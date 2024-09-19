For those who want to enjoy the full range that betting sites offer, it’s necessary to become familiar with a range of jargon.

From more simple terms like ‘acca’ to the more complicated concepts like yankee bets, there’s plenty of terminology to learn that enables punters to benefit from the entirety of a sportsbook.

And one such term is a Lucky 31 bet. Put simply, this is a bet where the bettor chooses five selections and these are combined across different multiples to place 31 individual bets.

It may sound complicated, but we’ve provided a comprehensive guide to Lucky 31 bets, including how they work, how to place one and some handy tips and strategies.

What is a Lucky 31 bet?

What does a Lucky 31 mean in betting terms?

A Lucky 31 bet, often referred to as simply a Lucky 31, is a bet in which the punter chooses five different selections – for example, five separate horses as winners or the winners of five different Premier League matches.

These five selections are combined into 31 individual bets, covering a number of possible combinations. These individual bets are staked as five singles, 10 doubles, 10 trebles, five four-folds and one five-fold accumulator.

How does a Lucky 31 work?

Now that you’ve had the concept of a Lucky 31 explained, we can now break down how these bets work.

As mentioned above, a Lucky 31 consists of five singles, 10 doubles, 10 trebles, five four-fold accumulators, and one five-fold accumulator. The punter wagers a stake on each one of these 31 bets, so a £1 stake means you’re actually staking £31.

Take the example of a standard weekend of football matches in the Premier League. The punter would make five selections on Premier League betting sites – in other words, ‘select’ five matches and predict the outcome of each one.

Say that they select Fulham to beat Manchester United, Liverpool to beat Ipswich, Arsenal to beat Wolves, Newcastle to beat Southampton and Manchester City to beat Chelsea.

In a Lucky 31, you’re wagering a stake on five singles firstly. In other words, with a £1 stake, you’re betting £1 on Fulham to beat United, £1 on Liverpool to beat Ipswich, and so on. These bets are all separate from each other.

When it comes to the doubles, it’s a similar format – you’re betting on a double of Fulham to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to beat Ipswich, another double of Fulham to beat Manchester United and Arsenal to beat Wolves, and so on with each possible combination of teams.

The trebles work the same, but include three teams. So, the first treble in this instance would be Fulham to beat Manchester United, Liverpool to beat Ipswich and Arsenal to beat Wolves. The 10 trebles here are simply the 10 different combinations that it’s possible to have.

Next, you’re wagering on five different four-fold accumulators. This works in the same way as the doubles and trebles, with each acca having a different combination of four of the outcomes you’ve predicated.

Finally, there is a five-fold accumulator, in which all five of the outcomes you’ve predicted are combined into one acca.

A Lucky 31 increases the chances of a return, even if not all selections win, as only one needs to win and one loss doesn’t mean the entire bet loses. It covers all the bases, although this does come with wagering requirements in terms of a higher stake.

Remember that the stake is wagered on each bet, so a £1 stake is actually a £31 stake. The smallest permitted stake is usually £0.10 depending on the bookmaker.

Advantages of a Lucky 31 bet

The main advantage of a Lucky 31 is the increased likelihood of a return compared to a straight accumulator, as a win on just one selection can still secure a payout.

In addition, there is potential for substantial winnings with just a modest stake due to the different bets made (although the required stake is larger as there are 31 bets).

In terms of excitement, a Lucky 31 opens up more possibilities and keeps bettors on their toes.

Lucky 31 bets also often have attached terms and bonuses that can add even more to your winnings if you win all selections, and a consolation if only one of your singles wins.

Lucky 31 vs. Lucky 15

The Lucky 31 is simply another variation of the Lucky 15, and includes more bets, a higher stake and the potential for more winnings.

The main difference is the number of selections: in a Lucky 15, punters only make four selections, and therefore total number of bets is 15.

A Lucky 15 is a better choice for those who want to take more of a risk to maximise potential winnings, while it is an alternative to a straight acca as you have options if one leg loses and can win if only one leg wins.

How to calculate a Lucky 31 bet

It is important that punters know how to work out a Lucky 31, and this can be done with the help of a Lucky 31 bet calculator.

There are several examples of a Lucky 31 calculator online, and they are offered by bookies including Wiliam Hill.

These calculators allow you to input selection odds to determine potential payouts and help understand the different outcomes based on various selections winning,

Lucky 31 in horse racing and football

Lucky 31 bets are popular on both horse racing betting sites and football betting sites, with the two sports offering popular and accessible opportunities to compile a Lucky 31.

The range of events and possible selections means is the reason why a Lucky 31 is commonly used on these sports more than others, and this may appeal to bettors as there is a wide range of events, understandable odds and researchable selections.

Lucky 31 tips and strategies

There are plenty of Lucky 31 tips to help give bettors the best chances of success. The most simple tip is to make sure you do your research.

The first port of call is researching the different bookies – make sure you’re using a reputable and reliable betting site, before finding the best odds and markets before weighing up your stake.

Next you should perform analysis of the selections themselves, whether that be teams, individuals or horses. Have a look at recent form, previous performances against the team or venue, and any other variables such as suspensions or the type of race being run.

Take advantage of promotions such as acca boosts, acca insurance and loyalty clubs that provide free bets and other benefits. Ensure that bonuses are eligible with Lucky 31 bets before placing your wager.

Remember that Lucky 31 bets do require a higher stake than usual, so make sure you’re comfortable with the stake amount before confirming your bet.

Responsible gambling

Always remember to gamble responsibly. Punters should never stake more than they can afford to lose. Keep in mind that betting is purely a form of entertainment, and never a way to make money, no matter how knowledeageble you are about the sport.

Gambling can be addictive, so be sure to make use of the provided safer gambling tools on betting sites and betting apps. These may include deposit limits, loss limits, time limits and self-exclusion tools.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Lucky 31 FAQs

