managed to dig deep to overcome Zhizhen Zhang 4-6 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-4.

Betting sites have Berrettini as the slight favourite at 4/5, while Rune is 11/10 for the win. The Norwegian got the better of Berrettini twice last year beating him in Cincinnati and Shanghai, but the Italian is now looking far more like the player that reached the Wimbledon final in 2021.

Australian Open prediction 3: Berrettini to win 3-1 - 15/4 Betway

