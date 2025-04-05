Sporting Index Grand National Offer: Bet £10 Get £60 Grand National Free Bets

It’s almost time for the Grand National and there are a range of welcome offers that new customers can use to bet on the most prestigious race on the horse racing calendar.

There are a host of bonuses available online from the best Grand National betting sites, including bet and get offers, free bets and more.

Sporting Index, one of the standout spread betting sites on the market, is offering new customers the chance to get started with £60 in free bets after signing up online and betting £10.

To help our readers make the most of this Sporting Index Grand National offer, we’ve detailed all you need to know about how to claim your horse racing free bets.

What is the Sporting Index sign up offer?

The Sporting Index sign up offer and is a ‘bet and get’ offer where new customers can receive £60 in free bets when they sign up and wager £10. Users can claim the offer to use on the Grand National and the rest of the Grand National Festival.

The Sporting Index welcome offer is one of the most valuable on the market in terms of quantity of free bets, and the relatively low stake to qualify for a Grand National offer.

Customers can sign up via our link and deposit £10 before betting £10 on any sports fixed-odds market on odds of 1/2 or greater. The Sporting Index offer only requires a £10 deposit and £10 bet on any sport with odds of evens or greater.

Customers will receive £60 in free bets split into £30 on fixed odds and £30 on spread betting, with a further £1 on a horse racing index bet. The free bet payouts are spread into three different tranches.

After the qualifying wager is settled, the first payout of 1x £10 free fixed odds bet, 1x £5 free total goals football spread bet, 1x £5 racing winning favourites spread bet and 1x £1 horse racing race index spread bet will become available.

24 hours later, a further 1x £10 free fixed odds bet, 1x £5 free total goals football spread bet and 1x £5 racing winning favourites spread bet will be added to customers’ account.

48 hours removed from the qualifying bet, customers will be credited a final 1x £10 free fixed odds bet, 1x £5 free total goals football spread bet and 1x £5 racing winning favourites spread bet.

To claim free bets, users must open a Sporting Index spread betting account to use free bets on football, horse racing, and the horse racing index. Free bets expire within 28 days.

Before placing your free bets, have a detailed look into what is spread betting to ensure you’re familiar with the process. It is possible to lose more than your stake limit when wagering on this market on horse racing betting sites.

Is there a Sporting Index Bonus Code for Grand National 2025?

New customers don’t require a Sporting Index bonus code to claim the Sporting Index Grand National offer.

To unlock the Sporting Index welcome offer, users only need to click our link before depositing £10 and betting £10 on any fixed-odds sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater.

Once the qualifying bet is settled, customers will receive £60 in free bets paid in three instalments over a three-day period.

Sporting Index Grand National Offers - Lucky Double Odds

Sporting Index provide Lucky Double odds as part of its Grand National offers for new and existing customers.

By placing a Lucky 15, Lucky 31 or Lucky 63 that settles with only one winner, bettors get double the odds of the winning selection.

Non-runner no bet promotions are not available with this promo. However, customers can use this bonus for bets on the Grand National and all races at the Grand National Festival.

Sporting Index Grand National Offers - Price Boosts

Sporting Index offers a host of price boosts across its fixed-odds sportsbook for horse racing events, and notably the Grand National.

Customers will find these price boosts available on the front page of the betting site with markets available on races in the Grand National Festival through to the Grand National.

This ensures that Sporting Index offers outstanding value on a range of markets for customers to get the most out of their successful bets of the week.

Sporting Index Grand National Offers - 2nd to Rag Insurance

With its 2nd to Rag Insurance Grand National offer, Sporting Index allows customers to receive their money back up to £25 in free bets if their selection loses to a 33/1 or greater outsider on races during the Grand National Festival.

Users that place an outright fixed-odds bet on a race winner will be entitled to their money back up to £25 in free bets should their horse lose to a 33/1 or outsider with greater odds.

Sporting Index pays out free bets on settlement of the race, and are available for 28 days. Note, this promotion may not be available for the Grand National itself.

Sporting Index Grand National Offers - First Past The Post

First Past The Post is available on Sporting Index during Grand National week. If your horse is first past the post and is then later demoted for causing interference, Sporting Index will honour the original result ensuring bettors are not penalised.

Sporting Index make this bonus available on all fixed odds bets and spread bets on the 100 Index market for all UK and Irish racing, excluding the Grand National itself. Nevertheless, the offer runs for other races at Aintree.

Responsible Gambling

If you decide to engage with any of the Sporting Index betting offers highlighted on this page, remember to gamble responsibly, even when using free bets.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of Grand National offers, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.