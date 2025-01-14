Katie Boulter survives thriller to help set British record at Australian Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Boulter survived an intense encounter with Canada’s Rebecca Marino to help set a new British record at the Australian Open.

For the first time, six British players have won first-round matches but Boulter had to work extremely hard to join Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart and Jacob Fearnley in round two.

The 22nd seed was on the ropes early in the third set against her 98th-ranked opponent but, with fiancee Alex De Minaur heading from his own victory on Rod Laver Arena to cheer her on, Boulter dug out a 6-4 3-6 7-5 win.

“That was way too stressful for me,” said Boulter, who began her season in great form at the United Cup and headed to Melbourne Park with expectations high.

“I would have preferred a much easier match. She came out firing today. That was massively mental for me. I’ve been playing great tennis on the practice court and I really wanted to put that on the match court but sometimes when you try to force it it doesn’t work and I found that out tonight.

“I’m just happy I found a way and sometimes that’s what these first-round matches are about.”

Marino lost to Raducanu at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November but looked dangerous in the second set once she got her powerful serve and groundstrokes going.

open image in gallery De Minaur watched on after winning his match on Rod Laver Arena ( Getty Images )

The 34-year-old was much more settled early on here while Boulter made a nervous start, back-to-back double faults handing over an early break, although that was swiftly retrieved.

The British number one then broke again to lead 4-3 and all appeared reasonably comfortable when she converted her third set point.

But Marino hit a purple patch to begin the second set, breaking the Boulter serve in the second game, and the British number one’s frustration grew.

She usually maintains a positive demeanour but here she was smacking her racket against her hand and she could find no way to apply any real pressure to the Marino serve.

open image in gallery Katie Boulter plays a low backhand (Vincent Thian/AP) ( AP )

At the start of the deciding set the pressure was all on Boulter and she did well to save a break point in the opening game and then two more at 2-2.

After one point of the next game, De Minaur, who had been watching the contest from an exercise bike while he warmed down, sprinted down the steps to join his partner’s team.

Boulter needed all the support she could get and there was disbelief on her face at some of the shots Marino was making.

But she finally found some traction on return with the Canadian serving at 5-6 and took her second match point when Marino netted.